Add this £515k five-bedroom Kingswells home to your property wish-list

The grass is certainly greener in Kingswells as this five-bedroom detached desirable residence proves.

Located within an easy commute to Aberdeen, Dyce and Westhill and just a stone’s throw away from the new Prime Four business park, this immaculate home has everything going for it.

Outside is where the exceptional scale of this individually designed property can be fully appreciated with a large driveway and double garage offering extensive parking.

Games room

And if you think the exterior is impressive, wait until you step inside.

Bright, spacious and airy throughout, the entrance hallway sets a stylish tone which flows throughout the two floors.

At the heart of this spotless home is the warm, welcoming and extremely cosy lounge.

Decorated in warm chocolate and cream tones, this room is simply made for cosying up on the sofa and relaxing.

Quality family time can also be enjoyed in the excellent games room which currently boasts a football table but can be adapted to suit all needs.

Conservatory

After working up an appetite, the dining room is the perfect place to enjoy some post-gaming fuel.

Unwinding after dinner, over a glass or two of wine, is easy in the spacious conservatory.

During the day, this bright room is the ideal place to escape to with a good book and a cup of tea to hand.

Sleek kitchen/diner

Further entertaining space is provided in the modern family room.

And for those who have a stylish kitchen at the top of their property wish-list, this home will not disappoint.

With plenty of space for dining, coupled with stylish fitted units and modern appliances, the kitchen is sure to be the hub of the home.

Five sumptuous bedrooms

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room which leads to the integral double garage, and shower room.

Upstairs, relaxation is taken to a whole new level thanks to the superb master bedroom complete with a dressing room and an attractive en suite shower room.

Family barbecues

In addition, there are four further double bedrooms as well as a home office and a family bathroom.

Meanwhile, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the extremely private back garden where there is plenty of space for the children to explore.

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as together with the grassy back garden there is also a well-maintained front garden.

It’s also worth mentioning that this property has gas fired central heating, double glazing as well as quality floor coverings and internal fitments.

25 Wellside Avenue, Kingswells, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £515,000.

To book a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 748382 or go to the website.