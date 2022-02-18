More than £20,000 worth of specialised equipment stolen from farm in Monymusk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than £20,000 worth of specialised equipment stolen from farm in Monymusk

By Ross Hempseed
February 18, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 6:46 pm
equipment stolen

More than £22,000 worth of specialised equipment has been stolen from a farm in the Monymusk area of Aberdeenshire.

Between Friday, February 4 and Wednesday, February 16 several large items were stolen by thieves.

The items included six John Deere band tracks which are usually fitted to tractors or farming vehicles.

Two Clarks wheel chains, which hook around the vehicle’s wheels to be used in the snow to add grip to the tyres, were also stolen.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident saying that the thieves had used a large vehicle to transport the heavy equipment away from the farm.

Officers also say the thieves would have had specialist knowledge to be able to carry out the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 0668 of February 17.

