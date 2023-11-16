Danny and Sophia add colour and character to their Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Danny and Sophia add colour and character to their Aberdeen home

Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia have cleverly used pops of colour and quirky accessories to add some pizzazz to their property.

By Rosemary Lowne
Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia have used colours and quirky accessories to add some pizzazz to their property.
Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia have used bold colours and striking accessories to add some pizzazz to their property. Image: Burnett & Reid.

As first time buyers, Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia relished the chance to put their own stamp on their new home.

Taking interior inspiration from Pinterest or Instagram, the couple weren’t afraid to use bold colours and characterful furniture to create a wonderfully vibrant yet cosy property.

Here Sophia shares their renovation journey and encourages people to do what they like to their homes.

Danny and Sophia in their home
Danny and Sophia have taken interior design inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram. Image: Danny Ockilson

38 Leslie Road, Aberdeen

Who: Danny Ockilson, 33, a software engineer and his wife Sophia, 32, a PhD student in Newcastle.

What: A semi-detached three bedroom home.

Where: Leslie Road, Hilton, Aberdeen.

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“We had been renting a three-bedroom house in Old Aberdeen and were looking to get our foot on the property ladder.

We spent quite a lot of time looking online before we found the listing for this property on ASPC so we reached out for a viewing.

There was a lot we liked about the house immediately; the rooms, particularly the bedrooms as they were a good size and we could really see ourselves being happy here, but we especially loved the garden.

A bedroom with green painted walls, a neatly-made double bed, two white side tables and a pink rug with matching curtains
Vivid green walls work beautifully with soften pink tones in this bedroom. Image: Burnett & Reid.
A bedroom in the aberdeen home after the renovation with a blue and gold feature wall, a black metal-framed double bed with two wooden side table, a grey and cream cat tree and a dark blue armchair
Dark blue hues complement the neutral elements in this bedroom. Image: Burnett & Reid

Being able to find a property with such a great outside space, in this location, wasn’t something we’d expected so we purchased the property in November 2020.

There were elements that we liked already, and being first time buyers, with little DIY knowledge, we didn’t want a huge project, but there were places we could see we could make our mark.

Firstly, we turned the spare bedroom into Danny’s office. For the walls above the white panelling we used a dark shade called David Rose from the paint brand Coat and a white paint from Johnstone’s for the ceiling.

The feature ceiling light is from Wayfair, the rug is from Ikea, the curtains are from Curtains Direct and our olive green metal locker is from Mustard.

The home office in the home
The home office is brimming with charm and character. Image: Burnett & Reid
Another view of the office, showing four guitars hanging on the wall
The cool home office is fit for a rock star. Image: Burnett & Reid

The next room we worked on was the living room.

The decor wasn’t our style so we were keen to make it feel more us and more cosy.

We hired Prestige Decorators to do our living room because it was quite a big job, it took three days in total.

For the walls we used Deep Teal from Valspar which we colour matched in Crown Trade Matt Vinyl Emulsion Paint.

Our sofa is from Willow & Hall, our yellow metal TV unit is from Mustard, our glass tables were from MADE and our over-fireplace mirror was from Facebook Marketplace.

The living room, full of blue tones, including blue walls, a navy armchair, an L-shaped sofa and a fireplace. There is a large house plant next to the window, a yellow TV unit, a glass coffee table and a statement mirror above the fireplace.
It’s impossible for your mood not to be lifted in this vibrant living room. Image: Burnett & Reid
The bathroom in the renovated aberdeen home with geometric floor tiles, a glass display cabinet and a large houseplant on the end of the bath. The bath/shower has dark blue vertical tiles around it.
The vertical tiles give the bathroom a boutique hotel feel. Image: Burnett & Reid

More recently, we completed the second spare bedroom.

It originally had three different patterned wallpapers on the walls and a neutral-coloured carpet.

We hired Kris at KSA 24 Renovations to carry out the redecoration on the spare bedroom because trying to get the wallpaper off was a complete nightmare.

We wanted to create a nice space for our family and friends to stay when they visit so we used a green Valspar paint called Pressed Olives which was colour matched into a Dulux Durable Flat Matt Paint.

On the ceiling we used a pink paint called DH Blossom by Dulux Heritage and the curtains and rug are both from Dunelm.

We also got an Ottoman bed from Dusk and the chevron flooring is from Tapi Carpets.

Another bathroom in the home, with a Burlington toilet, cubical shower and geometric floor tiles
The stylish bathroom features a Burlington toilet. Image: Burnett & Reid

 

The kitchen, which has light blue walls, cream cabinets and wooden-effect countertops.
The kitchen is bright and airy. Image: Burnett & Reid

Downstairs, we freshened up the shower room as well, changing the walls from light blue to white using a Dulux paint called Timeless while the toilet is from Burlington.

We’re really happy with the work that’s been done so far.

Having space for a dedicated home office really helped with working from home but we love the garden the most.

At all times of year there’s something to look at and lots of wildlife including plenty of birds, bees, the occasional bat and even some hedgehogs.

My advice for anyone renovating their home is to be willing to compromise with people, but also don’t be afraid of doing what you like.”

The shed in the garden and a greenhouse
Outside there is an outdoor shed, summerhouse and greenhouse as well as a small log store. Image: Burnett & Reid

To book a viewing

38 Leslie Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £220,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett & Reid on 01224 644333 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

If you would like your property to feature email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

If you enjoyed this story, you may also be interested in:

More from Property

This stunning five-bedroom home enjoys amazing views over Cooper Park.
Stylish Elgin home overlooking Cooper Park on the market for £435,000
Braco Steading is a former factory that has been transformed into a stunning home near Inverurie.
Superb steading on the market near Inverurie for £510,000
The plans have sparked a debate online
Supersized response to McDonald's plans to open in Aviemore
3
An exotic flower blossom that looks like it should be on the big screen.
Tatties on Mars and man-eating Venus fly traps - Scott Smith investigates
Exterior of Loch Ness View
Inside £890k stunning luxury family home with views of Loch Ness
It would be the company's first venture in Strathspey
McDonald's is coming to Aviemore - and not everyone is loving it
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.
Design images show the new 'Hamish House' on site of Jimmy Savile's Glencoe home
5 tips on how to create a spa-like bathroom in your home.
5 bathroom trends guaranteed to make a splash
The Old Hall has been beautifully renovated by Katherine and Roger Williams.
Former village school transformed into amazing Inverurie home
The beautiful dining and kitchen area at 1 Beachgate, Inverbervie.
Beautiful detached home boasts sea views, gardens and five/six bedrooms

Conversation