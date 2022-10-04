Fine country home with links to Balmoral for over £700,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fine country home with links to Balmoral for over £700,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Waterton House in Ellon was designed by well-known architect John Smith who also worked on Balmoral.
Waterton House in Ellon was designed by well-known architect John Smith who also worked on Balmoral.

It’s fitting that a couple with a connection to National Hunt horses should have chosen a home with such a fine pedigree.

Waterton House in Ellon, which dates back to 1850, was designed by the renowned architect John Smith and as such has a link to the royal family.

As well as the grand house, there is a large timber summerhouse with doors to a decking area.

Born into a dynasty of architects famous for their fine granite work, Smith’s career included commissions undertaken at Balmoral.

The Gothic Tudor style is represented with a commanding front elevation at Waterton House which also boasts panoramic views across 1.5 acres of garden grounds that include an orchard, a small burn with ornamental bridge and mature trees.

Waterton House has a commanding elevation and charming grounds with a burn and mature trees.

This detached country home has four reception rooms, five bedrooms and excellent outbuildings including a large timber log cabin with terrace.

Current owners Bruce and Carron Wymer have lived at Waterton House for seven years with Bobby, 17, and they have two dogs, Charlie, a labradoodle, and Lincoln, a Dobermann.

The large timber log cabin is ideal for entertaining and long evenings enjoying the gardens.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Bruce said: “The grand facade, the location in Ellon, wonderful garden grounds and private, secluded setting.

“We fell in love with the house on first viewing, Bobby had to all intents and purposes moved in, chosen his bedroom and played on the garden swing!

“It offered so much value compared to looking in Aberdeen and yet was only a short commute.”

Bruce and Carron Wymer have lived at Waterton House for seven years and say it was love at first sight.

The home has been sympathetically modernised and upgraded throughout, the finery of its heritage still evident.

Bruce said: “We have the utmost respect for the house and have striven to make improvements that are in keeping with the original character whilst at the same time offering modern touches.

“We have planted an orchard, using traditional Scottish heritage fruit trees.

“We updated the windows and conservatory to double-glazed units but chose traditional sash and case styling in keeping with the originals.

The rear snug-like lounge has a cosy feel with a wood burner and there are French doors to the conservatory.

Traditional

“A new herringbone wooden floor has been installed in the hallway areas and redecorating has been traditional, including the wonderful William Morris Strawberry Thief wallpaper in the dining room.

“We have made the most of the outdoor areas at the house and added a substantial log cabin and decking area that has proven a fantastic addition.”

The front-facing sitting room has triple aspect windows, light carpeting and decor.

And over the past seven years, what have they enjoyed most about living there?

“Waterton is a cosy home and yet it still has considerable space to enjoy an idyllic family lifestyle and a home that has been perfect for entertaining, including hosting our post-marriage celebration in a marquee in the garden and frequent barbecues,” said Bruce.

“The close proximity to Ellon town centre and being within a short walking distance of Ellon Academy have made it an extremely easy place to live.

“It is a house that even after seven years still makes us smile that we are lucky enough to live in.

“Family Christmases have been a real highlight with the log burners and high ceilings accommodating some substantial trees.”

The dining room has a bay window providing a garden aspect and sash and case windows have been recently renewed.

And what does he think will appeal most to its next potential owners?

“Waterton is a house of immense character it offers a wonderful combination of space whilst not losing a cosy homely feel,” said Bruce.

“It also offers privacy at the same time as remaining close to the amenities of Ellon and within easy reach of Aberdeen and Peterhead.

On the upper floor the principal bedroom has lots of room for freestanding furniture and storage space.

“The log cabin provides an excellent space for outdoors entertaining or would make a substantial home office or gym.

“Waterton is such a versatile house it would make an ideal family home for a younger or more mature family, whilst at the same time we do not feel it would be daunting to a couple, the rooms are all easily adaptable to a multitude of uses.”

The dining kitchen has a good range of appliances and the timber summerhouse can be seen from the window.

So why the move?

“We would love to take our house with us and have struggled to find anything comparable to provide everything we have here, but we have decided that we need to relocate further south to reduce our travel times.

“Both of our families now live in the south and we have a new hobby with National Hunt horses that is involving far more travel and we need to be closer to the action.”

The conservatory provides a light and relaxing spot to enjoy the garden.

Waterton House, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £700,000.

Tel 01224 860 710 or visit www.galbraithgroup.com.

Waterton House in Ellon was designed by well-known architect John Smith who also worked on Balmoral.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Julie and Cameron Hughes bought their new home at Chapelton last year and have never looked back.
From city life to country comfort: A catch up with Chapelton couple
Exterior of Aden Meadows housing development by Bancon Homes.
The must-have features for your next property
Nessie hunting has never looked so good: 2 Loch Ness View in Inverness is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland
Property dreams do come true: Tricia and Mike Roden prove that you should never give up on your dreams after finding their perfect property following an initial set-back.
Couple prove persistence pays off in hunt for dream Stonehaven home
A good home office has natural daylight and greenery and ideally, not too many distractions.
Why a garden office could boost your productivity and property value
Esslemont Schoolhouse definitely gets a gold star for its wonderful accommodation and pretty garden.
Inside the £410k Ellon home with a sauna, hot tub and fairy trail
Number 4 Macaulay Place at Hazlehead, Aberdeen, was built by Kirkwood Homes and has a tranquil location.
Six impressive family homes for sale in the north and north-east
Have a nosy round three Bancon Homes developments this weekend to find out about their energy saving features.
Take an exclusive tour round north-east energy efficient properties
Post Thumbnail
Is your conservatory too cold in winter?
The grass is greener at 3 The Meadows.
Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks