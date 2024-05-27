Modern timber home with stunning panoramic views over Skye up for sale

A Skye timber house with panoramic countryside views has hit the market for £345,000.

Timber House, located the north-west of Skye, offers a contemporary feel within a rugged, rural setting.

The two-bedroom blackhouse-inspired home boasts a breathtaking view over Loch Erghallan.

Designed by the award-winning Dualchas Architects, the detached home takes inspiration from local culture and tradition and is just one of a handful of homes in the area.

Currently operated as a holiday let, the property’s location is famous for its magnificent landscape dominated by the Cuillin mountains.

Entering the property from the hallway, you are met with an open-plan kitchen/dining and sitting room.

Tall windows provide views of the surroundings while letting in fresh air and tonnes of natural light.

The dining area’s sliding doors provide easy access outdoors as well as providing a great indoor/outdoor dining experience.

Attached is a patio area, ideal for watching an evening sunset, while the generous garden grounds let dogs roam freely.

The kitchen has a marble island as well as plenty of cabinet space.

Oak flooring and a wood-burning stove bring warmth to the open-plan living area.

On the same floor, there is a utility area and separate shower room.

Exploring the rest of the home, upstairs, there are two bedrooms complete with a bathroom.

The upstairs bathroom allows for beautiful views whilst enjoying a warm bath.

The property is located just a 15-minute drive from Dunvegan where there are shops, restaurants and historic monuments like Dunvegan Castle.

Timber House is listed with Galbraith for £345,000.