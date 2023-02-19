Thistle, Oscar and Hisstopher Walken are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Thistle, Oscar and Hisstopher Walken are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Reporter
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Can you give one of these pets a new home?

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s pets Thistle, Oscar and Hisstopher Walken.

Thistle

Thistle is a cat with a larger-than-life personality who is ready to find his forever home.

Thistle arrived at the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre very overweight and depressed. However, now that he has shed the pounds, he loves doing zoomies, getting up to mischief and rolling around in catnip.

This gorgeous boy still has a way to go with his weight loss journey so his new owners will need to continue his diet.

Despite his size, he lives by the rule of ‘if I fits, I sits’ and will squeeze into hidey-holes and boxes that he deems suitable to curl up in. Cardboard boxes are his favourite.

Thistle likes chin scratches, winding around your legs and some strokes down his back but, in typical cat style, will let you know when he’s had enough.

This cheeky chap will try to get access to food by sneaking into cupboards and opening the fridge door so his new place will have to be ‘Thistle-proof’!

Thistle would like to find a home with quiet outdoor access to spend time in once settled. A home with adults only or one with teenage children would be preferred.

He has found being at the centre a little stressful as of late and has developed stress cystitis. This should be taken into consideration when applying as it won’t be covered by insurance.

If you can give Thistle a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA here.

Oscar

Oscar is a cheeky ferret who is looking for a new home.

He is an inquisitive wee guy who loves to investigate and explore when out playing with his toys but, like most ferrets, he can give the odd nip.

Oscar will need a large enclosure with plenty of space and lots of toys and enrichment to keep him entertained.

This lad would be suited best to a home with adults. Any children in the home would need to be teenagers as he can nip when he’s being playful.

If you can give Oscar a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Hisstopher Walken

Hisstopher Walken is a beautiful cornsnake who is ready to slither into their new home.

This four-foot cornsnake, who can be skittish while in their vivarium, does settle with time when being handled.

This snake will need a knowledgeable owner who will be able to continue their handling in order for their confidence to grow.

Hisstopher Walken will require a suitably large vivarium with appropriate heating and lighting.

If you can give Hisstopher a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Pets

Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Amelie and Anya, Faith and Monty are looking for new homes – can you…
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week's Pet Planet voucher
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Leah, Bear and Pumpkin are looking for new homes – can you help?
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Pet Portraits: Rusty keeps eye on the prize with purr-fect pic
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Thor, Micky and Keela are looking for new homes – can you help?
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Pet Portraits: Taz streches out to grab the prize
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Clover and Clive, Sienna and Pugsley are looking for new homes – can you…
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Pet Portraits: This week's winner is rabbit Luna who has a need for speed

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Can you give one of these pets a new home?
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented