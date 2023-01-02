Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Inverness in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Inverness in 2023

By Andy Morton
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

If the food and drink team at the Press & Journal had our way, there would only be one new year’s resolution – to eat in as many restaurants as possible!

We try, but every year, that resolve is tested by a whole bunch of new places opening. Too many to get round.

Last year, despite the cost-of-living crisis and a heap of other obstacles, dozens of cafes, coffee shops and restaurants opened their doors. And even though those challenges persist, this year will be no different.

So, we have put together a list of potential new openings that have caught our eye. We say potential, because if there was one lesson from last year, it was never to count your restaurants until they have opened.

Numerous times  in 2022, owners were forced to push back openings because of problems with contractors or delays in paperwork.

Let’s hope that 2023 will be kinder on the people who work incredibly hard to make the north-east food scene such an incredible place.

And though the year looks set to be a tough one, make sure you treat yourself on occasion by booking a seat at one or more of the below.

Chateau-X steak restaurant, Aberdeen

Six by Nico was a welcome addition to Aberdeen’s Union Street last year. With its themed menus and seemingly endless courses, it brought a sense of theatre to the dining experience.

Well, the people behind all that look set to open a branch of their Chateau-X steak house on the corner of Belmont Street.

Only one other Chateau-X currently exists – in Glasgow – so we are unsure exactly what the new restaurant will look like. But we can’t wait to find out.

The steak house will be in the old Jack Wills store off Belmont Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cocktail Bar on Windmill Brae, Aberdeen

Last year saw the very first Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

This year’s edition could well have one more venue in place, if a new Windmill Brae spot opens.

Local entrepreneurs Gilan and Hollie Kelly – who started up the Breakout Games escape rooms in Aberdeen – are investing £400,000 is the as-yet-unnamed cocktail bar on the site of the old Steinhaus bar, beneath the former Garage nightclub.

Look out for some Heston Blumenthal-style ‘molecular cocktails’ when the bar eventually launches.

The cocktail bar will be in the former Steinhaus bar venue. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Holburn Street pizza restaurant, Aberdeen

Aberdeen looks set to get another pizza restaurant, this time on the city centre’s Holburn Street.

Plans were submitted last year for the new venue, which will also have a kebab grille.

The site is the former Cacolat dessert parlour at 33 Holburn Street, next to the Glen Tanar bar.

Aberdeen will get a new slice of pizza this year. Image: Shutterstock.

Tim Hortons, Aberdeen

Aberdeen is set to get its very own slice of Canada this year when coffee-and-doughnuts specialists Tim Hortons finally arrives.

Affectionately known at Timmys back in its homeland, Tim Hortons is as Canadian as ice hockey and the Royal Mounted Police.

Over the past couple of years, the franchise has been expanding in the UK and 2023 will be the Granite City’s turn.

The Tim Hortons restaurant (plus a new McDonald’s) will be on the site of the former Craigshaw House in Tullos.

Oh, Canada! Tim Hortons is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Heavenly Desserts and Chinese takeaway Oodles, Aberdeen

Heavenly Desserts is a luxury dessert franchise with restaurants across the UK. Word on the street is that an Aberdeen branch will open this year.

The company behind the chain has submitted plans to open a restaurant and hot food takeaway in part of the former Sainsbury’s Local on Union Street.

The dessert store will operate on one side of the building with Chinese takeaway Oodles running out of the other.

Heavenly Desserts is expected to open on Union Street. Image: Design Date.

Seafood restaurant, Ballater

A new seafood restaurant looks set to open in Ballater, on the original site of the King Charles-backed Rothesay Rooms.

Plans submitted last year describe a “family-friendly dining experience which will offer honest and sustainable Scottish seafood and produce from the local area”.

Furthermore, a fishmongers is expected to be part of the refurbishment. It will be the only fishmongers in Deeside, excluding visiting vans.

The former Rothesay Rooms restaurant will be home to the new seafood restaurant: lmage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cammies, Cammachmore

Husband and wife Nalin and Annette Abeyratne purchased much-loved Cammies in Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire, way back in 2021.

The restaurant has yet to reopen, but hopes are high that 2023 will be the year.

According to the Abeyratnes, the new Cammies will boast a shellfish bar and an outdoor seafood grill and barbecue, plus diners will be able to enjoy a Sunday carvery and platter options.

Hot pot is also expected to be on the menu.

Nalin and Annette Abeyratne hope that Cammies will open this year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The North Bar, Peterhead

Plans for the North Bar has been gestating almost as long as those for Cammies.

The owners believe the new pub and restaurant – in the old North School building in Peterhead – will be ready to open in early 2023.

If so, the Blue Toon will have a significant new entrant to its nightlife scene.

Culture vegan cafe, Inverness

Construction has been ongoing at Culture for some time now, and the cafe should be ready to open within the next few weeks.

Owner Ella Clarke already has a successful vegan kitchen named Left Coast Culture, from which she sends out orders of dairy-free cheese all over the UK.

Culture will be her first step into hospitality, as well as an important contribution to the vegan eating scene in the Highlands.

Ella Clarke, the owner of Left Coast Culture, is moving into hospitality.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Coinneach MacLeod reflected on his success as The Hebridean Baker since joining TikTok in 2020. Image: Susie Lowe.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Chloe Lawson was one of many entrepreneurs in the north-east toasting a new opening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022 Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Jennifer and Mike McEwen launched Humble Burger's first bricks and mortar venue in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New pilot project for seafood industry Picture shows; Pupils find out about seafood. Peterhead. Supplied by Jimmy Buchan Date; Unknown
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented