7 trucks to visit for lip-smackingly good street food in Inverness

Inverness is flooded with top-class street food trucks serving everything from burgers, pizza and pasta to sweet treats.

To help you find the best one, I have pulled together this list of my top picks.

Whether you’re strolling alongside the River Ness or galivanting round the city centre, these are the food trucks you need to pop on your radar.

For more information on the whereabouts of each listed truck, please click on the links attached to each business’ name.

Tagliotello

Wondering where to find a multi-award winning pasta trailer that uses local produce and authentic cooking styles? Well, Otello Calvert will prove your new best friend.

The entrepreneur dishes out a range of sweet and savoury dishes from his street food truck Tagliotello.

The Redshank

If seafood is more up your street, then I would urge you to consider The Redshank.

Thai red curry prawn salad, beer battered haddock wraps and Eyemouth crab spring rolls are among the tasty dishes the catering trailer has served up in the past few weeks alone.

The business constantly keeps its social media channels up-to-date with what’s on the menu, so check it out ahead of your visit.

Blazin’ Pizza

Fewer things are more satisfying than tucking into a Neapolitan-style pizza, and Blazin’ Pizza knows how to perfect them.

The mobile pizza business has attended a string of Highland events over the summer, so you’ve maybe already gave their dishes a try…

NaeBad Coffee and Cake

Brother and sister Benjamin and Shauna Aris launched their coffee trailer NaeBad Coffee and Cake last summer – and it has really taken off.

Customers can expect to bag everything from pancakes and toasties to homemade tray bakes, including lemon loaf, custard creams and Victoria sponge (all depending on availability).

Oregano Mobile Catering

If you decide to visit Oregano Mobile Catering, their loaded macaroni cheese is not a want, it’s a need.

I stopped by the trailer at the Highland Food & Drink Trail earlier this year and was tempted to go back for more straight after…

Bagpipe Bistro

The Bagpipe Bistro team knows how to pull together creative dishes, to say the least.

Not only do they serve burgers, but also loaded fries, baguettes, gyros, pasta and more with a variety of tempting toppings.

If it’s available when you stop by (and love a wrap), I’d encourage you to secure a Bagpipe chicken wrap featuring Southern fried chicken, lettuce and a sauce of your choice. I went for chipotle.

Ollie’s Pops

Last but certainly not least is Ollie’s Pops, which dishes out pulled meats and gourmet street food.

Meat lovers will prove spoilt for choice when they catch sight of the menu as the business has sold everything from honey shredded chicken to pulled pork burgers in the past.