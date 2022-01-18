Crash causes rush-hour delays on AWPR as emergency services deal with incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delays are currently being reported on the AWPR at the Kingswells North junction after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash, which was allegedly under the flyover, happened at around 5pm on Tuesday evening and part of the road is closed to vehicles.

Police attended the incident, which has caused long queues on the southbound side of the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a crash on the bypass Kingswell North, Dyce at around 5pm on Tuesday January 18 following a crash involving two vehicles.”

Traffic is now moving slowly, but drivers are being urged to be cautious in the area.

❗️NEW⌚️18:30#A90 Lane 2 of 2 on the AWPR #A90 S/B at Craibstone Jct is blocked following an earlier RTC. Traffic is running clear but do pass with caution! Emergency services are at the scene. @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/h387GTEE1J — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 18, 2022