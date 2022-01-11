Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Four-bed detached family villa in Laurencekirk for £315,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 6:34 pm
Number 11 Gladstone Gardens is for sale at offers over £315,000.
Number 11 Gladstone Gardens is for sale at offers over £315,000.

“If we could lift the house up and take it with us we would,” said Cheryl Currie about her family’s home in Fettercairn, Laurencekirk.

Cheryl, her husband Marc and their children are moving on from 11 Gladstone Gardens to be closer to family after lots of happy years enjoying the four-bedroom detached villa.

Cheryl Currie with daughters Rowan, three, and Blaire, six, at home in Gladstone Gardens. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Cheryl talked about what had first attracted them to the property and shared special memories of moving in.

She said: “We moved into the house in November 2015 just weeks before I gave birth to our first child Blaire; I think we were mad at the time moving so close to having a baby!

The open-plan family area offers space to dine, relax and entertain with French-style doors leading out to the garden.

“We initially loved the village; we looked at the property in autumn and had been walking around nearby Fasque, it just looked picturesque.

“The house itself was a great size and the estate was also a nice size to get to know everyone.”

Cheryl looked back over the past six years of their time in the village and discussed some of the renovating and decorating the house has undergone.

The garden is fully enclosed and has recently been landscaped.

“We love the house and the village as we have some great memories here and have made some great friends,” she said.

“The main thing that we have done is extend the kitchen into a family dining area; the garden was so large that we could do this and keep a good-sized garden.

The open-plan dining kitchen with views to the garden is the heart of the home.

“This new area is where we spend the most of our time as a family.”

Asked what they have enjoyed most about living in the area, Cheryl said: “We as a family enjoy the outdoors; there are so many scenic walks, runs and cycle routes so for us it was ideal. You are also not too far from Aberdeen or Dundee.”

Blank canvas

Asked what type of buyer she thought the property would suit especially she said: “I think this is an ideal family home, close to great schools and nurseries, or for someone who loves entertaining or a keen gardener – the garden is large and a blank canvas for someone to put their stamp on.”

The bedrooms have been tastefully decorated in contemporary colours.

Set within an established development on the outskirts of Fettercairn village, the property offers spacious and versatile family accommodation over two floors.

Entered via a vestibule that in turn opens into an entrance hall, neutral decor sets the tone for this family home.

Doors open to the formal lounge, boasting a pleasant outlook to the front, making the room bright by dual-facing windows.

Open plan

To the rear, and sure to be the hub of the home for the new owners, is the open-plan family dining kitchen.

The kitchen offers a range of base and wall units in white, featuring contrasting worktop and co-ordinating splashback tiling.

The spacious lounge has been finished in neutral tones.

The integrated appliances include a double oven, electric hob, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The open-plan family area offers a large dining space, ideal for relaxing and entertaining alike, whilst enjoying an outlook through the French-style doors to the landscaped gardens.

A break-out area on the landing provides a cosy retreat.

As well as the dining space, a family sitting area creates additional living space.

A playroom is located off the family kitchen, which could lend itself to an additional bedroom on the ground floor or an ideal space for those working from home.

The ground floor is also served by a useful utility room and WC.

A study room provides a great space for home-working.

A carpeted stair ascends to the upper landing where the master bedroom has double wardrobes and en suite shower room.

Three additional double bedrooms are also well-sized, all of which benefit from fitted storage, and are served by the modern family bathroom with three-piece suite and shower over the bath.

Gardens

Outside, the gardens to the front are laid to lawn with neat borders and a driveway that offers off-street parking for two cars.

To the rear the gardens are private and fully enclosed having been recently landscaped, with raised borders that are well stocked with an array of shrubs, plants and flowers.

A single garage caters for secure off-street parking and storage.

Number 11 Gladstone Gardens, Fettercairn, Laurencekirk, is on the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £315,000.

 

Housing market tracker: What are the average rent and home prices in your area?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]