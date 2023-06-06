Make a splash at this plush Port Elphinstone home with swimming pool, sauna and bar on the market for £615,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dive into an exciting new chapter in your life at this plush property complete with its very own swimming pool, sauna and bar.

Enjoying a tranquil yet central location in Port Elphinstone, just two-minute drive from the bustling town of Inverurie, Millhaven, a fabulous four-bedroom detached home in Mill Road, is made for fun-filled family living.

From memorable Christmas parties and big birthday celebrations, Mark Ingram and his wife Deborah say the beautiful property they share with their two grown-up children, Alfie and Holly, has been a dream home.

“The house itself is a fantastic living space with no wasted areas, so unusually for a larger property, all of the space is used by the family,” says Mark, who owns his own energy search business, Real Talent Matters.

“There are so many things we love, from being surrounded by large trees and waking up to birds chirping to having a peaceful location in the evening.

“It’s also fantastic for entertaining so family Christmas parties and birthday get togethers are always at ours.

“Obviously the swimming pool and bar area upstairs have been the scene of many parties over the years.”

Luxury living

After 10 blissfully happy years, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as their children fly the nest and they prepare to downsize.

“We’ll miss everything, the house and gardens, the privacy and peacefulness, the entertainment with family and friends and of course the pool, sauna and bar,” says Mark.

Built nearly 30 years ago, the handsome home exudes countryside charm and character on the outside especially with its front pond but it’s once over the threshold when the magic really begins.

Making a grand entrance is guaranteed as the pretty property opens up with a striking split staircase with Karndean flooring and a chandelier instantly adding an air of sophistication that flows through the entire length of the home.

Countryside charm and character

With its bucolic beams and an exposed brick fireplace with wood burning stove, the lounge evokes a warm sense of romance where snuggling up with a good book or a glass of wine is as strenuous as it gets.

Sure to whet the appetite, the attractive kitchen hits the right spot with a Rangemaster cooker, complete with a five-hob gas burner, integrated fridge freezer, and dishwasher.

And when it comes to entertaining, this home takes centre stage.

From the dining area with French doors to the back garden and a spacious conservatory to the family living connected to the kitchen, there’s plenty of room for guests.

Swimming pool and sauna

But entertaining is not just confined to dry land as the swimming pool, located in a separate building, is sure to create waves.

Whether it’s a quick refreshing dip before work, an energetic kid’s pool party or lazy lengths to end the day, the 9.25m indoor pool is where relaxation is taken to a deeper level.

After some invigorating lengths, melt the day’s worries away in the poolside sauna before heading upstairs for a post swim/sauna drink in the bar.

Waking up feeling refreshed and revitalised is a given following a good night’s sleep in one of the four sumptuous bedrooms.

Particularly dreamy is the master bedroom with en suite featuring a jacuzzi bath and double shower unit.

Entertain in style

Fashionistas will also appreciate the walk-in dressing room which can easily be converted back to a bedroom.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Mark says: “It’s got everything you would ever want in a family house that’s unique in style, location and usability.

“The property will suit anyone with a family that wants to live in a house and location that ticks all the boxes you could wish for, and somewhere you can create so many memories in.”

Other key internal features include a utility room, a study which could be turned into a bedroom, cloakroom, shower room and family bathroom.

Beautiful garden grounds

Outside, the back garden is a tranquil haven full of lush trees, colourful flowers and a patio perfect for family barbecues.

There’s also a garage and a conveniently located post box at the gate.

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds.

“When Millhaven came on the market it met all our needs, being right on the edge of the town in a peaceful location with privacy and mature gardens,” says Marks.

“Our kids were younger at the time so could still walk or cycle to their friends, plenty of walks nearby for the dogs and schools within walking distance.”

To book a viewing

Millhaven, Mill Road, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £615,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Lee-Ann Low, REMAX Coast and Country, Peterhead via email, phone info@remax-peterhead.net or phone 01779 401999