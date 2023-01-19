Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stewart Milne Homes has released the final homes available for sale at its desirable Leathan Green development near the coastal town of Portlethen.

The premium housebuilder is offering prospective buyers their last chance to buy at the new Aberdeenshire community, with the launch of five remaining homes, including the sales centre property.

New builds hope to foster a strong community spirit

With excellent transport links to Aberdeen city centre via the new AWPR bypass and a range of amenities including a retail park, primary and secondary schools and a sports centre on the development’s doorstep, Stewart Milne Homes has created a vibrant new community featuring a collection of high quality three and four-bedroom detached homes.

Leathan Green features welcoming communal space to help foster strong community spirit, with landscaped gardens and tree-lined streets for residents to enjoy.

The five homes now available for sale include the attractive three-bedroom detached Jedburgh, which was previously the sales centre and offers a stylish yet functional design and flexible approach to family living.

A light and airy entrance hallway leads to a welcoming lounge with a feature bay window, allowing natural daylight to flood the room.

To the rear is the heart of the home – the kitchen and dining space – complete with high-quality appliances.

Flexible accommodation

With practicality in mind, the Jedburgh also features a downstairs utility room, cloakroom and direct access to the private landscaped garden.

Upstairs the master bedroom includes an en-suite shower room with vanity furniture and Porcelanosa tiling, while the second and third bedrooms share a family bathroom.

In addition to the sales centre, there are four other striking homes available for sale; the Letham, Roslin, Aberfoyle and Fenwick, all offering flexible four-bedroom accommodation with high quality interior and exterior finishes.

With well-proportioned master bedrooms complete with fitted wardrobes and luxurious en-suite shower rooms, home buyers can customise their home with an attractive range of finishes including flooring, kitchen appliances and Porcelanosa tiling.

Gardens and garages

While the Letham, Roslin and Aberfoyle feature French doors opening to private gardens and single integral garages – perfect for alternative uses including storage, private gyms or office spaces – the Fenwick includes a double garage, bi-fold doors leading to an expansive rear garden and a second en-suite for the guest bedroom.

The Leathan Green showhome, meticulously designed by local interior designer, Norma Dey, was recently sold as demand for homes at the development continues.

Stewart Milne Homes has also introduced a new ‘Mortgage Paid’ incentive that gives buyers help with their mortgage payments.

Peter Best, sales and marketing director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Leathan Green is a truly bespoke development with a unique collection of homes that appeal to a range of homeowners given their versatile and spacious design.

“There is a strong sense of community spirit, with many residents becoming friends and enjoying the perfect combination of rural and urban living.

“We are proud to release the final homes available for sale and we look forward to welcoming new residents to the desirable community at Leathan Green.”

Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500.

The sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm. To make an appointment please call 0845 076 6184 or visit stewartmilnehomes.com for more information.

