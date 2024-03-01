Fort William High Street to welcome a new shop with a creative difference

Local business owner Paul Jeffreys is bringing Fort William a shop that will also serve as a creative hub.

The entrepreneur says his new venture, Haggis House, will not only provide locally made creative pieces but it will also act as a studio space.

This means customers will see work being created before their very eyes while they browse hand-designed t-shirts, art and crafts.

Haggis House will open its doors on March 24.

The shop will bring three jobs to the local economy, and Paul is hoping the business will be open year round.

Haggis House: a local take on tourist shops

According to Paul, Haggis House is “not taking itself too seriously”.

He says: “Primarily it’s T-shirts designed by myself which have taken a humorous slant at tourist-targeted t-shirts.

“There are going to be spin-offs of that, so the Haggis House emblem will be replicated onto various other gifts.

“Some items will be useful to locals, and some will be useful to tourists.”

Work on the interior of the shop is still ongoing, and Haggis House will contain unique features upon completion.

This includes a wall of t-shirts hosting over 25 designs, as well as a chalkboard where people are encouraged to doodle and leave their mark.

Paul says: “I would like to eventually have a working studio in the shop so visitors can see progress.

“For example – if someone does sketches or illustrations then they could use the shop as a studio to showcase their work.

“There will be easels set up, there will be a desk set up, so it will look just as much like a working studio as a retail store.”

Haggis House will be Paul’s second business in Fort William, with his first being nearby restaurant The Geographer.

But how did a restaurateur become involved in the art world?

How Paul went from cuisine to crafts

According to Paul, art was his first love.

He says: “I am introducing art to Haggis House as I went to art school. This venture is great as the skill was dormant for quite a while but this gets me painting again.

“Art was my first love that could have been a career, but it is a very different career to take.

“Haggis House presents a unique opportunity to house these passions in a way that introduces retail so artists can pay the bills.”

Paul opened The Geographer in early 2017 after living away from his native Lochaber for just over 20 years.

The restaurant serves Scottish cuisine with a cross-cultural twist inspired by Paul’s travels across the globe.

“The Geographer came about because I’d managed restaurants for so long.

“You are often inspired by your past experiences, travels and other things that stick in your mind.”

More stories from Lochaber: