Thistle, Oscar and Hisstopher Walken are looking for new homes – can you help?

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s pets Thistle, Oscar and Hisstopher Walken.

Thistle

Thistle is a cat with a larger-than-life personality who is ready to find his forever home.

Thistle arrived at the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre very overweight and depressed. However, now that he has shed the pounds, he loves doing zoomies, getting up to mischief and rolling around in catnip.

This gorgeous boy still has a way to go with his weight loss journey so his new owners will need to continue his diet.

Despite his size, he lives by the rule of ‘if I fits, I sits’ and will squeeze into hidey-holes and boxes that he deems suitable to curl up in. Cardboard boxes are his favourite.

Thistle likes chin scratches, winding around your legs and some strokes down his back but, in typical cat style, will let you know when he’s had enough.

This cheeky chap will try to get access to food by sneaking into cupboards and opening the fridge door so his new place will have to be ‘Thistle-proof’!

Thistle would like to find a home with quiet outdoor access to spend time in once settled. A home with adults only or one with teenage children would be preferred.

He has found being at the centre a little stressful as of late and has developed stress cystitis. This should be taken into consideration when applying as it won’t be covered by insurance.

If you can give Thistle a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA here.

Oscar

Oscar is a cheeky ferret who is looking for a new home.

He is an inquisitive wee guy who loves to investigate and explore when out playing with his toys but, like most ferrets, he can give the odd nip.

Oscar will need a large enclosure with plenty of space and lots of toys and enrichment to keep him entertained.

This lad would be suited best to a home with adults. Any children in the home would need to be teenagers as he can nip when he’s being playful.

If you can give Oscar a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Hisstopher Walken

Hisstopher Walken is a beautiful cornsnake who is ready to slither into their new home.

This four-foot cornsnake, who can be skittish while in their vivarium, does settle with time when being handled.

This snake will need a knowledgeable owner who will be able to continue their handling in order for their confidence to grow.

Hisstopher Walken will require a suitably large vivarium with appropriate heating and lighting.

If you can give Hisstopher a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.