Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first Scotland U19 call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first Scotland U19 call-ups

The defenders will be looking to earn their first U19 caps when Scotland face Hungary in a double header in Edinburgh later this month.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right.
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Clint Lancaster has heaped praise on Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black and Madison Finnie after the duo were called up to the Scotland U19s squad for the first time.

Black and Finnie, who are both 17, have started all five of the Dons’ games in SWPL this season, alongside Chloe Gover who makes up the defensive back three.

Aberdeen have won three games from five, and return to league action against Hamilton Accies, who are yet to put a point on the board, on Sunday.

This has been a breakthrough season for Black, while Finnie has become a mainstay in the squad since bursting onto the scene last term.

Both defenders have represented Scotland at under-17 level before, but will now be in line to make their U19s debuts in a double header against Hungary in Edinburgh later this month.

Lancaster believes the call-ups are a just reward after a positive start to the season.

He said: “It’s fantastic. They both deserve it because they are really good people and really good players to work with.

“I hope we can get a few more call-ups because the thing about this group is their passion. They all wear the Aberdeen badge with pride and would do the same at international level.

“This is a good opportunity for them to go away and learn, and experience something completely different.

“They will learn from the other players at the camp and the coaches, so it’s a great opportunity for them going forward.”

Finnie and Black have both been signed up on semi-professional contracts since Lancaster’s appointment this summer.

Lancaster said: “Both of them play above their years. They both work hard and have great characters.

“Aimee is not long into the set-up with us and has come straight in and given it 110%. She’s a really difficult player to play against.

“Maddie has been an absolute rock for us at the back. The way she defends against different strikers in this league has been immense.

“The pair of them have been phenomenal for us this season. I can’t talk highly enough of them as players or as people.”

Lancaster urges Aberdeen to manage ‘difficult’ moments against Accies

Against Hamilton, Lancaster’s Dons could secure wins in consecutive SWPL matches for the first time this season, following last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Spartans.

The Aberdeen boss has urged his side to manage the “difficult” moments as he expects a fighting Accies to make the journey north.

Lancaster said: “The priority is to perform well and get the three points, but it would be amazing for us to get two wins on the bounce.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves because it is early days, but it has been a good start and we just have to look to keep that up.

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’re going to have to manage the difficult moments in the game (against Hamilton) because we know they haven’t picked up a point yet, so they will come up here desperate to put something on the board.

“We need to be prepared for that and it will be a tough game, but we’ll go into it like we do against any other opposition.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison 'to go to the top' as Aberdeen Women striker…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hails 'best performance' of season as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 3-0
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women's flawless start to SWF Championship season
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly.
Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players'…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…
Brodie Greenwood in action for her former club Aberdeen Women.
Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch
Aberdeen Women player Hannah Innes
Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season
Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster rues lack of final third opportunities after 2-0 defeat…

Conversation