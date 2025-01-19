Work to transform an Elgin High Street shop which has lain empty for almost six years

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Plans for work to transform an Elgin shop which has lain empty for nearly six years.

Council officials have raised concerns over plans to bring Pizza Hut to Elgin’s High Street.

The price-tag of Macallan’s vision to transform old buildings into a natural haven with a wetland and garden has been disclosed.

But first, we look at the latest on proposals to turn steadings into a cafe and play zone at a farm near Buckie.

LATEST: New purpose for steadings

Last April, we first revealed Greencraig Farm at Drybridge near Buckie wanted to breathe new life into steadings.

There are already luxury camping pods, caravan and camping pitches and shop at a site near the farm.

Walter Mackenzie wants to transform the buildings into a cafe and play zone.

Plans Plus is representing him in the proposals.

Transport officials have asked for more information.

This includes two new passing places on the Greenbank single track road and relocation of two disabled car parking space close to the proposed cafe.

Meanwhile, officials say an Electric Vehicle charger unit with two electric vehicle charging spaces and parking facilities for a minimum of four bikes are required.

Therefore, an amended site plan is required addressing the points and separate detailed drawings showing location and design of the new passing places.

SUBMITTED: Price tag for transformation of Macallan buildings

In October, we reported on planning chiefs giving the go-ahead for Macallan to transform old buildings into a natural haven with a wetland and garden.

Owners Edrington will demolish and extend unused buildings to revamp the industrial site into a home for nature.

These include its former distillery, warehouses, stores and production buildings at the old Macallan site.

Documents from Macallan said the work is a “unique opportunity” to design and establish a new landscape to enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Salvaged parts of the old structures will be kept as “artefacts” to retain the site’s “history and story”.

Macallan bosses say its estate is already home to birds including sky lark and yellowhammer. There are also butterflies and red squirrels.

It says the plans to create a wetland and wild flower meadow will support and champion these species.

How much will the work cost?

Now building papers reveal the work could cost around £8m.

This includes the transformation of four buildings, a new plant room and car parking.

Once the building warrant is approved, work can get underway.

OBJECTION: Pizza Hut plans

Council officials have raised road safety concerns about plans to bring Pizza Hut to Elgin.

Last November, we first revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform an empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

The council’s transportation department argue the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

SUBMITTED: Work to transform former bookies in Elgin

Last May, we first exclusively revealed the former home of Elgin’s William Hill could be filled after lying empty for years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

In September 2023 , the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord.

Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet will be moving into the empty unit.

In recent months, workers could be seen stripping out the disused High Street shop.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £90,000 worth of work to make alterations to the layout inside and fit out the new betting office.

Other work includes upgrading the front facade.

Who are Scotbet?

Scotbet remains Scotland’s biggest independent bookmaker.

The business has betting shops in places such as Perth, North Berwick and Edinburgh.

Their arrival will buck the trend of bookies leaving UK’s high streets.

Major brands including William Hill and Ladbrokes closed hundreds of sites during the pandemic.

It comes as people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

