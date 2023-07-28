Award-winning chef Gary Mclean to visit Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning chef Gary Mclean to visit Inverness

Scotland's first national chef opened his second food offering in Inverness back in February as part of the new Loch & Larder.

By Ross Hempseed
Gary Mclean judging the Taste of Grampian.
Gary Mclean, Scotland's national chef will visit his Inverness food outlet next week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Award-winning chef Gary Maclean is heading to Inverness to visit his new eatery next week.

The top chef opened Scottish Kitchen in the newly revamped Loch & Larder in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

The menu reflects Mr Maclean’s love of Scottish produce, with haggis bon bons, fish tacos and smoked salmon croquettes on offer.

Fans of the chef – who rose to fame after winning Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016 – can head along to Scottish Kitchen on Wednesday to meet him.

Gary Maclean will meet and greet fans at his food outlet Scottish Kitchen at the Loch & Larder in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Free tasters will be available, and Mr Maclean will be meeting diners and fans from 11am.

As well as Scottish Kitchen, Mr Maclean has restaurant Creel Caught in the Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace in Edinburgh, which opened in 2021.

After winning Masterchef, Mr Maclean became Scotland’s first ever national chef – a title that involves promoting Scottish produce on the world stage and advocating for healthy, locally-sourced food.

He has also written several cookery books.

Come and meet Scotland's First National Chef Gary Maclean only at Loch & Larder in Eastgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday…

Posted by Loch & Larder on Thursday, 27 July 2023

