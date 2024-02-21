Is lack of Rosemount parking hurting food and drink scene? Business owners have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is lack of Rosemount parking hurting food and drink scene? Business owners have their say

While free parking is available on Rosemount Place, it is limited.

Ailsa and Sarah Davidson outside of Gumblossom
Ailsa, left, and Sarah Davidson of Gumblossom. Image: Paul Glendell
By Karla Sinclair

Last summer, acclaimed chef – and owner of Aberdeen restaurant Tarragon, which holds an AA Rosette – Graham Mitchell referred to Rosemount as “the new Union Street.”

It is bustling with businesses, after all.

Rosemount Place in August 2023, which has limited parking
Rosemount Place in August 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

You’ll find a range of independent businesses from florists, jewellers and knit and candle shops to firms specialising in coffee, cheese and meat, among other things.

But while the offering continues to evolve, there’s one thing that stands in the way for these firms to flourish further – parking.

A display of the cheeses available at the Gourmet Cheese Co based in the Rosemount area
Gourmet Cheese Co is based in the area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What makes Rosemount ‘the new heart of the city’ according to local business owners

“Rosemount is the destination for all things independent,” Ramona Obafemi tells me as I ask for her overall thoughts on the area.

Ramona, who lives in Rosemount, is the proud founder of Bagel Society which took over from existing café Simple Bee in August 2022. It is located on Rosemount Place.

She adds: “Instead of Starbucks or Costas, you’ll discover a collection of exceptional artisan independent businesses, each offering a wealth of unique experiences.

Ramona Obafemi outside the former Simple Bee cafe, now named Bagel Society in the Rosemount area
Ramona Obafemi outside the former Simple Bee café, now named Bagel Society, last March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“In my view, it stands as a thriving centre for innovation within the hospitality and retail sectors.

“I firmly believe that Rosemount represents the new heart of the city and serves as a prime illustration of the vibrancy and advantages an artisan business community can bring to a city.”

The director of neighbouring family-run bake shop Gumblossom, Sarah Davidson, shares the same view.

Like Ramona, Sarah opened her physical shop in Rosemount at the tail end of 2022. However, Gumblossom has had an online presence since May 2019.

A stuffed Gumblossom cookie cut in half with caramel dripping from the middle
Gumblossom sells cookies, cakes and other bakes. Image: Supplied by Sarah Davidson

“It’s a diverse area meaning there is something for everyone,” the 33-year-old, from Stonehaven, said.

“Rosemount has many small businesses offering some of the best produce in Aberdeen, and we feel we add to this with our sweet offering.

“It [Rosemount] is becoming a one stop shop for the locals.

“We all want the same thing – to provide a great product using the best local ingredients and an experience people will remember.”

A rough insight into Rosemount parking prices

While free parking is available on Rosemount Place, it is limited and often very busy.

And I too have fallen victim to failing to find a free space when visiting and/or planning to browse inside a business in the area.

On researching ‘Rosemount parking options’, one of the results takes you a (roughly) 18-minute walk away to Bon Accord Car Park. A two-hour stay here is priced at £3.60.

Outside the Bon Accord Shopping Centre
Outside the Bon Accord Shopping Centre. Image: Wullie Marr

Other results include Upper Denburn, Denburn, Chapel Street, Caroline Place, Skene Terrace, and Summer Street. You’re looking at walks ranging from 10 to 15 minutes before reaching Rosemount Place.

Based on a two-hour stay, you’d be charged £1.95, £2.60, £2.60, £2.70, £2.95 and £3 respectively.

The closest choice is Jack’s Brae – a six-minute walk away – which costs £2.40.

How has the lack of parking and subsequent charges affected Ramona and Sarah’s (plus the surrounding) businesses?

Bagel Society welcomes around 5,000 customers through its doors every week. Ramona considers it not just a café but a “space for connection.”

As for Gumblossom, it sits at the 330 to 500 mark. During occasions like Christmas and Easter, this figure can double.

Sarah revealed that her team receives comments from customers “all the time” about the lack of parking in the area and the prices.

From left, Beth, Sarah and Davidson.
From left, Beth, Sarah and Alisa. Image: Paul Glendell

“As we have pre-ordered cakes and bakes, some of our customers are forced to make the journey in order to collect,” she went on to say.

“But I am certain others don’t bother shopping in the area because they will not get parked.”

Ramona added: “I would love to see more parking spaces and specifically, something which I’m an advocate of, more parking which you don’t need to pay if you’re in the area for 30 minutes or less.

Two of the bagels available at Bagel Society in the Rosemount area
A range of bagels are on the menu at Ramona’s café, Bagel Society. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I hope that the council learns from our community and maintains an ongoing collaborative relationship with it.

“Ensuring that businesses receive support instead of facing opposition is paramount.”

Neither want the Rosemount parking problems to deter people from supporting Rosemount businesses.

Sarah says: “Businesses continue to struggle with the ever-rising costs and we have seen far too many businesses [food-based included] forced to close recently.

“Supporting local has never been more important.”

Rebecca Buchan: Exciting Holburn Street buzz is exactly what Union Street needs

