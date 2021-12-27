Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen one month on: What have we learned and how is the impact still being felt?

By David Mackay
December 27, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: December 27, 2021, 6:02 pm
Haddo House and Country Park, like many places, suffered as a result of the extreme weather from Storms Arwen and Barra.
Haddo House and Country Park, like many places, suffered as a result of the extreme weather from Storms Arwen and Barra.

For one day Storm Arwen brought winds peaking at more than 100mph across the north-east.

The devastation wrought by the extreme weather cut power to 135,000 homes across the north with some waiting seven days to be reconnected.

One month on and the impact from Storm Arwen can still be seen with countless trees that had stood for generations left strewn on roadsides and in fields after being downed in one night.

The clear-up operation is expected to take years as new trees are grown to take the place of those lost from woodland.

So, one month on from Storm Arwen, where is the impact still being felt and what have we learned?

‘We can’t let it happen again’

Rural residents were forced to endure freezing temperatures amid weather warnings for ice during power cuts.

Power firm SSEN described the storm as one of the worst in living memory with two years’ worth of faults reported in just 12 hours – with engineers continuing to check for damage even after electricity had been restored.

A shed at Mrs Maniukiewicz’s home near Fyvie was destroyed during Storm Arwen.

Forestry and Land Scotland described the damage to forests from the storm as a “shot across the boughs” of what might happen in years to come.

Carolyn Maniukiewicz, who lives near Fyvie and was seven days without power, fears some power lines and trees may have been weakened to the point they could cause an issue in future.

She said: “There is no blame for the men who had to go up the poles to fix everything, 10 out of 10 to them, but has everything been repaired?

“The weather has been relatively good since the storm but I haven’t seen anyone from SSEN out here since the storm.

“Does that mean we’re prepared for future storms? I don’t think so. There were trees down everywhere.”

Need for better communication

Mrs Maniukiewicz also called for better communication between agencies following future extreme weather – explaining her 96-year-old mother-in-law had not received any calls from services to ensure she was coping without power.

She said: “I think there needs to be a central database so vulnerable people can be identified in situations like that. We can’t let it happen like that again.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney accepted arrangements needed to “evolve and strengthen” following the experiences of some after Storm Arwen.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney visited Monymusk Village Hall to meet residents of Monymusk and Sauchen who were affected by Storm Arwen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media`

Audrey Stewart, who lives near Kintore and was without power for six days, believes support could have been better sign-posted.

She said: “We were getting these text messages saying it would be 12 hours until our power came back on, which usually didn’t happen. We even got one saying our power had come back on when it hadn’t so I called them to make sure they knew.

“Those text messages would have been better used telling us where we could get hot food.

Storm damage at Bennachie. Picture by Garry Nicol of Air Ocean Media.

“There was no communication with people who needed it, and a lack of coordination from the people who were providing help.”

Clear up to take years

Forests across the north-east were devastated by the strong winds that swept across the region.

One road near Insch is expected to be closed for six months due to the impact from the storm.

Haddo House and Country Park near Ellon remains closed following the storm with hopes some parts of the estate can welcome back visitors again in January.

Supporters have pledged more than £7,500 to help cover the cost of repairing the damage, which is expected to take years to complete.

Forestry and Land Scotland says it is already working to help forests better withstand extreme weather.

Projects include a greater mix of species at different heights to dissipate wind while wetter soil combining with the strong wind of Storm Arwen was believed to have made larger forests vulnerable.

Chief executive Simon Hodgson said: “Although we will be dealing with the impact of November’s storm for months, and even years, to come, it is a timely reminder that we are right to pursue forest adaptation.”

