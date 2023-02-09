Dandara to host Meet the Experts event at Aberdeen development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Dandara to host Meet the Experts event at Aberdeen development

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 9, 2023, 5:00 pm
A street scene at the Hazelwood development by Dandara.
A street scene at the Hazelwood development by Dandara.

Dandara is inviting prospective buyers to a financial planning event on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th of February from 11am-5pm at Hazelwood, three miles from Aberdeen city centre.

With 41% of UK adults making a New Year’s resolution to sort out their finances and spending, according to statista.com, the event comes at the perfect time for local buyers considering making a move.

Expert mortgage advisors First Mortgage will be there to give advice on the latest mortgages and local estate agents Aberdein Considine will be available to give tips for selling homes and a snapshot into the local market.

A bedroom at The Yew, one of the homes by Dandara.

Dandara’s sales team will be on hand to provide information about the latest incentives, available plots and the build programme.

Attendees will also be able to explore The Maple showhome along with the Beech and Yew view units on site.

Refreshments will be served at the event, which will run from 11pm-5pm each day in the showhome and sales office.

Appointments can be booked by calling 01224 064380 but are not essential – walk-ins are welcome.

A range of properties are currently available at Hazelwood and The Grange.

Emma Cable from First Mortgage commented: “It’s great to be offering support at Dandara’s Meet The Experts weekend, helping everyone from first-time buyers right at the start of their home buying journey, to those who have moved multiple times, find their dream home.

“It’s really rewarding being able to work with a buyer from the beginning, from helping them understand what they can afford to when they finally reserve a home that’s perfect for them.”

Dandara’s Hazelwood development in West End of Aberdeen includes the Ash 2, a two-bedroom terraced home priced at £249,950 and the Ash 3, a semi-detached three-bedroom home priced from £294,950.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, said: “While there is a lot of uncertainty in the economy, recent reports from property consultancy Galbraith suggest that the Aberdeenshire property market performed well during 2022 and that confidence remained high in the lead up to Christmas, so the true picture is more positive than many people have been led to believe.

“We would encourage prospective buyers who are thinking about moving to come along and have a chat with our experts who will be able to give house hunters an idea of the mortgage deals available and an insight into how long it might take them to sell their existing home.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, encourages prospective buyers to come along and speak to the experts.

“Not only will attendees be able to receive help from our experts, but they will have the chance to view our show home, hear about our tailored incentive packages and get a taste of what life could be like in a Dandara home. We hope that everyone enjoys the event and gets the support they need!”

Properties currently available at Hazelwood include a four-bedroom Beech priced from £529,950 and a five-bedroom Yew with sunroom which is priced from £589,950.

Reserve from plan

Also currently available to reserve from plan at Hazelwood is a choice of two and three bedroom homes, including a two bedroomed terraced Ash 2 from £249,950.

At The Grange, buyers can choose from the Beech from £539,950, the Yew (without sunroom) priced from £549,950 and the Yew with sunroom, which is priced at £609,950.

To find out more about Hazelwood and The Grange visit www.dandara.com.

The Beech sunroom is one of the lovely features of this particular Dandara property.

