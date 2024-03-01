Food and Drink GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead The inaugural Taste of Buchan took place yesterday. Do you feature in our gallery from the event? Taste of Buchan took place yesterday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Karla Sinclair March 1 2024, 6:00 am March 1 2024, 6:00 am Share GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/6386329/taste-of-buchan-peterhead-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Food and drink fans from Banff and Buchan (and further afield) flocked to Peterhead’s Palace Hotel on Prince Street yesterday. The organisers of Taste of Buchan – a new event aiming to shine a light on the region’s food and drink businesses – are to thank. Running from noon to 4pm, the free event took the form of an indoor market for people to explore new products, find new favourites and “discover all that Buchan has to offer.” A range of stalls were set up for guests to browse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The organisation committee comprised two Peterhead Academy classes (of more than 40 pupils) plus two members of staff – Greig Summers and Nadine Cowan – in collaboration with VisitAberdeenshire. It took roughly seven months to plan. Longside Honey, The Green Cocoa Team, Peter’s Ices, Cakes By Alli-Baba and Nichola’s Bakehouse were among the businesses providing sweet treats for visitors. A Peter’s Ices van outside the Palace Hotel on Prince Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Others in attendance included Amity Fish Company, Auchmaliddie Mains Beef and Rora Dairy. Stallholders and visitors enjoying the inaugural Taste of Buchan The Green Cocoa Team stall. The business is run by Rachel Widger, who lives in St Fergus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Amity Fish Company’s Jimmy Buchan and Jenna Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson It was a great turnout. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Allison Stewart, the owner of Cakes By Alli-Baba, pictured (right) serving visitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Did you attend Taste of Buchan? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson There were a range of sweet and savoury products available. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The new event was held from noon to 4pm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Auchmaliddie Mains Beef had a stall, too. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The organisation committee comprised more than 40 Peterhead Academy pupils, plus two members of staff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Taste of Buchan took seven months to plan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Spirits were high among stallholders and visitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Rachel Widger (left), who creates dairy, gluten-free and vegan treats, serving more customers at her stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson It is hoped that the event will make a return next year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
