Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Wester Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Wester Ross

By Rosemary Lowne
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Spectacular scenery: Taigh Dhonnchaidh in Wester Ross enjoys breathtaking views.
Spectacular scenery: Taigh Dhonnchaidh in Wester Ross enjoys breathtaking views.

From gyms and libraries to tree houses and apple orchards, this week’s property round up is a corker (did I forget to mention the wine cellar).

Crofts Farmhouse, Glenmuick, Ballater

Fresh start: This charming four-bedroom, three reception room, traditional granite farmhouse is set within 0.88 of an acre.

Fans of the great outdoors are sure to fall head over welly boots for this beautiful countryside escape.

Nestled within the area of Glenmuick, a short drive from the historic village of Ballater, Royal Deeside, this charming four-bedroom traditional granite farmhouse is a breath of fresh country air.

From the spectacular garden with feature pond to the elegant interior with striking original features including wooden shutters, cornicing, high skirtings and original internal doors, this wonderful home is brimming with character.

Fine dining: This beautiful dining room is made for Sunday roasts round the dinner table with the family.

Offers over £550,000 with Mackinnons.

2 Golf Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen

Terrific to a tee: This fore-midable home is perfect for keen golfers.

Keen golfers will think they’ve scored a hole in one when they swing by this property.

Just a 10 minute walk from the prestigious Deeside Golf Course, the four bedroom traditional granite home also features three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Particularly impressive is the stunning sun room which has doors out to the beautiful back garden.

Daily dose of vitamin D: This serene space is where you can read your book in bliss.

Offers over £575,000 with Burnett Legal Services.

Braeburn, Finzean, Banchory

Escape to the country: This detached, three bedroom cottage also comes with a beautifully renovated one bedroom bothy and a detached barn.

Three is the magic number when it comes to this charming home complete with a detached three bedroom cottage, a beautifully renovated one bedroom bothy and a detached barn.

Like something out of the BBC property show Escape to the Country – think exposed bricks and beautiful beams – the cottage is set out over two floors with stand out features such as the sun room, lounge/dining room and the master bedroom with dressing room and en suite.

The bothy could be used as a holiday let or as a granny annex for extended family while the detached barn – subject to the relevant consents – could be used to built further residential homes.

Rustic chic: Wooden floors, exposed bricks and beautiful ceiling beams give this room a warm and earthy feel.

Offers over £540,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Ardruighe, Beaconhill Road, Milltimber, Aberdeen

Sight to behold: This superb six bedroom home is far from run of the mill.

Enjoy stunning sunsets from the comfort of your own bed in this magnificent Milltimber home.

The jaw droppingly beautiful property boasts a large studio, gym, workshop, treehouse with river views, summer house, apple orchard, it’s own woodland, a wild flower garden and a dog kennel.

And that’s just the outside.

Inside, the stunning six bedroom home has a plethora of wonderful features including a sun room, library area and an expansive open plan kitchen / living room.

Sophisticated living: This resplendent home is in a league of its own.

Offers over £795,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Taigh Dhonnchaidh, Croft 20, Diabaig, Wester Ross

Spectacular setting: This bucolic bolthole offer peace, calm and serenity in bucket loads.

One look at the dramatic views on offer and you could be forgiven for already being sold on this wonderful Wester Ross home.

Drinking in the incredible landscape, its once over the threshold where expectations are exceeded even further.

Built in 2014, the contemporary, highly energy efficient de-crofted house has been designed to take advantage of the amazing views with an impressive open plan sitting room with breathtaking views, four bedrooms and a library.

Set back from a peaceful single track road, the house is just a short walk from the idyllic shoreline with its stone pier, excellent restaurant and breathtaking views over the loch.

Window to the world: Imagine yourself sitting on one of those chairs, wrapped in a cosy blanket with a hot chocolate in hand drinking in those incredible views.

Offers over £795,000 with Galbraith.

Wades Way, Old Spey Bridge, Grantown on Spey

Wade to go: This sensational home is sure to take your breath away.

Located in the highly desirable area of Old Spey Bridge, this traditional country pile is made up of a four bedroom period property and a two bedroom garden cottage.

At the heart of the main home is the attractive kitchen featuring a four oven aga classic, making it the perfect place to whip up Michelin star meals.

Equally as impressive is the homely garden cottage with more fantastic features such as the cosy lounge where you can hibernate in comfort in front of the multifuel stove.

Wine connoisseurs are all well catered for as this property also has it’s own wine cellar.

Relax in style: With a beautiful balcony, this cosy room exudes Romeo and Juliet vibes.

Offers over £800,000 with ExP UK Scotland.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Number 47 Ann Street in Stonehaven is on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.
Old and new meet in this cosy Stonehaven cottage
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Home inspiration: Social media influencers Mark Strachan, left, and his fiancé Mark Cunningham were among the guests at the launch of the TwentyFour Rosemount showhome. Photo by Cala Homes.
Social media influencers among guests at Selling Sunset style showhome soiree in Aberdeen
Julie and Cameron Hughes bought their new home at Chapelton last year and have never looked back.
From city life to country comfort: A catch up with Chapelton couple
Waterton House in Ellon was designed by well-known architect John Smith who also worked on Balmoral.
Fine country home with links to Balmoral for over £700,000
Exterior of Aden Meadows housing development by Bancon Homes.
The must-have features for your next property
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Nessie hunting has never looked so good: 2 Loch Ness View in Inverness is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland
Property dreams do come true: Tricia and Mike Roden prove that you should never give up on your dreams after finding their perfect property following an initial set-back.
Couple prove persistence pays off in hunt for dream Stonehaven home

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park's major refurbishment including new cafe, play park…
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…
A darts team posing in front of a dart board
GALLERY: Bullseye! Aberdeen Darts teams through the decades
Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Scottish SPCA appeal for animals looking for a new home Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals looking for a new home. N/A. Supplied by Scottish SPCA/Design Date; Unknown
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes - can you help?
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver hit Lang Stracht central reservation at 4am
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades

Editor's Picks

Most Commented