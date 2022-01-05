Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

How to make the most of a small bedroom

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 5, 2022, 12:07 pm
Let in as much daylight as possible by removing any obstructions from around the windows.
More space, or at least the illusion of it, is one of the most prized assets a property can have.

One of the rooms most likely to be on the tight side is a bedroom, leading to some  accurately being described as box rooms.

“Small bedroom ideas” are trending on Pinterest this month, with an 1,150% increase in search volume.

A beautifully styled bedroom will be appealing whatever the size.

Transform your space

Living in a small space can cause you to feel claustrophobic and penned-in. However, there are some clever ways you can transform your space.

By bringing the outdoors in, adding a splash of colour and some multifunctional pieces of furniture, you can easily make your space feel open-plan.

Rental apartment brand Essential Living has shared some room-dividing hacks you can use to make your bedroom feel more spacious, whilst also incorporating interior trends.

Multifunctional furniture makes the most of the available space.

Think multifunctional

While many of us are back working from home, having multifunctional furniture in your space will allow you to add a workstation to the room, ensuring accessibility, comfort and purpose.

Invest in multifunctional furniture pieces. For example, a table that can function as a desk and dressing table, or under-bed storage that can be used to clear away clutter.

Having compact ways of storing and working will make a huge difference and help organise your space.

Small is beautiful, even when it comes to bedrooms, and layering white and off-whites will create an inviting effect.

Bring the outdoors in

The cold weather sometimes stops us from going out and getting fresh air. However, bringing nature into a space can significantly boost your mood.

There will be a continuation of the interest in outdoor spaces in 2022, especially for flats and homes without outdoor space.

So try to create the idea of outdoor space by adding plants or starting a herb garden.

White or very light decor makes any room seem larger.

Bright light

Bright lighting is key to creating an inviting space and there’s no better light to take advantage of than sunlight.

However, for those living in studio apartments, natural lighting isn’t always an option. But, there are ways to create the illusion of more natural light in a room from mirrors to houseplants.

First, ensure any windows you do have aren’t obstructed, whether it be picture frames on the window sill or furniture blocking the way. Try letting in as much natural light as you can.

Mirrors will help bounce the light around a room and you can also experiment with artificial lighting, by adding full-spectrum light bulbs that are designed to simulate daylight.

Mirrors will bounce light around the room and create the illusion of space.

Earthy colours

The colours in your home should reflect you, but you also may want to consider colours that can reflect natural life and create warmth and comfort.

Opt for light pastel colours such as pale pinks and citrus lemons that will lift your mood but also avoid omitting heat.

Generally, lighter colours best reflect light and so create the appearance of space, whilst darker colours, decorative wallpapers and patterned fabrics shrink space and absorb light.

Even a simple throw in a blue-green or sage colour will reflect natural light incredibly well.

Keeping the room clutter-free is one way to make it seem bigger.

Candles and essential oils

Whether it is summer or winter, add an oil diffuser to your room, as it will smell incredible and, depending on the scent, make the room more pleasant, whatever its dimensions.

