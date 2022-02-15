[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fancy getting a foot on the property ladder by moving into a stunning new build in Chapelton? Shared equity could be the key. Here’s a closer look at the affordable new homes near Stonehaven, so you can start fantasising about your new lifestyle now!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Period features with modern convenience, local slate, granite and stone, spacious open plan living – these are all things you’d likely expect to find from luxury new builds.

But don’t click away yet. You can get all of this luxury and more at an affordable price at Places for People’s Chapelton development just outside of Aberdeen.

In fact, it offers a range of two, three and four bedroom homes starting from just £108,000 with shared equity. Scroll down for a sneak peek in the new homes near Stonehaven and, in the meantime, let’s focus on shared equity.

How does shared equity work in Scotland?

Basically, you’ll pay 60-80% of the house price through a deposit and mortgage, and take an equity loan to cover the rest. The equity loan is provided by Places for People and the Scottish Government, but you will own 100% of the home. The loan is a set percentage of the property value and you’ll pay this back when you sell your home.

This can help to keep your monthly mortgage payments low and priority is given to people who cannot afford to buy a house on the open market.

It’s a great way to get a foot on the property ladder – as current homeowners Kitti and Keith, who bought a property thanks to shared equity, can attest to. They said: “The Shared Equity scheme offers an amazing opportunity for first time buyers and young couples like us to get onto the property ladder, keeping both our deposit and monthly payments affordable. Thanks to the team and this scheme — we’ve moved into our forever home.”

3 affordable new homes near Stonehaven to buy with shared equity

So what sort of property can you expect to buy with shared equity in Scotland, and what will the area be like?

In Chapelton, you’ll get a luxurious feeling and new-build home in Aberdeenshire, with picturesque sights like Dunnottar Castle and Stonehaven harbour right on your doorstep.

WATCH a flythrough tour of Chapelton below:

And inside the properties, excellence comes as standard. Here is a closer look at three of the homes available to buy with shared equity.

1. MacFarlane: Plot 38 and 42

A charming two-bedroom cottage style home. Features include two spacious double bedrooms, a designer bathroom with chrome fixtures and enclosed gardens.

Full property price is £180,000. Available with shared equity from £108,000.

2. Buik: Plot 41

This charming cottage-style home offers open plan dining/living/kitchen space and two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.

The property price is £190,000 but is available from just £114,000 with shared equity.

3. Ardler: Plot 54

Modern country charm is on full display here, with three bedrooms, ensuite, family bathroom, utility room and open plan living space.

This plot is priced at £240,000 – with shared equity, it’s available from just £144,000.

Buy your first home in Aberdeenshire with Places for People

Places for People is offering you an opportunity to own 100% of your home and pay less through a shared equity scheme. You’ll fund between 60% and 80% of the price of the property, with Places for People Scotland and the Scottish Government financing the remainder.

From charming two-bedroom cottage types available from just £84 per week* to spacious three-bedroom family homes from just £112 per week*, Places for People’s shared equity scheme aims to make buying your first home affordable.

Any questions? Ready to take your first step onto the property ladder? Find out more about shared equity at Chapelton, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire. Call 07864 801235 or email chapeltonsales@placesforpeople.co.uk

*Shared equity available on selected homes at Chapelton. Eligibility and terms and conditions apply.