Paul Third: Scottish football paying a heavy price for selling itself short to TV, just ask Caley Thistle fans

Our product is good, so why are fans being short-changed?

Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

The last two weeks have shown the price which has been paid by Scottish clubs for selling their souls to the broadcast devil – with fans of Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle and Celtic the latest victims.

It seems no-one is happy with their lot at the minute. The supporters are most certainly miffed.

Let’s start with the Scottish Cup final – the glamour finale to the season as Championship underdogs Caley Thistle stand between Celtic and a domestic treble.

A fitting duel between a club who etched their name in Scottish football history by going ballistic at the expense of an established opponent.

Don’t forget this intriguing contest is taking place on the 150th anniversary of the founding of the association whose competition they are competing for the national trophy of.

How do we mark this great occasion? By moving it from its traditional slot of 3pm to 5.30pm to avoid a clash with a cup final taking place in a different country.

Pardon?

As embarrassing states of affairs go, this is up there in the Scottish football hall of shame.

It’s easy to point the finger at Viaplay and the BBC for this, but it isn’t their fault.

It’s the SFA who is to blame for this shambles. They sold their rights to the highest bidder and then bowed to the pressure of their broadcast overlords.

Dear Inverness fans, good luck getting home from Hampden. Regards, SFA

The interests of the supporters, the same ones they ask to pay fortunes for commemorative strips of the national team, have been completely ignored.

Don’t believe me? Try planning a trip home from Glasgow to Inverness after the final.

Caley Thistle fans will struggle to get home from the Scottish Cup final on public transport. Image: SNS

The last train for the Highlands leaves Glasgow at 7.37pm.

The last Megabus departs at 7.10pm and if you fancy taking your chances with Citylink, the last one out of the city is leaving at 8pm.

Now imagine the cup final goes to extra time. You’re not staying to watch as your bus or train is leaving – that’s if you make it there in time to catch it in the first place.

If Caley Thistle win the cup, those on public transport won’t be able to hang around to watch their heroes lift the trophy.

No wonder Caley Jags are only going to be offered 10,000 tickets. That’s more than enough given the near impossible task many will face in making the trip.

Lack of variety in TV games is killing our top division

The SPFL are no better.

When the existing broadcast deal was up for renewal, Sky, who had been sharing rights with BT Sport, won exclusive rights for the Premiership.

Fans had enjoyed the BT product. We had more matches, more variety and more entertainment due to the games being shown on two different channels.

What do we have in its place?

More money, but less choice. More Celtic and Rangers.

Sky’s Old Firm obsession is hurting Scottish football. Image: SNS

The clubs themselves, who make up the SPFL, voted for it.

But if you only watch Scottish football on Sky, you’d be forgiven for thinking only two teams exist in Scotland.

The post-split fixtures in the Premiership show that.

The title will likely be done and dusted this weekend. Congratulations to Ange Postecoglou and Celtic for when the inevitable happens.

But after the trophy is secured, there will be pressing issues such as the race for Europe and the fight to avoid relegation to be settled.

Sky? Not interested in that stuff pal. Give us a shout when it’s the play-off final and we’ll dip back in then.

It’s so ridiculous we’re going to reach the end of this season with the broadcaster not having utilised the full allocation of 48 games they have paid for the privilege of showing.

Chances of situation improving look slim

I don’t know about you, but I’m eagerly anticipating the all-singing and dancing new deal which kicks in from next year of potentially 60 games per season up to 2029.

I’m sure they will be falling over themselves to show even more.

There has to be something better than what we’re getting.

It’s woefully inadequate, weighed heavily in the favour of only two clubs, who themselves must be fed-up of seeing almost every away game being moved to a Sunday lunchtime slot.

Yes, Celtic and Rangers dominate the game – but there is so much more to be found if you can be bothered to look.

If the governing bodies and their broadcast partners can’t be bothered to pay attention, then why should we?

[[title]]