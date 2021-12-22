Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Road shuts for six months for Storm Arwen clean-up

By Daniel Boal
December 22, 2021, 6:50 pm
u68s near Insch closed for six months to allow for repairs
An Aberdeenshire road has been closed for up to six months for tree-felling and repair works.

The Insch area was badly battered by Storm Arwen, and now the council has confirmed the U68 at Headiton will be shut to repair the damage.

Roads across the whole of the north-east were battered by weather conditions that left thousands without power for over a week. 

Trees will be chopped safely and the carriageways will also be repaired along with verges.

Landowners will set about removing trees in the area before “substantial” repair work to the verges and sections of the road surface begin.

Essential access will be maintained to properties and businesses, and residents have been advised to determine their safest route home.

Nearby Bennachie was battered by Storm Arwen too. These aerial shots by Garry Nicol, of Air Ocean Media, show the extent of damage on the hill. 

Trees are landowners responsibility

Brian Strachan, road manager for Garioch and Kincardine and Mearns, has said that the trees, root plates and stumps are the responsibility of local landowners.

He said: “The trees remain the responsibility of the adjacent landowners who have taken prompt action to cut up and remove the bulk of the main trunks.

“However the root plates and stumps, together with the overhanging trees are also their responsibility and we hope they will take action to make safe and clear the area at an early date.

“Once all the trees and stumps have been removed, we will repair the road verges and the road surface itself, but cannot start this process until the tree work is fully completed.”

Since Storm Arwen council teams and landowners have had to fell trees and clear a significant amount of Aberdeenshire roads.

The work has been done to re-open the region’s rural road network, but Aberdeenshire Council has warned that a “substantial” amount of work is still to come.

They have advised that landowners must ensure they remove all hanging and fallen trees, together with stumps and roots that lie adjacent to our roadside verges, to make the network safe for all road users.

And earlier this week, the Bailies of Bennachie urged people to stay off the hill as they released drone images showing the true extent of the damage in the area.

For updates on road closures across Aberdeenshire visit our closures page. 

