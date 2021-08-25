Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Oil boom’ bounce-back as Aberdeen rental property demand soars

By Felicity Donohoe
August 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:08 pm
Aberdeen seeing a surge in demand in rental market.
The Scottish rental market has sprung to life as restrictions ease – and the north-east is once again in high demand for property-hunters, with enquiries for family homes reaching record numbers.

Second-quarter figures released by Citylets show that Scottish rents have hit an all-time high of £883 per month, with the commuter belt and city markets looking especially buoyant.

Adding to the demand across Scotland is the return of the student sector, but properties of all sizes are in demand, from modest one-bedroom flats to family-sized four-bedroom homes.

Aberdeen’s Union Street: city and rural homes in equal demand.

Aberdeen saw rents climb by 1.6% year on year by growth in the larger three and four-bedroom properties and, as Adrian Sangster, leasing director at Aberdein Considine, points out, many agents haven’t witnessed rental demand on this scale “since the height of the oil boom”.

The west end, Cults and Bieldside remain popular postcode choices but, in fact, most properties are moving rapidly, with four-bedroom properties fetching a monthly rent of £1,399 – up 12.4% in one year – and one-bedroom flats earning landlords around £437 per month. Over the past five years, four-bedroom properties have only dropped 6.4% in price, while one-beds have dropped 20%. However, these figures look set to improve.

Aberdeen has seen an increase in demand for larger properties.

Chris Minchin, letting agent at Winchesters, Aberdeen, said: “The number of tenants
waiting for two-bed houses plus in outlying areas has increased dramatically with most houses attracting record numbers of viewings. Subsequently, the market does lack
supply in these areas.”

Encouragingly, around 12% of two-bedroom homes will be let within a week, but a whopping 24% of four-bedroom homes will be snapped up in that time.

In fact, two-bedroom flats in Aberdeen make up half the market composition, but despite this – and the high demand for larger family homes in and out of the city – it is three-bedroom homes that are seeing the fastest rent increase – showing that Aberdeen is attracting not just permanent residents but families who wish to relocate and “try before they buy”.

Two-bedroom flats make up the majority of housing stock.

Adrian Sangster said: “During the past year the private rental sector has proved to be extremely resilient during the pandemic.

“This was also true of the sector following the 2008 financial crash where the flexibility of the renting became very appealing to those people who were uncertain of the security of their long-term employment prospects, or had only been able to secure a short-term contract. This is very much the case now.”

Adrian Sangster, of Aberdein Considine.

Mr Sangster added that there has been a “significant increase” in demand for larger rural family-sized rental homes, with a shortage of stock.

He says: “In some cases we have experienced up to 50 requests for viewings within 24 hours of placing a property on the market. I have not seen this level of interest in the north-east for these larger properties since the height of the oil boom.

The market overview shows positive movement for rental properties in Aberdeen.

“Figures released recently by Admiral show there are £1.3 billion worth of homes lying vacant throughout Scotland. Most of these are privately owned and, at a time where there is a national shortage of accommodation, efforts must be made to make these properties, some of which have been vacant for years, available for occupation.”

Eduardo Prato, letting agent with Martin & Co, Aberdeen, agreed, saying demand resembled “the boom of 2013-2014”. He added: “The message to landlords of high-end properties is: ‘this is the time to let your property in Aberdeen. Don’t miss this window opportunity’.”

