The five Scottish beer festivals you really don’t want to miss this summer

Summer 2024 is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to soak up some sun, and some brews, at beer festivals all across Scotland.

From smaller one-day celebrations to massive weekend-long events, there’s something for every kind of beer lover being held all throughout the country.

Here’s our pick of five of the best Scottish beer festivals to put into your calendars and check out this summer.

1. FyneFest beer festival, Argyll

FyneFest, organised by Fyne Ales, is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s biggest annual beer festivals — but it’s so much more than just a beer festival.

Running from May 31 to June 2, the three-day party also brings loads of live music, food and more to the incredible setting of Glen Fyne.

And with Fyne Ales presenting the festival, you know there’ll be plenty of good beers to enjoy alongside the family-friendly vibes.

Every year punters can expect all sorts of delicious beers from breweries from up and down the UK.

These range “from crispy lagers and thirst-quenching pale ales, to a massive dessert-inspired stouts and complex sour beers”.

And this year will be no different, with more than 150 beers pouring at five different bars.

Adult weekend camping tickets are £135. Check out the full price lists and more on the official website fynefest.com

2. Brewdog AGM beer festival, Ellon

Brewdog’s Annual General Mayhem (AGM) events have routinely brought in huge crowds to wherever it’s been hosted in and around Aberdeen for many years.

From the old AECC to Hazlehead Park, the event offers not just Brewdog beer, but brews from all across Scotland and beyond.

There are also live performances from bands and, of course, plenty of tasty food.

This year, it’s being hosted at the craft beer giant’s brewery headquarters in Ellon on June 29.

As well as beer, attendees can try various spirits, and there will be an FAQ and tasting event with Brewdog’s founders, James Watt and Martin Dickie.

Tickets are available to members of Brewdog’s Equity Punks scheme, but members can bring a guest if you’re not part of it.

Visit brewdog.com/uk/agm/faq for more information.

3. Midsummer Beer Happening, Stonehaven

The Midsummer Beer Happening, organised by the team behind the Aberdeenshire brewery Six Degrees North, started with humble beginnings in Stonehaven’s town hall in 2009, to become the massive, three-day celebration of all things beer that it is today in the town’s Baird Park.

Running from June 13 to 15, the festival hosts all sorts of street food, live music, and of course, more than 100 beers from all across Scotland.

It’s also arguably one of Scotland’s more accessible big beer festivals, only a wee walk away from Stonehaven’s train station for getting home (albeit not such a wee one on the way back UP the hill to the train station, of course).

Expect a huge variety of beers, and plenty of choice between Belgian sours, fruity brews from Vault City in Edinburgh and everything in between.

Plus, it’s all for good causes — last year it raised more than £67,000 for local groups.

Buy tickets for the event, which start at £29, at midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk/ticket

4. Dundee Brew Fest

Dundee Brew Fest is one of the country’s newer beer festivals, but it’s already making a name for itself.

Based at the city’s Bonar Hall, it will run over wo sessions on June 8.

It will feature beers pouring from across Scotland, but in particular, breweries from in and around Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife, such as St Andrews Brew Co, Cullach Brewing and 71 Brewing.

And of course, there will be no shortage of street food and music, either.

Standard tickets are £12 plus booking fees, and can be bought by searching Dundee Brew Fest on ticketebo.co.uk

5. Black Isle Calling, the Black Isle

Although it’s potentially pushing the definition of “summer”, the Black Isle Calling festival on September 13 to 14 is lining up to be a superb two days for beer lovers.

Hosted by Black Isle Brewery at their farm just 10 minutes north of Inverness, the event has some big musical names already announced, including Huey Morgan (of Fun Lovin’ Criminals fame), Elephant Sessions and The LaFontaines.

Day and weekend tickets are available, plus options for camping, and even dedicated bus transport for those staying in Inverness.

Not to mention, of course, there will be plenty of beer flowing.

Secure your tickets, which start at just over £42 for adults on the Friday night, at blackislebrewery.com