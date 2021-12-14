How’s your driving? Test your reaction times in simulator at Aberdeen shopping centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers from across the north-east can test their reaction times in a simulator today.

Road policing officers will be at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen for a fitness to drive session, giving motorists the chance to use a simulator to check just how quickly they react to hazards.

The Drive Engagement North session will run from 10am-4pm.

Not only will the simulator review reaction times and hazard awareness, but drivers will also be made aware of any vulnerabilities to keep an eye out for in the future, like large potholes.

It is used to highlight any potential bad habits that drivers pick up having become used to driving or certain procedures they forget to do.

The simulator is not a formal test and no serious consequences come on the day.

Older drivers urged to take part

The session is primarily aimed at older drivers, offering them a safe environment to get reintroduced to driving and to test their fitness to drive.

Experts will also be on hand to discuss with families and individuals whether a person should be behind the wheel based on testing in the simulator.

Police will be joined by partners from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Aberdeen City Council.

To check the winter advice for drivers issued by Police Scotland click here.