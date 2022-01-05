How to make the most of a small bedroom

An error occurred. Please try again.

More space, or at least the illusion of it, is one of the most prized assets a property can have.

One of the rooms most likely to be on the tight side is a bedroom, leading to some accurately being described as box rooms.

“Small bedroom ideas” are trending on Pinterest this month, with an 1,150% increase in search volume.

Transform your space

Living in a small space can cause you to feel claustrophobic and penned-in. However, there are some clever ways you can transform your space.

By bringing the outdoors in, adding a splash of colour and some multifunctional pieces of furniture, you can easily make your space feel open-plan.

Rental apartment brand Essential Living has shared some room-dividing hacks you can use to make your bedroom feel more spacious, whilst also incorporating interior trends.

Think multifunctional

While many of us are back working from home, having multifunctional furniture in your space will allow you to add a workstation to the room, ensuring accessibility, comfort and purpose.

Invest in multifunctional furniture pieces. For example, a table that can function as a desk and dressing table, or under-bed storage that can be used to clear away clutter.

Having compact ways of storing and working will make a huge difference and help organise your space.

Bring the outdoors in

The cold weather sometimes stops us from going out and getting fresh air. However, bringing nature into a space can significantly boost your mood.

There will be a continuation of the interest in outdoor spaces in 2022, especially for flats and homes without outdoor space.

So try to create the idea of outdoor space by adding plants or starting a herb garden.

Bright light

Bright lighting is key to creating an inviting space and there’s no better light to take advantage of than sunlight.

However, for those living in studio apartments, natural lighting isn’t always an option. But, there are ways to create the illusion of more natural light in a room from mirrors to houseplants.

First, ensure any windows you do have aren’t obstructed, whether it be picture frames on the window sill or furniture blocking the way. Try letting in as much natural light as you can.

Mirrors will help bounce the light around a room and you can also experiment with artificial lighting, by adding full-spectrum light bulbs that are designed to simulate daylight.

Earthy colours

The colours in your home should reflect you, but you also may want to consider colours that can reflect natural life and create warmth and comfort.

Opt for light pastel colours such as pale pinks and citrus lemons that will lift your mood but also avoid omitting heat.

Generally, lighter colours best reflect light and so create the appearance of space, whilst darker colours, decorative wallpapers and patterned fabrics shrink space and absorb light.

Even a simple throw in a blue-green or sage colour will reflect natural light incredibly well.

Candles and essential oils

Whether it is summer or winter, add an oil diffuser to your room, as it will smell incredible and, depending on the scent, make the room more pleasant, whatever its dimensions.