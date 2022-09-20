Luxury Aberdeen penthouse on the market for £375,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Enjoy the high life in this plush penthouse located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after areas.

From the original sandstone pillars and vaulted ceilings to the exposed beams and stained glass panelling, this three bedroom penthouse in the former Beechgrove Church is quite simply heaven on earth.

Set out over three floors, the stylish property in Beechgrove Avenue has been home to Keith Johnson and his wife Irina for the past nine years.

Restored to former glory

Inspired by the TV show Grand Designs – which focuses on elaborate self build projects – Keith, who works as an engineering manager for an energy company, meticulously designed every single inch of his home.

It is with a “heavy heart” that Keith alongside Irina, who is a property manager with a local firm and their daughter Aïda, put their glorious property on the market as they embark on another property project.

“We’ll really miss the feeling of living in a beautifully restored grand old building like the Beechgrove Church, it really has been a privilege the last 10 years, particularly having been so heavily involved in the design back at the beginning,” says Keith.

Beechgrove Church

Dating back to the 1900s, the church was converted between 2012 and 2015 with Keith working closely with the developer to put his own stamp on his home while remaining sympathetic to its original features.

“I had always been a fan of Grand Designs, particularly the conversion of old buildings so the opportunity to get onboard with the developer at the beginning of the church renovation and to have carte blanche on the design was too good an opportunity to pass up,” says Keith.

“There was a basic design from the developer but I ripped that up and started again.

“This allowed me to open the apartment right up and take advantage of the architectural features of the church by exposing the wooden trusses and sandstone pillars as well as making use of the vaulted ceilings to really open up the space and let a lot of light in.

“It also allowed me to add things like the cinema and the kitchen island.”

Perfect for parties

First impressions are excellent as the property opens up with an attractive entrance hallway which leads into an elegant lounge area.

At the heart of the home is the contemporary dining kitchen complete with an island.

Perfect for entertaining, Keith says their beautiful penthouse has lent itself to many memorable parties over the years.

“It’s a really great venue for a party, there are several different levels of lighting to pick out key features of the apartment but you can use it to set the mood for any type of party, even changing colours for Halloween etc,” says Keith.

“It can be as homely as you like or as crisp as one of the converted church bars or nightclubs in town.

“Christmas is also great as the residents of the building come together to decorate the atrium with a large Christmas tree.”

Working from home

Also on the entrance level is a luxury fitted shower room.

Meanwhile, an open staircase leads up to the master suite with en suite shower and dressing room plus a mezzanine study area which is idea for home working.

A further bedroom with built-in storage and an en suite bathroom completes the accommodation.

Asked what he’s enjoyed most about his beautiful home, Keith says it has to be the location.

“Being right in the heart of the west end is great, the views are fantastic but being five minute’s walk from the west end cafes and bars is brilliant.”

Together with its amazing location, Keith says the space and architectural features are also sure to appeal.

“The open space is fantastic, especially the double height space of the master suite,” says Keith.

“It’s such a large apartment that it feels more like a house than an apartment.

“The architectural features are great too, it’s very rare to see them on display in converted buildings so there’s a great opportunity here.”

Other key features include underfloor gas central heating and an underground allocated parking space with lift access.

Family home or batchelor pad

Outside, the communal external area is laid in paving and granite chips with wrought iron railings and entrance gate.

From families and young professionals to those looking to downsize, Keith says the property would suit a many people.

“We bought it as young professionals looking for a cool place to convert but it’s served us well as a family home bringing up our daughter the last few years,” says Keith.

“There’s a great mix of people in the building, professional couples of all ages, families, and older folks who have downsized.

“Anyone looking for the feel and space of a house, the architectural quirkiness of an elegant old building and the convenience of a west end apartment will be sorted.”

To book a viewing

68 Beechgrove Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040 or check out their website.