More than £20,000 worth of specialised equipment stolen from farm in Monymusk

More than £22,000 worth of specialised equipment has been stolen from a farm in the Monymusk area of Aberdeenshire.

Between Friday, February 4 and Wednesday, February 16 several large items were stolen by thieves.

The items included six John Deere band tracks which are usually fitted to tractors or farming vehicles.

Two Clarks wheel chains, which hook around the vehicle’s wheels to be used in the snow to add grip to the tyres, were also stolen.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident saying that the thieves had used a large vehicle to transport the heavy equipment away from the farm.

Officers also say the thieves would have had specialist knowledge to be able to carry out the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 0668 of February 17.