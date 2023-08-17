Who serves the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin? These 5 businesses do…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who serves the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin? These 5 businesses do…

Whether you adore burgers and dirty fries or more refined dishes, I have made sure this listicle has something for everyone.

Dishes from Elgin
The Bothy Bistro serves a string of picture-worthy plates. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Picture-worthy dishes in Elgin and the surrounding area are not hard to come by.

In fact, the region has plenty of establishments that would prove a haven for Instagram lovers. Why, exactly? Because they offer ample photo opportunities for people to share with their followers.

If you fall into this category and unsure on where to visit, then check out my top recommendations below.

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

If you’re yet to pay Orrin Restaurant & Bar a visit, then I would urge you to secure a booking.

The business celebrates the finest ingredients for an exceptional and relaxed dining experience. I can assure you, you won’t leave disappointed.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin IV30 1LE

An instagrammable dish of food from Orrin in Elgin
A lemon tart with raspberry sorbet and toasted pistachios from Orrin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Kirkie Bar

Customers at the Kirkie Bar will not only be treated to a refreshing tipple or two, but also a selection of tasty dishes from Nae Bad Food.

Buckie local Danny Grant runs the two businesses, and knows exactly how to ensure his menu items taste and look the part.

Address: Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin IV30 6BH

Danny Grant pouring sauce over a to-go container of food
Danny Grant, owner of the Kirkie Bar and Nae Bad Food. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Bothy Bistro

The Bothy Bistro has been a hot-spot among locals and tourists for some time – and quite rightly so.

Featuring everything from Cullen skink, beer battered haddock and pizzas to roasted beets and Shetland mussels, you can opt for a classic dish or try out something new.

Address: 16 Grant Street, Burghead, Elgin IV30 5UE

A dish from The Bothy Bistro
The Bothy Bistro is among the places serving the most enticing dishes in Elgin, in my opinion. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Humble Burger

I couldn’t make a roundup of the businesses offering Instagrammable dishes in and around Elgin without including The Humble Burger.

Foodies are constantly travelling from far and wide to put the team’s mouth-watering dishes to the test. But beforehand, it isn’t unheard of for them to snap a picture and post it on social media…

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

One of The Humble Burger's Instagrammable dishes Elgin
The Humble Burger serves dirty fries, burgers and much more. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Badenoch’s

I stopped by Badenoch’s for the first time last month, and I now consider it one of my favourite Moray restaurants.

Not only was the menu varied, but the venue’s interior, beer garden and food looked incredible.

Address:178-182 High St, Elgin IV30 1BA

Some of the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin in Badenoch's, with glasses of red wine
Fancy visually pleasing and tasty dishes in Elgin? Consider Badenoch’s. Image: Nathan Davies
Conversation