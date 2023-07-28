Award-winning chef Gary Mclean to visit Inverness

Award-winning chef Gary Maclean is heading to Inverness to visit his new eatery next week.

The top chef opened Scottish Kitchen in the newly revamped Loch & Larder in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

The menu reflects Mr Maclean’s love of Scottish produce, with haggis bon bons, fish tacos and smoked salmon croquettes on offer.

Fans of the chef – who rose to fame after winning Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016 – can head along to Scottish Kitchen on Wednesday to meet him.

Free tasters will be available, and Mr Maclean will be meeting diners and fans from 11am.

As well as Scottish Kitchen, Mr Maclean has restaurant Creel Caught in the Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace in Edinburgh, which opened in 2021.

After winning Masterchef, Mr Maclean became Scotland’s first ever national chef – a title that involves promoting Scottish produce on the world stage and advocating for healthy, locally-sourced food.

He has also written several cookery books.