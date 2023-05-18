Al fresco dining at home: Aberdeen masterclass on how to host the perfect outdoor soiree

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Be it breakfast on the balcony, a quiet lunch on the lawn or an alfresco dinner party on the decking, there’s something special about eating and socialising outdoors.

And with the weather finally heating up, outdoor dining is suddenly back on the menu in the north and north-east.

To make the most of this glorious weather window, the team at Sterling Home in Aberdeen’s Denmore Road have organised interactive masterclasses on how to host memorable summer soirees.

At the free event on Saturday June 3, guests will have the chance to create stylish centrepieces at a free workshop hosted by ThisIs36, an Aberdeenshire based floral business.

Flower power

Throughout the seasonal bouquet workshop guests will be able to customise their own beautiful bouquets which will be tailored for outdoor dining.

Later that day, guests can also learn how to whip up the picture perfect summer dessert.

Hosted by Platter, a family run grazing catering company, people will be shown how to create their very own summer pavlova with delicious fresh fruits.

Excited about the event, Jason Kitching, the store manager at Sterling Home Aberdeen, says it’s all about helping people make the most of their outdoor spaces.

“It’s finally time for warm nights and light bites and our al fresco masterclass is here to help our customers make the most of their outdoor space and be the perfect host this summer,” says Jason.

“We’re thrilled to partner with businesses like ThisIs36 and Platter to bring new experiences to our customers and show them how easy it is to elevate their gardens with simple touches.

“In Scotland, we have to make the most of the sunshine whenever we can, so don’t wait around – book your spot now and start your journey to al fresco.”

Top tips from Sterling Home

Staff from Sterling Home will also be on hand to offer tips on everything from stylish garden furniture and decorations like rattan lanterns and parasols to outdoor dinnerware like tapas style serving sets.

On the day, the floral workshop will take place at 10.30am to noon while the dessert making workshop is from 2pm to 3.30pm.

To book the free masterclasses go to the website