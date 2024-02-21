Is lack of Rosemount parking hurting food and drink scene? Business owners have their say

Last summer, acclaimed chef – and owner of Aberdeen restaurant Tarragon, which holds an AA Rosette – Graham Mitchell referred to Rosemount as “the new Union Street.”

It is bustling with businesses, after all.

You’ll find a range of independent businesses from florists, jewellers and knit and candle shops to firms specialising in coffee, cheese and meat, among other things.

But while the offering continues to evolve, there’s one thing that stands in the way for these firms to flourish further – parking.

What makes Rosemount ‘the new heart of the city’ according to local business owners

“Rosemount is the destination for all things independent,” Ramona Obafemi tells me as I ask for her overall thoughts on the area.

Ramona, who lives in Rosemount, is the proud founder of Bagel Society which took over from existing café Simple Bee in August 2022. It is located on Rosemount Place.

She adds: “Instead of Starbucks or Costas, you’ll discover a collection of exceptional artisan independent businesses, each offering a wealth of unique experiences.

“In my view, it stands as a thriving centre for innovation within the hospitality and retail sectors.

“I firmly believe that Rosemount represents the new heart of the city and serves as a prime illustration of the vibrancy and advantages an artisan business community can bring to a city.”

The director of neighbouring family-run bake shop Gumblossom, Sarah Davidson, shares the same view.

Like Ramona, Sarah opened her physical shop in Rosemount at the tail end of 2022. However, Gumblossom has had an online presence since May 2019.

“It’s a diverse area meaning there is something for everyone,” the 33-year-old, from Stonehaven, said.

“Rosemount has many small businesses offering some of the best produce in Aberdeen, and we feel we add to this with our sweet offering.

“It [Rosemount] is becoming a one stop shop for the locals.

“We all want the same thing – to provide a great product using the best local ingredients and an experience people will remember.”

A rough insight into Rosemount parking prices

While free parking is available on Rosemount Place, it is limited and often very busy.

And I too have fallen victim to failing to find a free space when visiting and/or planning to browse inside a business in the area.

On researching ‘Rosemount parking options’, one of the results takes you a (roughly) 18-minute walk away to Bon Accord Car Park. A two-hour stay here is priced at £3.60.

Other results include Upper Denburn, Denburn, Chapel Street, Caroline Place, Skene Terrace, and Summer Street. You’re looking at walks ranging from 10 to 15 minutes before reaching Rosemount Place.

Based on a two-hour stay, you’d be charged £1.95, £2.60, £2.60, £2.70, £2.95 and £3 respectively.

The closest choice is Jack’s Brae – a six-minute walk away – which costs £2.40.

How has the lack of parking and subsequent charges affected Ramona and Sarah’s (plus the surrounding) businesses?

Bagel Society welcomes around 5,000 customers through its doors every week. Ramona considers it not just a café but a “space for connection.”

As for Gumblossom, it sits at the 330 to 500 mark. During occasions like Christmas and Easter, this figure can double.

Sarah revealed that her team receives comments from customers “all the time” about the lack of parking in the area and the prices.

“As we have pre-ordered cakes and bakes, some of our customers are forced to make the journey in order to collect,” she went on to say.

“But I am certain others don’t bother shopping in the area because they will not get parked.”

Ramona added: “I would love to see more parking spaces and specifically, something which I’m an advocate of, more parking which you don’t need to pay if you’re in the area for 30 minutes or less.

“I hope that the council learns from our community and maintains an ongoing collaborative relationship with it.

“Ensuring that businesses receive support instead of facing opposition is paramount.”

Neither want the Rosemount parking problems to deter people from supporting Rosemount businesses.

Sarah says: “Businesses continue to struggle with the ever-rising costs and we have seen far too many businesses [food-based included] forced to close recently.

“Supporting local has never been more important.”