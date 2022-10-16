Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Wester Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From gyms and libraries to tree houses and apple orchards, this week’s property round up is a corker (did I forget to mention the wine cellar).

Crofts Farmhouse, Glenmuick, Ballater

Fans of the great outdoors are sure to fall head over welly boots for this beautiful countryside escape.

Nestled within the area of Glenmuick, a short drive from the historic village of Ballater, Royal Deeside, this charming four-bedroom traditional granite farmhouse is a breath of fresh country air.

From the spectacular garden with feature pond to the elegant interior with striking original features including wooden shutters, cornicing, high skirtings and original internal doors, this wonderful home is brimming with character.

Offers over £550,000 with Mackinnons.

2 Golf Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen

Keen golfers will think they’ve scored a hole in one when they swing by this property.

Just a 10 minute walk from the prestigious Deeside Golf Course, the four bedroom traditional granite home also features three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Particularly impressive is the stunning sun room which has doors out to the beautiful back garden.

Offers over £575,000 with Burnett Legal Services.

Braeburn, Finzean, Banchory

Three is the magic number when it comes to this charming home complete with a detached three bedroom cottage, a beautifully renovated one bedroom bothy and a detached barn.

Like something out of the BBC property show Escape to the Country – think exposed bricks and beautiful beams – the cottage is set out over two floors with stand out features such as the sun room, lounge/dining room and the master bedroom with dressing room and en suite.

The bothy could be used as a holiday let or as a granny annex for extended family while the detached barn – subject to the relevant consents – could be used to built further residential homes.

Offers over £540,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Ardruighe, Beaconhill Road, Milltimber, Aberdeen

Enjoy stunning sunsets from the comfort of your own bed in this magnificent Milltimber home.

The jaw droppingly beautiful property boasts a large studio, gym, workshop, treehouse with river views, summer house, apple orchard, it’s own woodland, a wild flower garden and a dog kennel.

And that’s just the outside.

Inside, the stunning six bedroom home has a plethora of wonderful features including a sun room, library area and an expansive open plan kitchen / living room.

Offers over £795,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Taigh Dhonnchaidh, Croft 20, Diabaig, Wester Ross

One look at the dramatic views on offer and you could be forgiven for already being sold on this wonderful Wester Ross home.

Drinking in the incredible landscape, its once over the threshold where expectations are exceeded even further.

Built in 2014, the contemporary, highly energy efficient de-crofted house has been designed to take advantage of the amazing views with an impressive open plan sitting room with breathtaking views, four bedrooms and a library.

Set back from a peaceful single track road, the house is just a short walk from the idyllic shoreline with its stone pier, excellent restaurant and breathtaking views over the loch.

Offers over £795,000 with Galbraith.

Wades Way, Old Spey Bridge, Grantown on Spey

Located in the highly desirable area of Old Spey Bridge, this traditional country pile is made up of a four bedroom period property and a two bedroom garden cottage.

At the heart of the main home is the attractive kitchen featuring a four oven aga classic, making it the perfect place to whip up Michelin star meals.

Equally as impressive is the homely garden cottage with more fantastic features such as the cosy lounge where you can hibernate in comfort in front of the multifuel stove.

Wine connoisseurs are all well catered for as this property also has it’s own wine cellar.

Offers over £800,000 with ExP UK Scotland.