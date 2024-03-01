GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead

Food and drink fans from Banff and Buchan (and further afield) flocked to Peterhead’s Palace Hotel on Prince Street yesterday.

The organisers of Taste of Buchan – a new event aiming to shine a light on the region’s food and drink businesses – are to thank.

Running from noon to 4pm, the free event took the form of an indoor market for people to explore new products, find new favourites and “discover all that Buchan has to offer.”

The organisation committee comprised two Peterhead Academy classes (of more than 40 pupils) plus two members of staff – Greig Summers and Nadine Cowan – in collaboration with VisitAberdeenshire.

It took roughly seven months to plan.

Longside Honey, The Green Cocoa Team, Peter’s Ices, Cakes By Alli-Baba and Nichola’s Bakehouse were among the businesses providing sweet treats for visitors.

Others in attendance included Amity Fish Company, Auchmaliddie Mains Beef and Rora Dairy.

Stallholders and visitors enjoying the inaugural Taste of Buchan