Try these 6 spots for the best burgers in Elgin and surrounding areas

Creating the perfect burger may sound like a straightforward task, but it is far trickier than you’d think.

There needs to be a solid balance of ingredients which should taste fresh, including additional toppings, the salad elements and, of course, the burger patty.

For those of you that struggle to find top-class burgers in Elgin and the surrounding areas, we have got you covered.

Here are the businesses across Moray that we would recommend you visit for great burgers that stand out from the crowd.

Nae Bad Food

If you’re looking for grub that leaves you feeling both full and satisfied after devouring it, then Nae Bad Food in Elgin is a business you’ll want to consider.

Open from noon to 7.30pm Wednesday to Sunday, you have plenty of opportunities to bag yourself one of owner Danny Grant’s burgers.

Choose from a cheeseburger, Nae Bad burger or a fried chicken burger, and don’t forget to bag some dirty fries on the side.

Address: 50 Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin IV30 6BH

The Humble Burger

I’m proud to say that I have sampled a line-up of burgers from Elgin’s The Humble Burger.

The plain Jane, Humble classic, mother clucker and piri piri halloumi are among them.

Each one boasted fresh ingredients and left me wanting more.

To top it all off, there is a selection of loaded fries to choose from for the perfect accompaniment as well. I would recommend the salt and chilli option…

While the business used to operate from its food truck, they’ve now invested in bricks and mortar beside Foggies Bar in Elgin so be sure to pay them a visit.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

Badenoch’s

After closing its doors for roughly four months due to the rise in financial costs last year, Badenoch’s reopened to the public in March under new ownership – and locals were delighted to see it make its return to the Elgin food and drink scene.

Their burgers include Baddie’s beef burger, buttermilk chicken or a fried halloumi version.

Expect a number of small plates such as slow-cooked pork belly bites and satay chicken skewers along with main dishes including homemade flatbreads and loaded nachos.

The team use local suppliers in Moray across both food and drink menus.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

The New Denver

The New Denver may be located 30 minutes away from Elgin, but I can assure you the trip will be worth it – that is if you fancy a meat-free burger.

The vegan café was refurbished in autumn last year in a former bake shop known as the Denver Bakery and its menu is something to shout about.

It boasts homemade soup, toasties, burgers and waffles. However, the majority of dishes available are daily specials ranging from pastries and cakes to baked potatoes.

There are three burgers on the menu, one Thai-inspired, one Indian-inspired and the third is a simple, but tasty, vegan burger.

Address: 34 South Castle Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RT

The Haugh Restaurant

The Haugh Restaurant is located within the Mansion House Hotel and offers dining in a comfortable and relaxed setting for up to 50 guests.

The evening menu has been thoughtfully put together by a team of accomplished and dedicated chefs. And luckily for us, they decided to incorporate several burger options. Result.

There is a beef-based classic burger and Mansion burger as well as a vegan burger.

Address: Mansion House Hotel, Elgin IV30 1AW

The Drouthy Cobbler

The Drouthy beef burger has been highly praised by several friends of mine, and so I couldn’t conclude this list without mentioning The Drouthy Cobbler.

Priced at £16, it features a Scotch beef burger with crispy bacon, cheddar and house relish. Not only that, but you’ll receive a pot of fries on the side too. Tempting, right?

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU