Fine country home with links to Balmoral for over £700,000

It’s fitting that a couple with a connection to National Hunt horses should have chosen a home with such a fine pedigree.

Waterton House in Ellon, which dates back to 1850, was designed by the renowned architect John Smith and as such has a link to the royal family.

Born into a dynasty of architects famous for their fine granite work, Smith’s career included commissions undertaken at Balmoral.

The Gothic Tudor style is represented with a commanding front elevation at Waterton House which also boasts panoramic views across 1.5 acres of garden grounds that include an orchard, a small burn with ornamental bridge and mature trees.

This detached country home has four reception rooms, five bedrooms and excellent outbuildings including a large timber log cabin with terrace.

Current owners Bruce and Carron Wymer have lived at Waterton House for seven years with Bobby, 17, and they have two dogs, Charlie, a labradoodle, and Lincoln, a Dobermann.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Bruce said: “The grand facade, the location in Ellon, wonderful garden grounds and private, secluded setting.

“We fell in love with the house on first viewing, Bobby had to all intents and purposes moved in, chosen his bedroom and played on the garden swing!

“It offered so much value compared to looking in Aberdeen and yet was only a short commute.”

The home has been sympathetically modernised and upgraded throughout, the finery of its heritage still evident.

Bruce said: “We have the utmost respect for the house and have striven to make improvements that are in keeping with the original character whilst at the same time offering modern touches.

“We have planted an orchard, using traditional Scottish heritage fruit trees.

“We updated the windows and conservatory to double-glazed units but chose traditional sash and case styling in keeping with the originals.

Traditional

“A new herringbone wooden floor has been installed in the hallway areas and redecorating has been traditional, including the wonderful William Morris Strawberry Thief wallpaper in the dining room.

“We have made the most of the outdoor areas at the house and added a substantial log cabin and decking area that has proven a fantastic addition.”

And over the past seven years, what have they enjoyed most about living there?

“Waterton is a cosy home and yet it still has considerable space to enjoy an idyllic family lifestyle and a home that has been perfect for entertaining, including hosting our post-marriage celebration in a marquee in the garden and frequent barbecues,” said Bruce.

“The close proximity to Ellon town centre and being within a short walking distance of Ellon Academy have made it an extremely easy place to live.

“It is a house that even after seven years still makes us smile that we are lucky enough to live in.

“Family Christmases have been a real highlight with the log burners and high ceilings accommodating some substantial trees.”

And what does he think will appeal most to its next potential owners?

“Waterton is a house of immense character it offers a wonderful combination of space whilst not losing a cosy homely feel,” said Bruce.

“It also offers privacy at the same time as remaining close to the amenities of Ellon and within easy reach of Aberdeen and Peterhead.

“The log cabin provides an excellent space for outdoors entertaining or would make a substantial home office or gym.

“Waterton is such a versatile house it would make an ideal family home for a younger or more mature family, whilst at the same time we do not feel it would be daunting to a couple, the rooms are all easily adaptable to a multitude of uses.”

So why the move?

“We would love to take our house with us and have struggled to find anything comparable to provide everything we have here, but we have decided that we need to relocate further south to reduce our travel times.

“Both of our families now live in the south and we have a new hobby with National Hunt horses that is involving far more travel and we need to be closer to the action.”

Waterton House, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £700,000.

Tel 01224 860 710 or visit www.galbraithgroup.com.

