Frankie and Benny’s at Aberdeen beach to close this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Frankie and Benny’s at Aberdeen beach to close this month

The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie and Benny's, has announced the closure of 18 restaurants.

By Cameron Roy
The Frankie and Benny's at Queen's Link Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
The Frankie and Benny's at Queen's Link Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The Frankie and Benny’s restaurant on Aberdeen beach will be closing at the end of the month.

Its parent company, The Restaurant Group (TRG), expects to save £5 million a year by closing its loss-making restaurants.

This means 18 loss-making restaurants by the end of this month – including Aberdeen’s.

The closure is another blow for the Queens Links, which previously saw its Chiquito restaurant, also owned by TRG, close for good back in 2016. Its building still remains vacant near to an empty former Bella Italia branch.

According to Trip Advisor, the closing Frankie & Benny’s was rated 171 out of 393 restaurants in Aberdeen with a three-and-a-half star rating.

Aberdeen’s esplanade has a changing food and restaurant scene. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There has been no announcement regarding how many staff will lose their jobs.

It comes as the food and restaurant industry on the beachfront has been the scene of some debate in recent weeks.

Aberdeen beach cafes and restaurants that run a bricks-and-mortar operation have been fighting against a food truck influx into the area.

They argue they have to pay out thousands in business rates and bin costs, whereas in comparison food trucks pay none of these costs – just a £195 yearly licence.

‘Extremely disappointing’ day for Aberdeen beach

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Douglas Lumsden said the Frankie and Benny’s closure was an “extremely sad day” for the Aberdeen beach area.

He said: “The restaurant will have been a focal point for families down the years who would eat there before going bowling or to the cinema.

Douglas Lumsden was elected MSP for North East Scotland in 2021.

“The esplanade is one of Aberdeen’s incredible assets which is why the council must accelerate the beach masterplan to breathe new life into the area.

“This will undoubtedly provide much-needed help to boost job creation and allow businesses to thrive.

“An overhaul of the Scottish Government’s unfair rates regime which penalises Aberdeen is also desperately needed to prevent more closures like this from happening.”

TRG under long-term UK wide pressure

Meanwhile, TRG has been under pressure for some time across the UK.

In 2019 they announced the closure of 16 restaurants.

TRG still currently runs around 400 restaurants and pubs throughout the UK including Wagamama.

Frankie’s and Bennys and Chiquito by the beach when they were both open in summer 2016. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

A spokesman for the company said: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito sites.

“We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible.”

For those fancying one last meal, The Queens Links restaurant is currently offering a launch noughties nostalgia menu with 20.03% off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]