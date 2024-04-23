The five Scottish beer festivals you really don’t want to miss this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The five Scottish beer festivals you really don’t want to miss this summer

Here's our pick of five amazing Scottish beer festivals for your 2024 calendar.

Four people sitting outside drinking at a Scottish beer festival.
Festival-goers enjoying a drink at FyneFest 2023. Image: Fyne Ales.
By Kieran Beattie

Summer 2024 is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to soak up some sun, and some brews, at beer festivals all across Scotland.

From smaller one-day celebrations to massive weekend-long events, there’s something for every kind of beer lover being held all throughout the country.

Here’s our pick of five of the best Scottish beer festivals to put into your calendars and check out this summer.

1. FyneFest beer festival, Argyll

An aerial view of the Fynefest beer festival, showing hundreds of tents
An aerial view of FyneFest in 2022. Image: Fyne Ales

FyneFest, organised by Fyne Ales, is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s biggest annual beer festivals — but it’s so much more than just a beer festival.

Running from May 31 to June 2, the three-day party also brings loads of live music, food and more to the incredible setting of Glen Fyne.

And with Fyne Ales presenting the festival, you know there’ll be plenty of good beers to enjoy alongside the family-friendly vibes.

Every year punters can expect all sorts of delicious beers from breweries from up and down the UK.

These range “from crispy lagers and thirst-quenching pale ales, to a massive dessert-inspired stouts and complex sour beers”.

And this year will be no different, with more than 150 beers pouring at five different bars.

Adult weekend camping tickets are £135. Check out the full price lists and more on the official website fynefest.com

2. Brewdog AGM beer festival, Ellon

People queue to get into the 2022 Brewdog AGM,
The 2022 Brewdog AGM, which was held in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Mcgregor.

Brewdog’s Annual General Mayhem (AGM) events have routinely brought in huge crowds to wherever it’s been hosted in and around Aberdeen for many years.

From the old AECC to Hazlehead Park, the event offers not just Brewdog beer, but brews from all across Scotland and beyond.

There are also live performances from bands and, of course, plenty of tasty food.

This year, it’s being hosted at the craft beer giant’s brewery headquarters in Ellon on June 29.

Brewdog’s headquarters in Ellon.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As well as beer, attendees can try various spirits, and there will be an FAQ and tasting event with Brewdog’s founders, James Watt and Martin Dickie.

Tickets are available to members of Brewdog’s Equity Punks scheme, but members can bring a guest if you’re not part of it.

Visit brewdog.com/uk/agm/faq for more information.

3. Midsummer Beer Happening, Stonehaven

A general view of people enjoying the Midsummer Beer Happening beer festival inside a marquee
A view inside the tent at the Midsummer Beer Happening in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Midsummer Beer Happening, organised by the team behind the Aberdeenshire brewery Six Degrees North, started with humble beginnings in Stonehaven’s town hall in 2009, to become the massive, three-day celebration of all things beer that it is today in the town’s Baird Park.

Running from June 13 to 15, the festival hosts all sorts of street food, live music, and of course, more than 100 beers from all across Scotland.

It’s also arguably one of Scotland’s more accessible big beer festivals, only a wee walk away from Stonehaven’s train station for getting home (albeit not such a wee one on the way back UP the hill to the train station, of course).

Expect a huge variety of beers, and plenty of choice between Belgian sours, fruity brews from Vault City in Edinburgh and everything in between.

An outdoor view of the Midsummer Beer Happening beer festival.
The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, on Saturday 17 June 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Plus, it’s all for good causes — last year it raised more than £67,000 for local groups.

Buy tickets for the event, which start at £29, at midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk/ticket 

4. Dundee Brew Fest

The Dundee brew fest, people sitting enjoying beers inside the venue.
Dundee Brew Fest in 2022. Image: Al Elite Events

Dundee Brew Fest is one of the country’s newer beer festivals, but it’s already making a name for itself.

Based at the city’s Bonar Hall, it will run over wo sessions on June 8.

It will feature beers pouring from across Scotland, but in particular, breweries from in and around Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife, such as St Andrews Brew Co, Cullach Brewing and 71 Brewing.

And of course, there will be no shortage of street food and music, either.

Standard tickets are £12 plus booking fees, and can be bought by searching Dundee Brew Fest on ticketebo.co.uk

5. Black Isle Calling, the Black Isle

The exterior of Black Isle Brewery Farm, with people sitting outside at a table
Black Isle Calling will be held at the Black Isle Brewery farm. Image: Black Isle Brewery

Although it’s potentially pushing the definition of “summer”, the Black Isle Calling festival on September 13 to 14 is lining up to be a superb two days for beer lovers.

Hosted by Black Isle Brewery at their farm just 10 minutes north of Inverness, the event has some big musical names already announced, including Huey Morgan (of Fun Lovin’ Criminals fame), Elephant Sessions and The LaFontaines.

Day and weekend tickets are available, plus options for camping, and even dedicated bus transport for those staying in Inverness.

Not to mention, of course, there will be plenty of beer flowing.

Secure your tickets, which start at just over £42 for adults on the Friday night, at blackislebrewery.com 

