Food and Drink Award-winning chef Gary Mclean to visit Inverness Scotland's first national chef opened his second food offering in Inverness back in February as part of the new Loch & Larder. By Ross Hempseed July 28 2023, 9.18am Award-winning chef Gary Mclean to visit Inverness Gary Mclean, Scotland's national chef will visit his Inverness food outlet next week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Award-winning chef Gary Maclean is heading to Inverness to visit his new eatery next week. The top chef opened Scottish Kitchen in the newly revamped Loch & Larder in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness. The menu reflects Mr Maclean's love of Scottish produce, with haggis bon bons, fish tacos and smoked salmon croquettes on offer. Fans of the chef – who rose to fame after winning Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016 – can head along to Scottish Kitchen on Wednesday to meet him. Gary Maclean will meet and greet fans at his food outlet Scottish Kitchen at the Loch & Larder in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Free tasters will be available, and Mr Maclean will be meeting diners and fans from 11am. As well as Scottish Kitchen, Mr Maclean has restaurant Creel Caught in the Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace in Edinburgh, which opened in 2021. After winning Masterchef, Mr Maclean became Scotland's first ever national chef – a title that involves promoting Scottish produce on the world stage and advocating for healthy, locally-sourced food. He has also written several cookery books.