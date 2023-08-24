7 trucks to visit for lip-smackingly good street food in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

7 trucks to visit for lip-smackingly good street food in Inverness

Whether you're a fan of pizza, burgers, seafood or home bakes, you'll find a food truck that takes your fancy in this list...

Bagpipe Bistro is known for its burgers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
Bagpipe Bistro is known for its burgers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Inverness is flooded with top-class street food trucks serving everything from burgers, pizza and pasta to sweet treats.

To help you find the best one, I have pulled together this list of my top picks.

Whether you’re strolling alongside the River Ness or galivanting round the city centre, these are the food trucks you need to pop on your radar.

For more information on the whereabouts of each listed truck, please click on the links attached to each business’ name.

Tagliotello

Wondering where to find a multi-award winning pasta trailer that uses local produce and authentic cooking styles? Well, Otello Calvert will prove your new best friend.

The entrepreneur dishes out a range of sweet and savoury dishes from his street food truck Tagliotello.

Inverness street food truck serving pasta, Otello Calvert.
Inverness pasta maker Otello Calvert. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Redshank

If seafood is more up your street, then I would urge you to consider The Redshank.

Thai red curry prawn salad, beer battered haddock wraps and Eyemouth crab spring rolls are among the tasty dishes the catering trailer has served up in the past few weeks alone.

The business constantly keeps its social media channels up-to-date with what’s on the menu, so check it out ahead of your visit.

A king scallop, haggis and smoked bacon salad at The Redshank in Inverness.
A king scallop, haggis and smoked bacon salad. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Blazin’ Pizza

Fewer things are more satisfying than tucking into a Neapolitan-style pizza, and Blazin’ Pizza knows how to perfect them.

The mobile pizza business has attended a string of Highland events over the summer, so you’ve maybe already gave their dishes a try…

Owner Alistair Adams and Nicola Cameron in their Inverness food truck Blazin' Pizza.
Owner Alistair Adams and Nicola Cameron. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

NaeBad Coffee and Cake

Brother and sister Benjamin and Shauna Aris launched their coffee trailer NaeBad Coffee and Cake last summer – and it has really taken off.

Customers can expect to bag everything from pancakes and toasties to homemade tray bakes, including lemon loaf, custard creams and Victoria sponge (all depending on availability).

Dessert at NaeBad Coffee and Cake food truck in Inverness.
One of the bakes that may be available if you visit NaeBad Coffee and Cake for street food in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oregano Mobile Catering

If you decide to visit Oregano Mobile Catering, their loaded macaroni cheese is not a want, it’s a need.

I stopped by the trailer at the Highland Food & Drink Trail earlier this year and was tempted to go back for more straight after…

Inverness food truck Oregano Mobile Catering.
Oregano Mobile Catering serves some of the best macaroni cheese that I have tasted. Image: Supplied by JasperImage.

Bagpipe Bistro

The Bagpipe Bistro team knows how to pull together creative dishes, to say the least.

Not only do they serve burgers, but also loaded fries, baguettes, gyros, pasta and more with a variety of tempting toppings.

If it’s available when you stop by (and love a wrap), I’d encourage you to secure a Bagpipe chicken wrap featuring Southern fried chicken, lettuce and a sauce of your choice. I went for chipotle.

Chicken wrap from Bagpipe Bistro.
Bagpipe chicken wrap. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Ollie’s Pops

Last but certainly not least is Ollie’s Pops, which dishes out pulled meats and gourmet street food.

Meat lovers will prove spoilt for choice when they catch sight of the menu as the business has sold everything from honey shredded chicken to pulled pork burgers in the past.

Bruce Warrington of Inverness street food truck Ollie's Pops.
Bruce Warrington of Ollie’s Pops. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

More from Food and Drink

Charlotte Carter of That Pancake Place in Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Would 'a Wetherspoons do great in Banchory'? Locals share what they want for town's…
La Casa Burrito food trailer in Westhill
Mexican street food trailer to welcome first customers in Westhill
Elena Ionascu runs Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: should nationwide chains be excluded?
Leanne Townsend is on a mission to share the health benefits of foraging.
Wild at heart: The Aberdeenshire forager using nature’s larder for a healthier life 
The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
Andy and Karla tucking into their Wimpy order.
What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh - and yes,…
Six by Nico Aberdeen restaurant week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Once upon a time, we had a magical night at Six by Nico for…
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend
The Tippling House is a must-try during Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Dine in style and enjoy a taste of class at The Tippling House this…
You can stop by the beer garden from 3pm tomorrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In pictures: Westhill Holiday Inn opening new beer garden after £66,000 refurb

Conversation