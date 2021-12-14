Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How’s your driving? Test your reaction times in simulator at Aberdeen shopping centre

By Ross Hempseed
December 14, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 8:49 am
Post Thumbnail

Drivers from across the north-east can test their reaction times in a simulator today.

Road policing officers will be at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen for a fitness to drive session, giving motorists the chance to use a simulator to check just how quickly they react to hazards.

The Drive Engagement North session will run from 10am-4pm.

Not only will the simulator review reaction times and hazard awareness, but drivers will also be made aware of any vulnerabilities to keep an eye out for in the future, like large potholes.

It is used to highlight any potential bad habits that drivers pick up having become used to driving or certain procedures they forget to do.

The simulator is not a formal test and no serious consequences come on the day.

Older drivers urged to take part

The session is primarily aimed at older drivers, offering them a safe environment to get reintroduced to driving and to test their fitness to drive.

Experts will also be on hand to discuss with families and individuals whether a person should be behind the wheel based on testing in the simulator.

Police will be joined by partners from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Aberdeen City Council.

To check the winter advice for drivers issued by Police Scotland click here.

