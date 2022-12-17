Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?

By Gayle Ritchie
December 17, 2022, 12:15 am
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.

Stuck for Christmas gift ideas? Sponsor a stableyard at Belwade Farm near Aboyne and help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses. Gayle pays a visit.

It’s a bone-chilling -9C when I rock up at Belwade Farm near Aboyne in Deeside.

A weak winter sun is doing its best to shine, and a pony crunches through the fresh-fallen snow towards me, ears pricked, eyes bright.

He’s a cute-as-a-button black Shetland named Scotty, and he whinnies on approach.

I can’t resist stroking his thick, fluffy coat: he’s snug as a bug in a rug, despite the frostbite-inducing temperature.

His warm breath mists the air as I sweep a brush through his mane and a look of contentment rests on his face.

Cuddles with Scotty.

You’ve guessed it – I’m in horse (and pony) heaven!

Rescue and rehoming

I’ve come to Belwade Farm’s rescue and rehoming centre, run via the charity World Horse Welfare, and it’s a place guaranteed to appeal to fans of four-legged friends.

Horses, ponies and donkeys from tough backgrounds have a happy time as the team members who work here nurture them back to health before rehoming them with new owners.

Set in 170 acres of rolling farmland, the centre can cater for 65 horses and ponies – there are around 40 when I visit.

Meeting another Shetland pony.

Residents include three Shetlands whose owners were too ill to look after them, Scotty (mentioned above, who has complex foot problems, and who arrived here a year ago after his elderly owners went into care), two-year-old skewbald cob Percy, three-year-old piebald cob Morwen, and 20-year-old ex–racer Thoroughbred William.

Some are ready to be rehomed as riding horses or ponies, while others would only be suitable as companions. Others, such as Scotty, are in the midst of rehab.

Horses keeping cosy in the yard.

Centre tour

I’m lucky enough to be given a tour by centre manager Eileen Gillen and her assistant Caroline Herd, who introduce me to some residents and tell me their stories.

After I’ve bonded with Scotty, I have a cuddle with Shetland-cross Jelly Tot. The hope is she’ll make a great kids’ pony one day.

She was born here after her pregnant mum was found in a muddy, waterlogged field with little to eat in 2014.

Gayle meets Jelly Tot.

Welfare concern

Crunching through the snow into another field, I’m nuzzled by Spider, who Caroline describes as a “native pony”.

“Spider was a welfare concern,” she explains. “She was overweight when she came here and her feet hadn’t been touched.

“She’s being treated for glaucoma and is in rehab, but the hope is, as with all our ponies, that she can eventually be rehomed.”

Gayle with Otter, Spider and Cariad.

Also keen to get in on the action is piebald cob Otter, another “welfare concern”.

“She’s probably not going to be in work as she’s prone to injury,” says Caroline. “But before we can rehome her she needs to lose weight!”

I fall in love with Cariad, an eight-year-old 15.1hh Welsh Section D pony, and wonder… could I give her a loving home…?

Cariad and Spider should be up for rehoming at some stage soon.

She came here after her owners, struggling with severe health issues, had difficulty looking after her.

“She seems to be sound and in good health apart from carrying too much weight,” says Caroline.

“She’s been lightly backed so we’re going to retrain her and hopefully she should make it as a riding horse.” Very tempting!

Strict procedures

While I’m dreaming away to myself about rehoming Cariad, the process isn’t quite that simple.

There are, quite rightly, strict procedures in place to ensure animals go to safe – and suitable – homes. In essence, you can’t just turn up and say: “I want that one!”

Centre manager Eileen Gillen.

Eileen, who has been at Belwade since it opened in 1990, says: “Anybody can apply for our rehoming scheme but our field officers will carry out home checks, and see whether the person suits the horse or pony.

“We have to marry the rehomer with the horse. You do get personality clashes, just like people, so we need to be sure it’ll be a good home.

“The main thing is that each animal has its future secured. We retain ownership of any horse or pony that comes into our care for the rest of its life.

“This means if any problems arise, they can be returned; there’s always a back–up.”

Eileen has been at Belwade since 1990.

Fully MOT’d

When a horse comes in to Belwade, it’s fully “MOT’d”, says Eileen, and gets the help it needs before it’s rehomed.

“Some may have a vet, farrier or dental issue and if you’re taking them on you have to consider that.

“The purpose of Belwade is to rescue and rehabilitate. We’re not a sanctuary in that we want to rehome 65 horses each year; invariably most years we’re finding homes for more than that.”

Rescue and rehab

While some horses are gifted in wills, or have been signed over by the Scottish SPCA as a neglect case, others come from people who can no longer afford to keep them.

Cute wee creatures up for rehoming.

“If owners find themselves in difficulties, we’d rather they ask for advice than wait until the horse loses condition,” says Eileen. “We’re always here to help.”

How you can help

Feeling charitable? There are several ways people can help, whether by donating money, or signing up to the Sponsor a Stableyard scheme.

“We have no government funding; it’s all charitable donations,” says Eileen.

“We’d love people to support us in whatever way they can.

“Our Sponsor a Stableyard gives you regular updates, photos and stories of horses in the yard, and you’ll be invited to special events.

“We’d like you to have a feeling of ownership in supporting us. And the scheme would make a great Christmas present!”

A four-legged friend at Belwade.
  • Help Belwade’s horses and ponies by donating £5 a month or signing up for Sponsor a Stableyard.
  • Interested in rehoming? Check out worldhorsewelfare.org/visit-us/belwade-farm or see the Facebook page.
  • As well as meeting the horses, you can have a bite to eat in Belwade’s Bistro, enjoy a farm walk, browse the gift shop, visitor centre and second-hand tack shop.

