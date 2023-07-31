See how this Banchory cottage was transformed thanks to hard work (and help from dad)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
See how this Banchory cottage was transformed thanks to hard work (and help from dad)

Designer Rachel Dougherty put in the hard work (with a little help from her dad) to renovated her three-bedroom granite farmhouse cottage in Banchory.

By Laura Smith
Rachel Dougherty's Banchory cottage has been totally transformed. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Rachel Dougherty's Banchory cottage has been totally transformed. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Rachel Dougherty had always dreamed of living in a traditional cottage, so was delighted when she moved back home to Aberdeenshire to find the perfect spot in Banchory.

But her farmhouse cottage needed more than just a little TLC. Documenting her renovation journey on her Instagram account, @quineandlooncottage, she put in the hard graft to strip it back to brick and start over.

Here, we go behind the scenes of the now colourful, homely property.

Quine and Loon Cottage

Who: Designer Rachel Dougherty, 37, and her cat Drizzy, 6.

What: A three-bedroom granite farmhouse cottage built around 1860.

Where: Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

Pictures: Eve Conroy

As told to Laura Smith

It’s been my childhood dream to live in a traditional cottage. So when I decided to move home to be closer to family after 13 years of living in London, I started looking for my dream cottage in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

When my sister first sent me a video of this one, I knew it was for me. It was beautiful with stunning views and in a quiet area that was very close to my family.

My home has three bedrooms, a living room, two bathrooms and a utility room.

Cottage owner Rachel Dougherty
Rachel Dougherty. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

When I came up from London to see it, I thought it was perfect for me but I also knew it would need a lot of work but I wanted a place that I could put my own stamp on and was up for the challenge.

Here’s what the Banchory cottage looked like before…

Inside, the cottage was in bad condition with lots of mould, damp, woodworm and rot and no insulation.

The ground floor before renovation
The ground floor before renovation.

It needed taken right back to brick and completely started over. I spent many evenings and weekends ripping out the cottage with a sledgehammer and crow bar, with help from dad.

One of the bedrooms before work was carried out.
One of the bedrooms before work was carried out.

I worked closely with my contractor, Sangster & Co, and architect Catriona Tanner to plan how to bring the cottage back to life.

The cottage's kitchen before renovation.
The cottage’s kitchen before renovation.

Sangster & Co added drainage, new windows and doors, new insulation and heat source pump, underfloor heating and plastered all the walls.

Then I took over to decorate. I went on a tiling course, sought wallpapering advice from my uncle, a painter and decorator, watched YouTube videos and luckily had my dad by my side.

…and here’s what it looked like after the transformation

I wanted a cosy, colourful space that was complimentary to the cottage and a nod to Scotland. I designed all the interiors myself, taking inspiration from Instagram, books and magazines.

One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The cottage exterior.
The cottage exterior. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Creating a mood board or plan for each room helped me to keep an eye on cost and see how all colours and textures sat together.

I moved in last October and it really helps to live in the space for a while to learn what you need from the space and how to get the best from it.

I used a mix of paints throughout the cottage from Edward Bulmer, Mylands, Little Greene and Dulux and wallpaper from Sandberg and Sanderson.

I sourced most furniture and decor from local vintage and antique shops, Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Etsy.

Details on the fireplace.
Details on the fireplace. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

I used as much second-hand, pre-loved, vintage, antique and handmade items as possible to save money. I like to give life to old items, and use a lot of vintage fabrics when making soft furnishings for my home.

A big challenge was cost. When I started the project, the price of materials skyrocketed. I’ve had to put plans for an extension to house my kitchen and dining room on hold. Yet patience is one thing this renovation has taught me.

Bedside table.
Bedside table. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Buying second-hand and doing as much work myself, with help from my dad, also helped to save money and I’ve picked up lots of new skills.

There is a lot left to do but I love how cosy and comforting it feels to live here. I feel lucky to call this cottage home and smile every time I walk through the door. It was always a beauty, I’ve just made it safe and warm for hopefully many years to come.

Follow Rachel on Instagram @quineandlooncottage

