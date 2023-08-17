Who serves the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin? These 5 businesses do…

Picture-worthy dishes in Elgin and the surrounding area are not hard to come by.

In fact, the region has plenty of establishments that would prove a haven for Instagram lovers. Why, exactly? Because they offer ample photo opportunities for people to share with their followers.

If you fall into this category and unsure on where to visit, then check out my top recommendations below.

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

If you’re yet to pay Orrin Restaurant & Bar a visit, then I would urge you to secure a booking.

The business celebrates the finest ingredients for an exceptional and relaxed dining experience. I can assure you, you won’t leave disappointed.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin IV30 1LE

Kirkie Bar

Customers at the Kirkie Bar will not only be treated to a refreshing tipple or two, but also a selection of tasty dishes from Nae Bad Food.

Buckie local Danny Grant runs the two businesses, and knows exactly how to ensure his menu items taste and look the part.

Address: Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin IV30 6BH

The Bothy Bistro

The Bothy Bistro has been a hot-spot among locals and tourists for some time – and quite rightly so.

Featuring everything from Cullen skink, beer battered haddock and pizzas to roasted beets and Shetland mussels, you can opt for a classic dish or try out something new.

Address: 16 Grant Street, Burghead, Elgin IV30 5UE

The Humble Burger

I couldn’t make a roundup of the businesses offering Instagrammable dishes in and around Elgin without including The Humble Burger.

Foodies are constantly travelling from far and wide to put the team’s mouth-watering dishes to the test. But beforehand, it isn’t unheard of for them to snap a picture and post it on social media…

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

Badenoch’s

I stopped by Badenoch’s for the first time last month, and I now consider it one of my favourite Moray restaurants.

Not only was the menu varied, but the venue’s interior, beer garden and food looked incredible.

Address:178-182 High St, Elgin IV30 1BA