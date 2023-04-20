Try these 6 spots for the best burgers in Elgin and surrounding areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Try these 6 spots for the best burgers in Elgin and surrounding areas

Looking for the best burger joints in and around Elgin? We've got you covered.

Onion Bhaji Burger.
Fancy a plant-based burger? Head to Cullen's The New Denver. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Creating the perfect burger may sound like a straightforward task, but it is far trickier than you’d think.

There needs to be a solid balance of ingredients which should taste fresh, including additional toppings, the salad elements and, of course, the burger patty.

For those of you that struggle to find top-class burgers in Elgin and the surrounding areas, we have got you covered.

Here are the businesses across Moray that we would recommend you visit for great burgers that stand out from the crowd.

Nae Bad Food

If you’re looking for grub that leaves you feeling both full and satisfied after devouring it, then Nae Bad Food in Elgin is a business you’ll want to consider.

Open from noon to 7.30pm Wednesday to Sunday, you have plenty of opportunities to bag yourself one of owner Danny Grant’s burgers.

Choose from a cheeseburger, Nae Bad burger or a fried chicken burger, and don’t forget to bag some dirty fries on the side.

Address: 50 Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin IV30 6BH

Danny Grant preparing one of the Nae Bad Food burgers.
Danny Grant preparing one of the Nae Bad Food burgers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Humble Burger

I’m proud to say that I have sampled a line-up of burgers from Elgin’s The Humble Burger.

The plain Jane, Humble classic, mother clucker and piri piri halloumi are among them.

Each one boasted fresh ingredients and left me wanting more.

To top it all off, there is a selection of loaded fries to choose from for the perfect accompaniment as well. I would recommend the salt and chilli option…

While the business used to operate from its food truck, they’ve now invested in bricks and mortar beside Foggies Bar in Elgin so be sure to pay them a visit.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

The mac and black burger from The Humble Burger, Elgin.
The mac and black burger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Badenoch’s

After closing its doors for roughly four months due to the rise in financial costs last year, Badenoch’s reopened to the public in March under new ownership – and locals were delighted to see it make its return to the Elgin food and drink scene.

Their burgers include Baddie’s beef burger, buttermilk chicken or a fried halloumi version.

Expect a number of small plates such as slow-cooked pork belly bites and satay chicken skewers along with main dishes including homemade flatbreads and loaded nachos.

The team use local suppliers in Moray across both food and drink menus.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

Table spread at Badenoch's in Elgin.
Badenoch’s. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies

The New Denver

The New Denver may be located 30 minutes away from Elgin, but I can assure you the trip will be worth it – that is if you fancy a meat-free burger.

The vegan café was refurbished in autumn last year in a former bake shop known as the Denver Bakery and its menu is something to shout about.

It boasts homemade soup, toasties, burgers and waffles. However, the majority of dishes available are daily specials ranging from pastries and cakes to baked potatoes.

There are three burgers on the menu, one Thai-inspired, one Indian-inspired and the third is a simple, but tasty, vegan burger.

Address: 34 South Castle Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RT

Plant-based burgers at The New Denver in Cullen.
Plant-based burgers are on the menu at The New Denver in Cullen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Haugh Restaurant

The Haugh Restaurant is located within the Mansion House Hotel and offers dining in a comfortable and relaxed setting for up to 50 guests.

The evening menu has been thoughtfully put together by a team of accomplished and dedicated chefs. And luckily for us, they decided to incorporate several burger options. Result.

There is a beef-based classic burger and Mansion burger as well as a vegan burger.

Address: Mansion House Hotel, Elgin IV30 1AW

Burger and chips at The Haugh Restaurant.
There’s a burger to suit all tastes at The Haugh Restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Drouthy Cobbler

The Drouthy beef burger has been highly praised by several friends of mine, and so I couldn’t conclude this list without mentioning The Drouthy Cobbler.

Priced at £16, it features a Scotch beef burger with crispy bacon, cheddar and house relish. Not only that, but you’ll receive a pot of fries on the side too. Tempting, right?

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

The Drouthy Cobbler's scotch beef burger with crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries.
A Scotch beef burger with crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

