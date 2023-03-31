Close-knit team is at heart of Alford bacon cafe The Soo’s Lug – managed by 19-year-old Chloe Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Close-knit team is at heart of Alford bacon cafe The Soo’s Lug – managed by 19-year-old Chloe Davidson

Chloe is an inspiration to teens across the north-east.

Chloe Davidson, manager and baconeer at The Soo's Lug. Image: Chloe Davidson
Chloe Davidson, manager and baconeer at The Soo's Lug. Image: Chloe Davidson
By Karla Sinclair

The Soo’s Lug in Alford is undeniably well-known across the north-east and further afield for its artisan bacon. However, that’s not all the cafe takes great pride in.

After learning the ins and outs of the business from 19-year-old manager and baconeer Chloe Davidson, I quickly picked up on the fact that they aren’t just colleagues at The Soo’s Lug. They are a family.

“Our staff are kind and creative individuals seeking to learn and shine a light on the food industry, whilst having fun and using their voices to make an impact and grow themselves and the business,” she said.

The Soo’s Lug is popular for it’s bacon-based dishes, among other things. Image: Mark Reynolds

“We help each other gain confidence and learn skills.”

The cafe, located on Main Street, is mostly run by a group of around 10 people aged between 14 and 20, excluding owner Mark Reynolds and his wife Susan.

While Chloe is responsible for a number of tasks as a barista and in food preparation, to name a few, one is favoured above all – communicating and gaining relationships within the business.

Fulfilling a role in the community

She went on to say: “Every individual that walks through the door has a story of their own, some willing to share and some not.

“All, however, come with their own knowledge and are willing to listen, learn and give feedback. This is something I admire about the business as well.”

Chloe has been with The Soo’s Lug since it opened its doors in September 2021.

She was offered a management role shortly after joining, and was provided with training whilst working towards attaining her environmental health certificates.

Chloe has been part of the team since its inception. Image: Mark Reynolds

The cafe sells award-winning Piggery Smokery bacon, patisserie and coffees as well as products from fellow local businesses such as Forest Farm and BG’s Bakes.

It is open from 10am to 3pm on Fridays and Sundays, and 9.45am to 3pm on Saturdays.

“The Soo’s Lug specialises in artisan bacon and fulfills a great community role too,” added Chloe.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our wee business and the wonderful co-workers I have around me as, personally, they have all played a part in helping my life change for the better.”

Going further than The Soo’s Lug

The manager’s dedication doesn’t end when she steps outside the bacon cafe. Chloe also helps with the production of the bacon salting, curing, drying, smoking and slicing.

She went on to say how beneficial her roles at The Soo’s Lug and Piggery Smokery have been over the past 18 months.

The 19-year-old manager also helps with food preparation. Image: Mark Reynolds

“There are a whole bunch of skill sets I’m learning from what, on the surface, is just a simple little cafe,” she said.

Chloe is currently looking into taking on more courses with Aberdeenshire Council to build her knowledge in the business sector and food and drink industry even further.

Improving the north-east’s food and drink scene

Passionate about seeing fellow food and drink businesses thrive in the region, the 19-year-old mentioned what she would love to see improved in Aberdeen.

The city centre needs to be opened up and welcoming to new businesses,” says Chloe.

“At the moment, I feel as though it is so crowded with big chain retailers. It is gloomy and frankly the same as any other town anywhere in UK and parts of Europe.

Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Smaller or new start businesses feel as though there is no place for them and with overwhelming competition by the bigger and more well known brands.”

Glass roofing Union Street for an urban clearway and free/cheap accessible parking was an idea raised.

She added: “It would draw a crowd and offer a USP for Aberdeen within the UK context at least.”

‘Go for it’

Nevertheless, with so many exciting opportunities in the industry The Soo’s Lug manager encourages youngsters that are interested in working in hospitality to take the leap.

“It is important to remember that all jobs will have their struggles and moments. However, if the food and drink industry is something you are interested or passionate in, go for it.

“There is nothing wrong in trial and error as there are multiple sectors within this industry so if one doesn’t suit you, another might.

In terms of her career goals, Chloe’s biggest aspiration is to “improve the lives of others” around her whilst growing herself into a better person.

“Also, I’d say supporting the growth of businesses and shedding light to the amount of hard work that is put into something that seems small when in reality the work can sometimes feel never ending.

“Our small team [at The Soo’s Lug] do the most to ensure that things run smoothly whilst things may not seems as smooth.”

