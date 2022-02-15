Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: These new homes near Stonehaven start from just £108,000 – take a sneak peek here!

In partnership with Places for People
February 15, 2022, 3:31 pm
Couple sat in one of the new homes in Stonehaven.

Fancy getting a foot on the property ladder by moving into a stunning new build in Chapelton? Shared equity could be the key. Here’s a closer look at the affordable new homes near Stonehaven, so you can start fantasising about your new lifestyle now!

Period features with modern convenience, local slate, granite and stone, spacious open plan living – these are all things you’d likely expect to find from luxury new builds.

But don’t click away yet. You can get all of this luxury and more at an affordable price at Places for People’s Chapelton development just outside of Aberdeen.

In fact, it offers a range of two, three and four bedroom homes starting from just £108,000 with shared equity. Scroll down for a sneak peek in the new homes near Stonehaven and, in the meantime, let’s focus on shared equity.

How does shared equity work in Scotland?

Basically, you’ll pay 60-80% of the house price through a deposit and mortgage, and take an equity loan to cover the rest. The equity loan is provided by Places for People and the Scottish Government, but you will own 100% of the home. The loan is a set percentage of the property value and you’ll pay this back when you sell your home.

This can help to keep your monthly mortgage payments low and priority is given to people who cannot afford to buy a house on the open market.

It’s a great way to get a foot on the property ladder – as current homeowners Kitti and Keith, who bought a property thanks to shared equity, can attest to. They said: “The Shared Equity scheme offers an amazing opportunity for first time buyers and young couples like us to get onto the property ladder, keeping both our deposit and monthly payments affordable. Thanks to the team and this scheme — we’ve moved into our forever home.”

3 affordable new homes near Stonehaven to buy with shared equity

So what sort of property can you expect to buy with shared equity in Scotland, and what will the area be like?

In Chapelton, you’ll get a luxurious feeling and new-build home in Aberdeenshire, with picturesque sights like Dunnottar Castle and Stonehaven harbour right on your doorstep.

WATCH a flythrough tour of Chapelton below:

And inside the properties, excellence comes as standard. Here is a closer look at three of the homes available to buy with shared equity.

1. MacFarlane: Plot 38 and 42

Plot 38 of new homes in Stonehaven.

A charming two-bedroom cottage style home. Features include two spacious double bedrooms, a designer bathroom with chrome fixtures and enclosed gardens.

Full property price is £180,000. Available with shared equity from £108,000.

2. Buik: Plot 41

Cottage style home in Chapelton.

This charming cottage-style home offers open plan dining/living/kitchen space and two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.

The property price is £190,000 but is available from just £114,000 with shared equity.

3. Ardler: Plot 54

Living room design of new build home in Aberdeenshire.

Modern country charm is on full display here, with three bedrooms, ensuite, family bathroom, utility room and open plan living space.

This plot is priced at £240,000 – with shared equity, it’s available from just £144,000.

Buy your first home in Aberdeenshire with Places for People

Places for People is offering you an opportunity to own 100% of your home and pay less through a shared equity scheme. You’ll fund between 60% and 80% of the price of the property, with Places for People Scotland and the Scottish Government financing the remainder.

From charming two-bedroom cottage types available from just £84 per week* to spacious three-bedroom family homes from just £112 per week*, Places for People’s shared equity scheme aims to make buying your first home affordable.

Any questions? Ready to take your first step onto the property ladder? Find out more about shared equity at Chapelton, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire. Call 07864 801235 or email chapeltonsales@placesforpeople.co.uk

*Shared equity available on selected homes at Chapelton. Eligibility and terms and conditions apply.

