‘He refuses to retire’: 82-year-old Iain Boyd’s thriving Ullapool Smokehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘He refuses to retire’: 82-year-old Iain Boyd’s thriving Ullapool Smokehouse

Iain's small, traditional smoking business utilises the locally-grown salmon from Wester Ross.

Iain Boyd. Images: Wester Ross Fisheries and Steven Gourlay Media
Iain Boyd. Images: Wester Ross Fisheries and Steven Gourlay Media
By Karla Sinclair

The fishing industry is in Iain Boyd’s blood.

In the early stages of the now 82-year-old’s career, he spent a great deal of time lobster fishing, scallop diving and mussel farming.

It’s a passion that has never dwindled through the decades.

Iain back in the day. He has never steered far away from the fishing industry. Image: Ullapool Smokehouse

Even when Iain went on to work in the oil business, he still “yearned to be involved” in the fishing trade, so much so that his downtime was spent smoking kippers, mackerel, haddock and salmon.

“He spent many years perfecting a traditional artisan method [to smoking salmon] before starting up the smokehouse about 20 years ago,” says daughter Louise.

These days, the 82-year-old still loves getting out on the boat.

The smokehouse in question is Ullapool Smokehouse which is, of course, based in the picturesque fishing village of Ullapool. More specifically, in Morefield Indstrial Estate.

Loch Broom, Ullapool. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ullapool Smokehouse: ‘one of the few small smokehouses left in Scotland’

The small, traditional smoking business utlisises the locally-grown salmon from Wester Ross Fisheries.

They are renowned for the quality of salmon they produce, winning countless awards worldwide.

Ullapool Smokehouse prides itself on being one of the few small smokehouses left in Scotland today, producing on average 500-600kg per week.

The salmon is sourced from Wester Ross. Image: Wester Ross Fisheries and Steven Gourlay Media

Iain said: “Our aim is to produce the very best quality, traditionally smoked salmon.”

The team consists of Iain and three other members of staff, who “together do all the work” – from smoking to slicing, packing, selling and dispatching.

Ullapool Smokehouse also boasts a small, seasonal shop which sells all of its products alongside some other artisan ones, too.

What’s involved in the smoking process, and where is the range stocked?

“The smokehouse produces its own whisky cured traditional smoked salmon, which involves a 36-hour process to produce a very traditional and robust product,” says Louise.

The process starts with the curing element using a dry sea salt and brown sugar cure for 12 hours, which is then rinsed off and placed in the cold store for the ‘pellicle’ to form.

Louise explains: “This is a reaction between the cure and the protein in the fish, resulting in a lovely, glossy finish on the flesh.

The business has been running for roughly two decades. Here’s another vintage pic of Iain. Image: Ullapool Smokehouse

“Then, this allows the proceeding 20-hour-long smoking process in a traditional brick kiln to absorb into the product.”

The salmon is gently smoked over smoldering oak shavings from used whisky barrel staves without the use of artificially warmed air and forced ventilation.

Other popular products include their heather honey cured hot smoked salmon and trout.

On top of this, a selection of smoked cheeses are also produced at Ullapool Smokehouse. They can be purchased individually or as part of platters and packs.

A selection of the smokehouse’s products. Image: Wester Ross Fisheries and Steven Gourlay Media

“The flavour and texture of the finished products reflect the time and effort that we put into them,” says Iain.

“After the process is complete, we slice and pack. Our standard is the traditional D-cut and everything is closely inspected to ensure quality assurance.”

Excluding what is sold at the seasonal on-site shop, the products are supplied wholesale to local, quality restaurants and guesthouses, and to suppliers based as far as London.

Customers can also purchase the range for mail order on the Ullapool Smokehouse website.

Iain Boyd passes years of expertise onto apprentices to keep his legacy going

Louise says that Iain “has loved running the Ullapool Smokehouse with his small and tight-knit team”.

She went on to say: “Due to his age, he is currently passing years of expertise onto his apprentices to carry on running this wee local gem, although he still refuses to retire!”

Ullapool Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Iain added: “Ullapool Smokehouse products speak for themselves due to the quality of the raw materials and long traditional curing and smoking process.

“[This is] something that can be lacking in mass produced smoked salmon today.”

For more information and orders, call 01854 613881, email service@ullapoolsmokehouse.com or visit www.ullapoolsmokehouse.com.

You might also like…

In photos: Memories of when the Klondyker factory ships transformed life in Ullapool

11 stunning harbours to visit – including Portree and Stonehaven

More from Food and Drink

Panang red Thai curry at Royal Thai in Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Spoilt for choice as Royal Thai delivers mouth-watering meals
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Owner Jonny Pratt and Claire Munro outside the JP's Wrap Shack in Turriff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Trying out new Turriff food truck JP's Wrap Shack – where dish prices start…
Taste of Buchan took place yesterday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead
Ruth Thomas of Firemill Pizza is off to a world championships in pizza making in Italy. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, 2021.
Firemill Pizzas owner going to Italy for Pizza World Championships
The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, on Saturday 17 June 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Midsummer Beer Happening 2024 brings Belgium to Stonehaven thanks to twinning project, tickets on…
Ardnamurchan Distillery
Are we on the verge of M&A for smaller Scotch distilleries?
Cameron Macfarlane says demand is high for market food hall units. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March
Jamie and Ann Marie Ross of The Redshank which is opening a second business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market: Redshank ready to serve up burgers and shakes in business expansion
Unit D which will be transformed.
Elgin petrol station owners have foodie plans and the cost of that Poundstretcher transformation…

Conversation