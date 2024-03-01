Fort William High Street to welcome a new shop with a creative difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William High Street to welcome a new shop with a creative difference

Introducing Haggis House - a shop that displays its sense of humour with a paint and brush.

By Shannon Morrison
Paul Jeffrey, owner of Haggis House and The Geographer restaurant, Fort William.
Pictured: Paul Jeffrey, owner of Haggis House and The Geographer, Fort William. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media. Date: 28/02/2024

Local business owner Paul Jeffreys is bringing Fort William a shop that will also serve as a creative hub.

The entrepreneur says his new venture, Haggis House, will not only provide locally made creative pieces but it will also act as a studio space.

This means customers will see work being created before their very eyes while they browse hand-designed t-shirts, art and crafts.

Haggis House will open its doors on March 24.

The shop will bring three jobs to the local economy, and Paul is hoping the business will be open year round.

Haggis House: a local take on tourist shops

According to Paul, Haggis House is “not taking itself too seriously”.

Pictured: Haggis House on Fort William High Street.
Haggis House opens its doors on 24 March. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

He says: “Primarily it’s T-shirts designed by myself which have taken a humorous slant at tourist-targeted t-shirts.

“There are going to be spin-offs of that, so the Haggis House emblem will be replicated onto various other gifts.

“Some items will be useful to locals, and some will be useful to tourists.”

Work on the interior of the shop is still ongoing, and Haggis House will contain unique features upon completion.

This includes a wall of t-shirts hosting over 25 designs, as well as a chalkboard where people are encouraged to doodle and leave their mark.

Pictured: the interior of Haggis House, Fort William.
Pictured: the (ongoing) interior of Haggis House. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

Paul says: “I would like to eventually have a working studio in the shop so visitors can see progress.

“For example – if someone does sketches or illustrations then they could use the shop as a studio to showcase their work.

“There will be easels set up, there will be a desk set up, so it will look just as much like a working studio as a retail store.”

Haggis House will be Paul’s second business in Fort William, with his first being nearby restaurant The Geographer.

But how did a restaurateur become involved in the art world?

How Paul went from cuisine to crafts

According to Paul, art was his first love.

He says: “I am introducing art to Haggis House as I went to art school. This venture is great as the skill was dormant for quite a while but this gets me painting again.

“Art was my first love that could have been a career, but it is a very different career to take.

Pictured: The Geographer, Fort William
Pictured: The Geographer, Fort William. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

“Haggis House presents a unique opportunity to house these passions in a way that introduces retail so artists can pay the bills.”

Paul opened The Geographer in early 2017 after living away from his native Lochaber for just over 20 years.

The restaurant serves Scottish cuisine with a cross-cultural twist inspired by Paul’s travels across the globe.

“The Geographer came about because I’d managed restaurants for so long.

“You are often inspired by your past experiences, travels and other things that stick in your mind.”

More stories from Lochaber:

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Sheriff Court, where the winding-up by court order took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the monkeys in crates to their new home.
Goodbye Highlands, hello Edinburgh: Honshu and friends arrive at new zoo home
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Accused pic source unknown; Inverness Sheriff Court (DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Pics of accused Stephen Tait and Peterhead Sheriff Court are DC Thomson; pics of Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick,Shetland, are Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom
To go with story by David Mackay. Donald Patience killed in Manchester burglary Picture shows; Donald Patience. Unknown. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Drug addict found guilty of murdering former Alness man
Rear view of kids raising hands while teacher explaining the functioning of human skeleton in classroom at school; Shutterstock ID 1352177357; Purchase Order: -
Highland budget: Primary school principal teacher posts to go as councillors clash over £66m…
Inverness Justice Centre
'Careless' new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9
Honshu, the Japanese macaque who escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park, is being transferred to Edinburgh Zoo today. Image: Highland Wildlife Park.
Goodbye Honshu: Fresh start for famous monkey as he leaves Highland Wildlife Park
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly
Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction
A delivery fan with D. R. MacLeod branding.
Western Isles MSP calls for 'public hearing' on company buyout after business owners report…

Conversation