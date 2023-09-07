Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first Scotland U19 call-ups

Clint Lancaster has heaped praise on Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black and Madison Finnie after the duo were called up to the Scotland U19s squad for the first time.

Black and Finnie, who are both 17, have started all five of the Dons’ games in SWPL this season, alongside Chloe Gover who makes up the defensive back three.

Aberdeen have won three games from five, and return to league action against Hamilton Accies, who are yet to put a point on the board, on Sunday.

This has been a breakthrough season for Black, while Finnie has become a mainstay in the squad since bursting onto the scene last term.

Both defenders have represented Scotland at under-17 level before, but will now be in line to make their U19s debuts in a double header against Hungary in Edinburgh later this month.

Lancaster believes the call-ups are a just reward after a positive start to the season.

He said: “It’s fantastic. They both deserve it because they are really good people and really good players to work with.

“I hope we can get a few more call-ups because the thing about this group is their passion. They all wear the Aberdeen badge with pride and would do the same at international level.

“This is a good opportunity for them to go away and learn, and experience something completely different.

“They will learn from the other players at the camp and the coaches, so it’s a great opportunity for them going forward.”

Finnie and Black have both been signed up on semi-professional contracts since Lancaster’s appointment this summer.

Lancaster said: “Both of them play above their years. They both work hard and have great characters.

“Aimee is not long into the set-up with us and has come straight in and given it 110%. She’s a really difficult player to play against.

“Maddie has been an absolute rock for us at the back. The way she defends against different strikers in this league has been immense.

“The pair of them have been phenomenal for us this season. I can’t talk highly enough of them as players or as people.”

Lancaster urges Aberdeen to manage ‘difficult’ moments against Accies

Against Hamilton, Lancaster’s Dons could secure wins in consecutive SWPL matches for the first time this season, following last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Spartans.

The Aberdeen boss has urged his side to manage the “difficult” moments as he expects a fighting Accies to make the journey north.

Lancaster said: “The priority is to perform well and get the three points, but it would be amazing for us to get two wins on the bounce.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves because it is early days, but it has been a good start and we just have to look to keep that up.

“We’re going to have to manage the difficult moments in the game (against Hamilton) because we know they haven’t picked up a point yet, so they will come up here desperate to put something on the board.

“We need to be prepared for that and it will be a tough game, but we’ll go into it like we do against any other opposition.”