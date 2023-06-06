Make a splash at this plush Port Elphinstone home with swimming pool, sauna and bar on the market for £615,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Make a splash at this plush Port Elphinstone home with swimming pool, sauna and bar on the market for £615,000

Take a deep dive into this dream family home near Inverurie where relaxation is taken to new depths.

By Rosemary Lowne
Escape to the country in this resplendent rural bolthole in Port Elphinstone. Image: REMAX
Escape to the country in this resplendent rural bolthole in Port Elphinstone. Image: REMAX

Dive into an exciting new chapter in your life at this plush property complete with its very own swimming pool, sauna and bar.

Enjoying a tranquil yet central location in Port Elphinstone, just two-minute drive from the bustling town of Inverurie, Millhaven, a fabulous four-bedroom detached home in Mill Road, is made for fun-filled family living.

From memorable Christmas parties and big birthday celebrations, Mark Ingram and his wife Deborah say the beautiful property they share with their two grown-up children, Alfie and Holly, has been a dream home.

Refreshing dips can be enjoyed every day at Millhaven. Image: REMAX

“The house itself is a fantastic living space with no wasted areas, so unusually for a larger property, all of the space is used by the family,” says Mark, who owns his own energy search business, Real Talent Matters.

“There are so many things we love, from being surrounded by large trees and waking up to birds chirping to having a peaceful location in the evening.

“It’s also fantastic for entertaining so family Christmas parties and birthday get togethers are always at ours.

“Obviously the swimming pool and bar area upstairs have been the scene of many parties over the years.”

Luxury living

After 10 blissfully happy years, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as their children fly the nest and they prepare to downsize.

“We’ll miss everything, the house and gardens, the privacy and peacefulness, the entertainment with family and friends and of course the pool, sauna and bar,” says Mark.

The conservatory is a ray of property sunshine. Image: REMAX

Built nearly 30 years ago, the handsome home exudes countryside charm and character on the outside especially with its front pond but it’s once over the threshold when the magic really begins.

Making a grand entrance is guaranteed as the pretty property opens up with a striking split staircase with Karndean flooring and a chandelier instantly adding an air of sophistication that flows through the entire length of the home.

Countryside charm and character

With its bucolic beams and an exposed brick fireplace with wood burning stove, the lounge evokes a warm sense of romance where snuggling up with a good book or a glass of wine is as strenuous as it gets.

Sure to whet the appetite, the attractive kitchen hits the right spot with a Rangemaster cooker, complete with a five-hob gas burner, integrated fridge freezer, and dishwasher.

Relax in style and sophistication in the lavish lounge. Image: REMAX

And when it comes to entertaining, this home takes centre stage.

From the dining area with French doors to the back garden and a spacious conservatory to the family living connected to the kitchen, there’s plenty of room for guests.

Swimming pool and sauna

But entertaining is not just confined to dry land as the swimming pool, located in a separate building,  is sure to create waves.

Whether it’s a quick refreshing dip before work, an energetic kid’s pool party or lazy lengths to end the day, the 9.25m indoor pool is where relaxation is taken to a deeper level.

Pool parties can be enjoyed in the fantastic indoor pool. Image: REMAX

After some invigorating lengths, melt the day’s worries away in the poolside sauna before heading upstairs for a post swim/sauna drink in the bar.

Waking up feeling refreshed and revitalised is a given following a good night’s sleep in one of the four sumptuous bedrooms.

Particularly dreamy is the master bedroom with en suite featuring a jacuzzi bath and double shower unit.

Entertain in style

Fashionistas will also appreciate the walk-in dressing room which can easily be converted back to a bedroom.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Mark says: “It’s got everything you would ever want in a family house that’s unique in style, location and usability.

To go with story by Rosemary Lowne. Mill Road Picture shows; Mill Road. Mill Road. Supplied by Remax Date; Unknown

“The property will suit anyone with a family that wants to live in a house and location that ticks all the boxes you could wish for, and somewhere you can create so many memories in.”

Other key internal features include a utility room, a study which could be turned into a bedroom, cloakroom, shower room and family bathroom.

Beautiful garden grounds

Outside, the back garden is a tranquil haven full of lush trees, colourful flowers and a patio perfect for family barbecues.

There’s also a garage and a conveniently located post box at the gate.

The gardens are a breath of fresh air. Image: REMAX

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds.

“When Millhaven came on the market it met all our needs, being right on the edge of the town in a peaceful location with privacy and mature gardens,” says Marks.

“Our kids were younger at the time so could still walk or cycle to their friends, plenty of walks nearby for the dogs and schools within walking distance.”

Millhaven has been a happy family home for the Ingram family. Pictured from left to right are Deborah, Alfie, Holly and Mark.

To book a viewing

Millhaven, Mill Road, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £615,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Lee-Ann Low, REMAX Coast and Country, Peterhead via email, phone info@remax-peterhead.net or phone 01779 401999

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Property

An exterior shot of Carnach House
Isle of Barra property featured in 1949 film Whisky Galore hits the market
House hunters may have noticed a change in the market. 
Dip in north-east house prices "disappointing but not unexpected"
Oakhaven near Oldmeldrum is a dreamy country property.
Stunning country home with traditional features for over £455,000
Lochside of Leys by Bancon Homes is on the awards shortlist.
Bancon Homes shortlisted for five 2023 Scottish Home Awards
Built in 2015, this stylish and modern family home is perfect for growing families. Image: Kellas
Soak up stunning countryside views from this delightful Daviot home on the market for…
The Grange by Dandara in Aberdeen, along with Hazelwood, has a range of new homes.
Dandara treats buyers to gardening vouchers in Aberdeen
This wonderful family home in Mintlaw has the wow factor. Image: Aberdein Considine
Immaculate Mintlaw home with gym on the market for £460,000
Make sure your front door is smart and painted and any other maintenance taken care of.
Five expert tips to boost the value of your home when selling
Towie Barclay Castle
How do you fancy owning your own castle in Aberdeenshire?
Al fresco dining is on the menu at Sterling Home Aberdeen's free masterclass. Image: Shutterstock
Al fresco dining at home: Aberdeen masterclass on how to host the perfect outdoor…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]