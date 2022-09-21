Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The grass is greener at 3 The Meadows.
The grass is greener at 3 The Meadows.

Make memories to last a lifetime in this fantastic forever home.

Enjoying a peaceful yet central location in the leafy suburb of Maryculter, 3 The Meadows is the perfect property for growing families.

From the five beautiful bedrooms and attractive open plan dining and family room to the wonderful views and the landscaped back garden, it’s certainly a home with family life at its heart.

After admiring the pretty exterior, it’s inside where the home’s inner beauty shines through with floor to ceiling windows offering superb countryside views.

Grab a cuppa and enjoys the stunning views from the charming lounge area.
This bedroom is currently used as a home gym come office.

Open plan dining kitchen

Setting a stylish tone is the bright and welcoming entrance vestibule and spacious hallway.

This warm and homely vibe continues in the lounge where stunning views out to the countryside can be enjoyed from the comfort of the sofa.

And whether it’s snack and homework time for the children or a wine and cheese night with friends, the open plan dining kitchen and family room is the ideal place for spending quality time.

For those who fancy themselves as a bit of a Mary Berry, the kitchen is sure to impress as it is fitted with a range of wall and base units with room for freestanding furniture and patio doors out to the landscaped garden.

Also on the ground floor is an exceptionally large utility room with access to the back garden as well as a cloakroom plus two guest bedrooms both of which are bright and spacious and enjoy the benefits of en suite shower rooms.

The open plan diner/kitchen is the ideal place to entertain guests or spend quality time with the family.
Home cooked family meals can be rustled up this stylish kitchen.

Five beautiful bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a beautiful master bedroom with a dual aspect as well as a luxury fitted bathroom complete with jacuzzi bath and a separate shower cubicle and dressing area.

There are two further double bedrooms which are decorated in neutral tones to suit all tastes.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as a gym/office which demonstrates the flexibility of this home.

A centrally located family bathroom completes the accommodation.

Enjoy a good night’s sleep in this spacious room.
This bright and spacious room is the perfect place to rest your weary head.

Al fresco dining

And come rain or shine, the landscaped back garden can be enjoyed all year round.

During the summer, family barbecues can be hosted on the extensive paved patio or grab a warm blanket and a hot chocolate for a bit of star gazing during the colder winter months.

Meanwhile, the front garden is laid mainly to lawn and maturing trees and shrubs.

Parking is also taken care of as there is a double garage with two electrically-operated up and over doors as well as light and power.

In addition there is also a driveway with space for up to six cars.

This spacious garden is perfect for growing families.

Location wise, the property is well served by local shops in Cults and Peterculter while a wide range of sporting and recreational attractions are available in the area with golf courses at Deeside and Peterculter, as well as salmon and sea trout fishing on the River Dee and a wide variety of outdoor pursuits including hill and forest walks.

Families are particularly well catered for as Aberdeen is only a 20-minute drive away with plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to choose from.

To book a viewing

3 The Meadows, Maryculter, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £670,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040.

