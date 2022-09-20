Luxury Aberdeen penthouse on the market for £375,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Luxury Aberdeen penthouse on the market for £375,000

By Rosemary Lowne
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:48 pm
Heaven on earth: This stunning penthouse in Beechgrove Avenue is a sight to behold.
Heaven on earth: This stunning penthouse in Beechgrove Avenue is a sight to behold.

Enjoy the high life in this plush penthouse located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after areas.

From the original sandstone pillars and vaulted ceilings to the exposed beams and stained glass panelling, this three bedroom penthouse in the former Beechgrove Church is quite simply heaven on earth.

Set out over three floors, the stylish property in Beechgrove Avenue has been home to Keith Johnson and his wife Irina for the past nine years.

Otherworldly: The exposed beams and stunning windows make the lounge the ideal place to relax.
Stairway to heaven: This charming penthouse spans three floors.

Restored to former glory

Inspired by the TV show Grand Designs – which focuses on elaborate self build projects –  Keith, who works as an engineering manager for an energy company, meticulously designed every single inch of his home.

It is with a “heavy heart” that Keith alongside Irina, who is a property manager with a local firm and their daughter Aïda, put their glorious property on the market as they embark on another property project.

“We’ll really miss the feeling of living in a beautifully restored grand old building like the Beechgrove Church, it really has been a privilege the last 10 years, particularly having been so heavily involved in the design back at the beginning,” says Keith.

Sweet dreams: A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this stylish bedroom.
Chic home office: Working from home has never looked so good.

Beechgrove Church

Dating back to the 1900s, the church was converted between 2012 and 2015 with Keith working closely with the developer to put his own stamp on his home while remaining sympathetic to its original features.

“I had always been a fan of Grand Designs, particularly the conversion of old buildings so the opportunity to get onboard with the developer at the beginning of the church renovation and to have carte blanche on the design was too good an opportunity to pass up,” says Keith.

“There was a basic design from the developer but I ripped that up and started again.

“This allowed me to open the apartment right up and take advantage of the architectural features of the church by exposing the wooden trusses and sandstone pillars as well as making use of the vaulted ceilings to really open up the space and let a lot of light in.

“It also allowed me to add things like the cinema and the kitchen island.”

Island life: The modern dining kitchen is beautifully appointed.
Upper crust: The sleek and sophisticated kitchen makes cooking a glamorous affair.

Perfect for parties

First impressions are excellent as the property opens up with an attractive entrance hallway which leads into an elegant lounge area.

At the heart of the home is the contemporary dining kitchen complete with an island.

Perfect for entertaining, Keith says their beautiful penthouse has lent itself to many memorable parties over the years.

“It’s a really great venue for a party, there are several different levels of lighting to pick out key features of the apartment but you can use it to set the mood for any type of party, even changing colours for Halloween etc,” says Keith.

“It can be as homely as you like or as crisp as one of the converted church bars or nightclubs in town.

“Christmas is also great as the residents of the building come together to decorate the atrium with a large Christmas tree.”

Relax in style: This room is has plenty of storage space.
Refreshing: This modern bathroom is stylish in fresh neutral tones.

Working from home

Also on the entrance level is a luxury fitted shower room.

Meanwhile, an open staircase leads up to the master suite with en suite shower and dressing room plus a mezzanine study area which is idea for home working.

A further bedroom with built-in storage and an en suite bathroom completes the accommodation.

Asked what he’s enjoyed most about his beautiful home, Keith says it has to be the location.

Let there be light: This bedroom basks in natural sunlight.
Homely vibes: Spanning three floors, the penthouse is more of a home than an apartment.

“Being right in the heart of the west end is great, the views are fantastic but being five minute’s walk from the west end cafes and bars is brilliant.”

Together with its amazing location, Keith says the space and architectural features are also sure to appeal.

“The open space is fantastic, especially the double height space of the master suite,” says Keith.

“It’s such a large apartment that it feels more like a house than an apartment.

“The architectural features are great too, it’s very rare to see them on display in converted buildings so there’s a great opportunity here.”
Other key features include underfloor gas central heating and an underground allocated parking space with lift access.

Great views: Lovely views over the city can be enjoyed from 68 Beechgrove Avenue.

Family home or batchelor pad

Outside, the communal external area is laid in paving and granite chips with wrought iron railings and entrance gate.

From families and young professionals to those looking to downsize, Keith says the property would suit a many people.

“We bought it as young professionals looking for a cool place to convert but it’s served us well as a family home bringing up our daughter the last few years,” says Keith.

New chapter: Keith Johnson and his wife Irina have put their amazing home on the market as they embark on a new property project.

“There’s a great mix of people in the building, professional couples of all ages, families, and older folks who have downsized.

“Anyone looking for the feel and space of a house, the architectural quirkiness of an elegant old building and the convenience of a west end apartment will be sorted.”

To book a viewing

68 Beechgrove Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040 or check out their website.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Fancy your own loch? Lochside Lodge comes with its very own loch.
Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland
0
Private developers supply land and buildings to meet affordable housing planning requirements.
Industry body says developers deliver '90% of Scotland's affordable housing'
0
Lucy Mansey working on her Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that doubles up as a TV.
Expert shares the decluttering tips that work for her celebrity clients
0
Highland haven: This impressive mini estate comes with a four bedroom family home, two bedroom annexe and outbuilding with a gym and garages.
Mini Highland estate on NC500, complete with gym, orchard and annexe, on market for…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Show time: Take a look round the Lewis showhome in Bridge of Don.
Take a look inside this stylish new Aberdeen showhome
0
Fit for a King or Queen: This superb property in Queen's Road is sure to be snapped up fast.
Roll out the red carpet for this £475,000 home in Aberdeen's illustrious Queen's Road
0
The trend for mid-century interiors means that furniture from those decades is in high demand.
Top 10 second-hand furniture pieces that could make you £6,960
0
Number 73a Raemoir Road, Banchory, has four bedrooms and a large garden.
Fine family home with big garden in beautiful Banchory for sale
0
The Tayvallich Estate in Argyll is for sale as a whole for £10.465 million or as 13 separate lots.
£10.5 million price tag for Scottish estate twice the size of Gibraltar
1

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks