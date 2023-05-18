Al fresco dining at home: Aberdeen masterclass on how to host the perfect outdoor soiree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Al fresco dining at home: Aberdeen masterclass on how to host the perfect outdoor soiree

Property experts will be on hand to show people how to create amazing floral table displays and summer desserts at the free event at Sterling Home Aberdeen

By Rosemary Lowne
Al fresco dining is on the menu at Sterling Home Aberdeen's free masterclass. Image: Shutterstock
Al fresco dining is on the menu at Sterling Home Aberdeen's free masterclass. Image: Shutterstock

Be it breakfast on the balcony, a quiet lunch on the lawn or an alfresco dinner party on the decking, there’s something special about eating and socialising outdoors.

And with the weather finally heating up, outdoor dining is suddenly back on the menu in the north and north-east.

To make the most of this glorious weather window, the team at Sterling Home in Aberdeen’s Denmore Road have organised interactive masterclasses on how to host memorable summer soirees.

At the free event on Saturday June 3, guests will have the chance to create stylish centrepieces at a free workshop hosted by ThisIs36, an Aberdeenshire based floral business.

The free event takes place at Sterling Home Aberdeen next month. Image: Sterling Home

Flower power

Throughout the seasonal bouquet workshop guests will be able to customise their own beautiful bouquets which will be tailored for outdoor dining.

Later that day, guests can also learn how to whip up the picture perfect summer dessert.

Hosted by Platter, a family run grazing catering company, people will be shown how to create their very own summer pavlova with delicious fresh fruits.

Excited about the event, Jason Kitching, the store manager at Sterling Home Aberdeen, says it’s all about helping people make the most of their outdoor spaces.

The Aberdeenshire based business Platter is hosting the summer dessert making workshop. Image: Platter

“It’s finally time for warm nights and light bites and our al fresco masterclass is here to help our customers make the most of their outdoor space and be the perfect host this summer,” says Jason.

“We’re thrilled to partner with businesses like ThisIs36 and Platter to bring new experiences to our customers and show them how easy it is to elevate their gardens with simple touches.

“In Scotland, we have to make the most of the sunshine whenever we can, so don’t wait around – book your spot now and start your journey to al fresco.”

Top tips from Sterling Home

Barbecue season is upon us. Image: Shutterstock

Staff from Sterling Home will also be on hand to offer tips on everything from stylish garden furniture and decorations like rattan lanterns and parasols to outdoor dinnerware like tapas style serving sets.

On the day, the floral workshop will take place at 10.30am to noon while the dessert making workshop is from 2pm to 3.30pm.

To book the free masterclasses go to the website

