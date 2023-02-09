Dandara to host Meet the Experts event at Aberdeen development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dandara is inviting prospective buyers to a financial planning event on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th of February from 11am-5pm at Hazelwood, three miles from Aberdeen city centre.

With 41% of UK adults making a New Year’s resolution to sort out their finances and spending, according to statista.com, the event comes at the perfect time for local buyers considering making a move.

Expert mortgage advisors First Mortgage will be there to give advice on the latest mortgages and local estate agents Aberdein Considine will be available to give tips for selling homes and a snapshot into the local market.

Dandara’s sales team will be on hand to provide information about the latest incentives, available plots and the build programme.

Attendees will also be able to explore The Maple showhome along with the Beech and Yew view units on site.

Refreshments will be served at the event, which will run from 11pm-5pm each day in the showhome and sales office.

Appointments can be booked by calling 01224 064380 but are not essential – walk-ins are welcome.

Emma Cable from First Mortgage commented: “It’s great to be offering support at Dandara’s Meet The Experts weekend, helping everyone from first-time buyers right at the start of their home buying journey, to those who have moved multiple times, find their dream home.

“It’s really rewarding being able to work with a buyer from the beginning, from helping them understand what they can afford to when they finally reserve a home that’s perfect for them.”

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, said: “While there is a lot of uncertainty in the economy, recent reports from property consultancy Galbraith suggest that the Aberdeenshire property market performed well during 2022 and that confidence remained high in the lead up to Christmas, so the true picture is more positive than many people have been led to believe.

“We would encourage prospective buyers who are thinking about moving to come along and have a chat with our experts who will be able to give house hunters an idea of the mortgage deals available and an insight into how long it might take them to sell their existing home.

“Not only will attendees be able to receive help from our experts, but they will have the chance to view our show home, hear about our tailored incentive packages and get a taste of what life could be like in a Dandara home. We hope that everyone enjoys the event and gets the support they need!”

Properties currently available at Hazelwood include a four-bedroom Beech priced from £529,950 and a five-bedroom Yew with sunroom which is priced from £589,950.

Reserve from plan

Also currently available to reserve from plan at Hazelwood is a choice of two and three bedroom homes, including a two bedroomed terraced Ash 2 from £249,950.

At The Grange, buyers can choose from the Beech from £539,950, the Yew (without sunroom) priced from £549,950 and the Yew with sunroom, which is priced at £609,950.

To find out more about Hazelwood and The Grange visit www.dandara.com.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.