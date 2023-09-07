10 local food and drink firms to dive into at first-ever SeaFest Peterhead this weekend

The first-ever SeaFest Peterhead is taking place this weekend, and you’ll be hooked on the idea of attending once you read what food and drink options are on the table.

Taking place at the town’s bustling harbour, the one-day festival is running on Saturday (September 9) from 11am to 4pm.

Free to attend, there will be a seafood market – along the quayside at Seagate – live cooking demonstrations, seafood tastings, live music and activities, food and drink stalls, and more.

Here are a few of the superb local businesses I would recommend checking out at SeaFest Peterhead.

Sweet Toots Cakery

Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery will be in attendance at SeaFest Peterhead to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Known for its wide range of mouth-watering bakes, expect brownies, blondies, cookie pies, cupcakes and rocky roads galore.

The Lobster Shop

North-east seafood lovers are sure to be familiar with Johnshaven-based firm The Lobster Shop.

However, for those who aren’t, the business has been supplying freshly-caught seafood to wholesalers, food retailers and restaurants across Europe for more than 75 years.

If you pay the team a visit at SeaFest Peterhead, I would highly recommend securing a lobster roll.

The Gladstone Bakery

Swiftly returning to the theme of sweet treats, The Gladstone Bakery is another local baking firm to consider.

You’ll find an impressive selection of tray bakes if you stop by the stall, including slices of ‘fishy fudgy brownie’ which the team has prepared specially for the event.

Raw Culture

The demand for Raw Culture’s award-winning kombucha has been increasing ever since the business’ launch in August 2021.

So, if you want to secure a can or two, be sure to visit the team early doors.

Kombucha flavours include The Original, Hopical Punch, Mangosaurus and Lemondrop.

The Green Cocoa Team

If you’re after dairy-free and vegan-friendly chocolate, then I’d urge you to make a beeline for The Green Cocoa Team.

Run by Rachel Widger, who lives in the outskirts of St Fergus, options will include handmade dark chocolate truffles and creams. Who could say no to that?

Summerhouse Drinks

Also preparing to attend SeaFest Peterhead is soft drinks-maker Summerhouse Drinks.

I’ve had the pleasure of sampling the firm’s entire range in the past, with my personal favourite being the raspberry lemonade.

If you’re unsure on what you’ll like above all, you can help yourself to a sample.

Singularity Sauce Co

Are sauces up your street? Well, north-east hot sauce brand Singularity Sauce Co has got you covered.

Founded by Mark McAuley, the company was the first dedicated hot sauce producer in the region and, today, its products are enjoyed across the UK and Europe.

Brew Toon

After the SeaFest Peterhead celebrations end, Brew Toon on Peterhead’s Queen Street is running a beer and cheese night.

If this is something you and your pals would be up for, call 01779 476211 or message the team directly on the Brew Toon Facebook page.

Seafood Bothy

You’ll be delighted to know that yet another business specialising in seafood will be setting up shop at the festival – or should I say opening its hatches.

Seafood Bothy will be dishing out a line-up of its delicious dishes, but you’ll have to pay the retro horse trailer a visit to find out what’s on offer on the day.

The Hame Bakery

Just when you thought the list of food and drink businesses couldn’t get any better, The Hame Bakery raises the bar even higher.

If you stop by one of the bakery’s two branches – on Clerkhill Road and Queen Street – as well as the Amity Seafood Larder on Seagate, you can opt for a special SeaFest pie (hot or cold) to take away.

Other food vendors and venues in the surrounding area include Mission Café, Palace Hotel, Peterhead Fish Co, Symposium, Buchan’s Ices, Fairytale Fancies, Ritch Cheese, Dolphin Café, and Mearns Marmalades.

The event sponsors include Seafood Scotland, Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeenshire Council and Seafish, to name a few.

It will be delivered by businesses and groups within the Peterhead community and beyond.

For more information, visit SeaFest Peterhead on Facebook.