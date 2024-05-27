Modern timber home with stunning panoramic views over Skye up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern timber home with stunning panoramic views over Skye up for sale

The newly built house is currently used as a holiday let but could be a peaceful retreat for the right owner.

By Ena Saracevic
Timber House in Skye. Image: Galbraith.
Timber House in Skye. Image: Galbraith.

A Skye timber house with panoramic countryside views has hit the market for £345,000.

Timber House, located the north-west of Skye, offers a contemporary feel within a rugged, rural setting.

The two-bedroom blackhouse-inspired home boasts a breathtaking view over Loch Erghallan.

Located amongst the rugged Skye landscape. Image: Galbraith.

Designed by the award-winning Dualchas Architects, the detached home takes inspiration from local culture and tradition and is just one of a handful of homes in the area.

Currently operated as a holiday let, the property’s location is famous for its magnificent landscape dominated by the Cuillin mountains.

The living area. Image Galbraith.

Entering the property from the hallway, you are met with an open-plan kitchen/dining and sitting room.

Tall windows provide views of the surroundings while letting in fresh air and tonnes of natural light.

The dining area. Image: Galbraith.

The dining area’s sliding doors provide easy access outdoors as well as providing a great indoor/outdoor dining experience.

Attached is a patio area, ideal for watching an evening sunset, while the generous garden grounds let dogs roam freely.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

The  kitchen has a marble island as well as plenty of cabinet space.

Oak flooring and a wood-burning stove bring warmth to the open-plan living area.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

On the same floor, there is a utility area and separate shower room.

Exploring the rest of the home, upstairs, there are two bedrooms complete with a bathroom.

The upstairs bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

The upstairs bathroom allows for beautiful views whilst enjoying a warm bath.

The property is located just a 15-minute drive from Dunvegan where there are shops, restaurants and historic monuments like Dunvegan Castle.

Timber House is listed with Galbraith for £345,000.

