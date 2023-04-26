Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Number 2 St Marnan Road in the heart of Torphins, Banchory, will appeal to those after a characterful home in a pretty location.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
The lounge at 2 St Marnan Road is something really special.

If you’re looking for a house with character, then 2 St Marnan Road at Torphins, Banchory, may spark your interest.

The lounge is nothing short of striking, with a grand cathedral ceiling, exposed beams and a mezzanine level that provides a cosy nook to relax or work in.

The four-bedroom semi-detached house in the heart of Torphins, Banchory, has a country-style kitchen/diner perfect for those who love to cook and entertain.

Exterior of Number 2 St Marnan Road, Torphins, Banchory.
Number 2 St Marnan Road is in the heart of Torphins, Banchory, mixing natural beauty with small town charm.

With its countryside style mixed with modern design, this property will appeal to those looking for a warm and inviting home in a picturesque location.

The reception hallway has a transom window, wooden flooring and a small interior opaque window from the dining room.

The back corridor provides access to the utility room, kitchen/diner, lounge and shower room and the terracotta-coloured ceramic floor tiling adds a warm touch to the space and makes it easy to clean and maintain.

Stylish back corridor featuring terracotta-coloured tiles and duck egg blue walls inside the home on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
The back corridor with its practical terracotta-coloured tiles.

The lounge has exposed beams that add rustic charm and is overlooked by a mezzanine level with a variety of uses.

The multi-fuel stove with storage niches and marble hearth creates a cosy atmosphere for chilly evenings.

The hexagon-shaped room has large windows and French doors that provide ample natural light and open up to a lovely garden area.

There is engineered oak flooring and industrial-style lighting and this space is truly one of a kind.

Hexagon-shaped lounge with exposed beams and a multi-fuel stove inside the property on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
The Banchory property features a hexagon-shaped lounge with exposed beams and a multi-fuel stove.

The kitchen has ample storage space and a breakfast bar while a triple set of windows with custom-built wooden shutters and roller blinds allow for plenty of natural light.

A side window located near the Belfast sink provides a picturesque view and more sunlight.

A utility room has ample space for laundry appliances.

The ground floor bedroom features a classic sash and case window, which overlooks the serene rear of the Banchory property.

The Banchory house's kitchen with breakfast bar and dining space.
The kitchen with its breakfast bar and dining space.

The study is a multi-purpose room which would also work as a bedroom. It has a sash and case window to the front and an open fire.

The compact but stylish shower room has subway-style tiling to dado height, a fully-tiled shower cabinet with glazed screen door, wash hand basin embedded in a vanity unit and a w.c. with storage niche above.

The first floor is accessed via a carpeted staircase with a traditional wooden bannister to a half landing with a three-way split to the mezzanine, family bathroom and upstairs bedrooms.

The mezzanine is a cosy space with Velux windows on either side while the glass balustrades provide an open and airy feel.

Bright mezzanine inside the home on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
The mezzanine has plenty of light and a variety of uses.

The master bedroom is filled with natural light, thanks to its two large windows that offer views from two different aspects.

The exposed beams lend a rustic charm, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.

Bedroom two is designed for both style and function, featuring a convenient built-in wardrobe.

The shelved study niche is perfect for those who need a quiet place to work or study, without sacrificing valuable bedroom space.

Master bedroom inside the property.
The master bedroom of the Banchory house is also light and airy.

Bedroom three is a spacious double bedroom and overlooks the rear garden.

The family bathroom has a luxurious four-piece suite that includes a shower enclosure and free standing roll-top slipper bath with claw legs.

Enjoy outdoor living on the paved patio, surrounded by high fencing and established hedging.

The stone chipped driveway and side garden have been utilised as a play area and host the wood store and shed.

Price over £330,000 Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01330 822931 and on the aspc website.

Family bathroom with free standing roll-top slipper bath with claw legs.
The family bathroom with its free standing roll-top slipper bath with claw legs.
Back garden and patio.
The Banchory house has a pleasant garden area with lawn and patio.

