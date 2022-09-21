Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Make memories to last a lifetime in this fantastic forever home.

Enjoying a peaceful yet central location in the leafy suburb of Maryculter, 3 The Meadows is the perfect property for growing families.

From the five beautiful bedrooms and attractive open plan dining and family room to the wonderful views and the landscaped back garden, it’s certainly a home with family life at its heart.

After admiring the pretty exterior, it’s inside where the home’s inner beauty shines through with floor to ceiling windows offering superb countryside views.

Open plan dining kitchen

Setting a stylish tone is the bright and welcoming entrance vestibule and spacious hallway.

This warm and homely vibe continues in the lounge where stunning views out to the countryside can be enjoyed from the comfort of the sofa.

And whether it’s snack and homework time for the children or a wine and cheese night with friends, the open plan dining kitchen and family room is the ideal place for spending quality time.

For those who fancy themselves as a bit of a Mary Berry, the kitchen is sure to impress as it is fitted with a range of wall and base units with room for freestanding furniture and patio doors out to the landscaped garden.

Also on the ground floor is an exceptionally large utility room with access to the back garden as well as a cloakroom plus two guest bedrooms both of which are bright and spacious and enjoy the benefits of en suite shower rooms.

Five beautiful bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a beautiful master bedroom with a dual aspect as well as a luxury fitted bathroom complete with jacuzzi bath and a separate shower cubicle and dressing area.

There are two further double bedrooms which are decorated in neutral tones to suit all tastes.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as a gym/office which demonstrates the flexibility of this home.

A centrally located family bathroom completes the accommodation.

Al fresco dining

And come rain or shine, the landscaped back garden can be enjoyed all year round.

During the summer, family barbecues can be hosted on the extensive paved patio or grab a warm blanket and a hot chocolate for a bit of star gazing during the colder winter months.

Meanwhile, the front garden is laid mainly to lawn and maturing trees and shrubs.

Parking is also taken care of as there is a double garage with two electrically-operated up and over doors as well as light and power.

In addition there is also a driveway with space for up to six cars.

Location wise, the property is well served by local shops in Cults and Peterculter while a wide range of sporting and recreational attractions are available in the area with golf courses at Deeside and Peterculter, as well as salmon and sea trout fishing on the River Dee and a wide variety of outdoor pursuits including hill and forest walks.

Families are particularly well catered for as Aberdeen is only a 20-minute drive away with plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to choose from.

To book a viewing

3 The Meadows, Maryculter, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £670,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040.