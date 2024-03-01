GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead

The inaugural Taste of Buchan took place yesterday. Do you feature in our gallery from the event?

Taste of Buchan took place yesterday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Buchan took place yesterday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Food and drink fans from Banff and Buchan (and further afield) flocked to Peterhead’s Palace Hotel on Prince Street yesterday.

The organisers of Taste of Buchan – a new event aiming to shine a light on the region’s food and drink businesses – are to thank.

Running from noon to 4pm, the free event took the form of an indoor market for people to explore new products, find new favourites and “discover all that Buchan has to offer.”

A range of stalls were set up for guests to browse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The organisation committee comprised two Peterhead Academy classes (of more than 40 pupils) plus two members of staff – Greig Summers and Nadine Cowan – in collaboration with VisitAberdeenshire.

It took roughly seven months to plan.

Longside Honey, The Green Cocoa Team, Peter’s Ices, Cakes By Alli-Baba and Nichola’s Bakehouse were among the businesses providing sweet treats for visitors.

A Peter’s Ices van outside the Palace Hotel on Prince Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Others in attendance included Amity Fish Company, Auchmaliddie Mains Beef and Rora Dairy.

Stallholders and visitors enjoying the inaugural Taste of Buchan

The Green Cocoa Team stall. The business is run by Rachel Widger, who lives in St Fergus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Amity Fish Company’s Jimmy Buchan and Jenna Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It was a great turnout. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Allison Stewart, the owner of Cakes By Alli-Baba, pictured (right) serving visitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Did you attend Taste of Buchan? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There were a range of sweet and savoury products available. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The new event was held from noon to 4pm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Auchmaliddie Mains Beef had a stall, too. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The organisation committee comprised more than 40 Peterhead Academy pupils, plus two members of staff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Buchan took seven months to plan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Spirits were high among stallholders and visitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rachel Widger (left), who creates dairy, gluten-free and vegan treats, serving more customers at her stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It is hoped that the event will make a return next year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation