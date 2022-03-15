Aberdeen care home better at keeping residents entertained – and safe from infection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen care home better at keeping residents entertained – and safe from infection

By Lottie Hood
March 15, 2022, 5:11 pm
Northcote Lodge Care Home. Photo: DCT Media
Northcote Lodge Care Home. Photo: DCT Media

Inspectors have praised an Aberdeen care home for making a series of improvements since their last visit.

Northcote Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen was linked to 25 cases of Covid before Christmas. 

Following a previous visit, the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced trip to the Craigton Road home on March 7.

They found that staff had heeded their previous advice and noted the home was safe and minimises the risk of infection.

They were also pleased to see residents were “meaningful occupied” and that files have been accurate and useable.

Activity coordinators help ensure residents have plenty to do

In their report, the Care Inspectorate said the visit was a “focused follow up” to evaluate how well people were being supported during the pandemic.

They noted staff had a good record of what each resident likes to do organised in activities folders and planners, allowing them to plan how to fill their time.

The report states: “The manager anticipates that an additional activities coordinator will be employed soon, and this is in recognition of the fact that the carers devote their time to hands on care and do not always have spare time to consider specific activities and wellbeing aspects.

“The present activities coordinators have drawn up new planners guiding towards 1:1 time in the mornings, and towards groups in the afternoons. This mix of planned time gives a range of meaningful activity for a large number of people.

“We talked with an activities coordinator and she told us about taking one person to a different part of the home to visit their friend, and also about introducing people that she had discovered held a similar interest.

“We saw a coordinator encouraging a resident to go outside and the door was open, so the garden was easily accessible. This encouragement and enablement helped people to enjoy their time as they wished.”

Better records kept for care and cleaning

Inspectors noted that the care home’s records were accurate and usable, with staff fully aware of how to keep any supplementary charts up-to-date.

They said the care plans were “largely accurate” with some “good examples of careful recording that led to more informed care”.

They also praised the team for keeping the files updated with regular contact from family, such as notes about discussions between staff and loved ones.

With regards to efforts to minimise the risk of infection, inspectors were pleased to see a better Quality Assurance system in place thanks to recording tools such as daily cleaning schedules and an audit system for checking cleanliness.

Inspectors said: “The latest cleaning guidelines were printed and available beside the cleaning schedules, so staff can easily check areas if they are unsure.

“The staff are having hand hygiene monitored through the NHS Hand Hygiene Audit
tool. These improvements will help to minimise the likelihood of infection.

“The senior management are identifying areas for improvement through checking their schedules and audits.”

Managers also told inspectors they were working hard to identify any recurring problems, and that disciplinary action has been taken against an employee before they repeatedly failed to follow PPE guidance.

Inspectors noted that all areas of improvement had been met within the required timescales, and that no complaints have been upheld since the last inspection.

 

