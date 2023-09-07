10 local food and drink firms to dive into at first-ever SeaFest Peterhead this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 local food and drink firms to dive into at first-ever SeaFest Peterhead this weekend

Expect The Hame Bakery, Brew Toon, Seafood Bothy and much more.

SeaFest Peterhead takes place on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
SeaFest Peterhead takes place on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The first-ever SeaFest Peterhead is taking place this weekend, and you’ll be hooked on the idea of attending once you read what food and drink options are on the table.

Taking place at the town’s bustling harbour, the one-day festival is running on Saturday (September 9) from 11am to 4pm.

Free to attend, there will be a seafood market – along the quayside at Seagate – live cooking demonstrations, seafood tastings, live music and activities, food and drink stalls, and more.

Here are a few of the superb local businesses I would recommend checking out at SeaFest Peterhead.

Sweet Toots Cakery

Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery will be in attendance at SeaFest Peterhead to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Known for its wide range of mouth-watering bakes, expect brownies, blondies, cookie pies, cupcakes and rocky roads galore.

Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery at the beach with some of her desserts and a to-go coffee from her bakery
Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Lobster Shop

North-east seafood lovers are sure to be familiar with Johnshaven-based firm The Lobster Shop.

However, for those who aren’t, the business has been supplying freshly-caught seafood to wholesalers, food retailers and restaurants across Europe for more than 75 years.

If you pay the team a visit at SeaFest Peterhead, I would highly recommend securing a lobster roll.

A lobster toastie from The Lobster Shop, which will be attending Seafest Peterhead
The Lobster Shop has been running for more than 75 years. Image: Supplied by Julia Bryce

The Gladstone Bakery

Swiftly returning to the theme of sweet treats, The Gladstone Bakery is another local baking firm to consider.

You’ll find an impressive selection of tray bakes if you stop by the stall, including slices of ‘fishy fudgy brownie’ which the team has prepared specially for the event.

A selection of baked goods in plastic packaging
A selection of Gladstone’s bakes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Raw Culture

The demand for Raw Culture’s award-winning kombucha has been increasing ever since the business’ launch in August 2021.

So, if you want to secure a can or two, be sure to visit the team early doors.

Kombucha flavours include The Original, Hopical Punch, Mangosaurus and Lemondrop.

The owners of Raw Culture with a selection of beers that will be at Seafest Peterhead
Ashley Keenon and Chris Geary of Raw Culture. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Green Cocoa Team

If you’re after dairy-free and vegan-friendly chocolate, then I’d urge you to make a beeline for The Green Cocoa Team.

Run by Rachel Widger, who lives in the outskirts of St Fergus, options will include handmade dark chocolate truffles and creams. Who could say no to that?

A box of Belgian chocolate creams by The Green Cocoa Team
Belgian chocolate creams by The Green Cocoa Team. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Summerhouse Drinks

Also preparing to attend SeaFest Peterhead is soft drinks-maker Summerhouse Drinks.

I’ve had the pleasure of sampling the firm’s entire range in the past, with my personal favourite being the raspberry lemonade.

If you’re unsure on what you’ll like above all, you can help yourself to a sample.

A selection of Summerhouse Drinks that will be at
The vibrant Summerhouse Drinks range. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Singularity Sauce Co

Are sauces up your street? Well, north-east hot sauce brand Singularity Sauce Co has got you covered.

Founded by Mark McAuley, the company was the first dedicated hot sauce producer in the region and, today, its products are enjoyed across the UK and Europe.

Mark McAuley with a selection of his Singularity Sauce Co sauses, that will be at Seafest Peterhead
Mark McAuley, the founder of Singularity Sauce Co. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Brew Toon

After the SeaFest Peterhead celebrations end, Brew Toon on Peterhead’s Queen Street is running a beer and cheese night.

If this is something you and your pals would be up for, call 01779 476211 or message the team directly on the Brew Toon Facebook page.

Brew Toon beers
Beer and cheese fans are in for a treat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Seafood Bothy

You’ll be delighted to know that yet another business specialising in seafood will be setting up shop at the festival – or should I say opening its hatches.

Seafood Bothy will be dishing out a line-up of its delicious dishes, but you’ll have to pay the retro horse trailer a visit to find out what’s on offer on the day.

Seafood Bothy from Stonehaven will be at SeaFest Peterhead
Seafood Bothy will be attending SeaFest Peterhead, as well. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Hame Bakery

Just when you thought the list of food and drink businesses couldn’t get any better, The Hame Bakery raises the bar even higher.

If you stop by one of the bakery’s two branches – on Clerkhill Road and Queen Street – as well as the Amity Seafood Larder on Seagate, you can opt for a special SeaFest pie (hot or cold) to take away.

Linda and Patrick Jackson holding trays of baked goods
Linda and Patrick Jackson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Other food vendors and venues in the surrounding area include Mission Café, Palace Hotel, Peterhead Fish Co, Symposium, Buchan’s Ices, Fairytale Fancies, Ritch Cheese, Dolphin Café, and Mearns Marmalades.

The event sponsors include Seafood Scotland, Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeenshire Council and Seafish, to name a few.

It will be delivered by businesses and groups within the Peterhead community and beyond.

For more information, visit SeaFest Peterhead on Facebook.

