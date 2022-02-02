Add this £515k five-bedroom Kingswells home to your property wish-list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Add this £515k five-bedroom Kingswells home to your property wish-list

By Rosemary Lowne
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Key to happiness: First impressions are excellent at this spacious five-bedroom home in the sought after area of Kingswells.
Key to happiness: First impressions are excellent at this spacious five-bedroom home in the sought after area of Kingswells.

The grass is certainly greener in Kingswells as this five-bedroom detached desirable residence proves.

Located within an easy commute to Aberdeen, Dyce and Westhill and just a stone’s throw away from the new Prime Four business park, this immaculate home has everything going for it.

Outside is where the exceptional scale of this individually designed property can be fully appreciated with a large driveway and double garage offering extensive parking.

Lounge in luxury: The beautifully decorated lounge offers space for all the family.

Games room

And if you think the exterior is impressive, wait until you step inside.

Bright, spacious and airy throughout, the entrance hallway sets a stylish tone which flows throughout the two floors.

At the heart of this spotless home is the warm, welcoming and extremely cosy lounge.

Decorated in warm chocolate and cream tones, this room is simply made for cosying up on the sofa and relaxing.

Quality family time can also be enjoyed in the excellent games room which currently boasts a football table but can be adapted to suit all needs.

Game changer: Make the most of precious times with the children in the fantastic games room.

Conservatory

After working up an appetite, the dining room is the perfect place to enjoy some post-gaming fuel.

Unwinding after dinner, over a glass or two of wine, is easy in the spacious conservatory.

During the day, this bright room is the ideal place to escape to with a good book and a cup of tea to hand.

Bringing the outdoors in: You can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors from the comfort of the conservatory.

Sleek kitchen/diner

Further entertaining space is provided in the modern family room.

And for those who have a stylish kitchen at the top of their property wish-list, this home will not disappoint.

With plenty of space for dining, coupled with stylish fitted units and modern appliances, the kitchen is sure to be the hub of the home.

Let there be light: The kitchen/diner basks in natural sun light.

Five sumptuous bedrooms

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room which leads to the integral double garage, and shower room.

Upstairs, relaxation is taken to a whole new level thanks to the superb master bedroom complete with a dressing room and an attractive en suite shower room.

Bedtime bliss: Wake up feeling refreshed after a good night’s sleep in one of the five cosy bedrooms.

Family barbecues

In addition, there are four further double bedrooms as well as a home office and a family bathroom.

Meanwhile, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the extremely private back garden where there is plenty of space for the children to explore.

Breath of fresh air: Alfresco dining is easy in the fabulous back garden.

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as together with the grassy back garden there is also a well-maintained front garden.

It’s also worth mentioning that this property has gas fired central heating, double glazing as well as quality floor coverings and internal fitments.

Soaking up style: Set yourself up for the day ahead by enjoying an invigorating shower.

25 Wellside Avenue, Kingswells, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £515,000.

To book a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 748382 or go to the website.

Housing market tracker: What are the average rent and home prices in your area?

