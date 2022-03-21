Record number of hospital patients with Covid in Scotland as restrictions ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Record number of hospital patients with Covid in Scotland as restrictions ease

By Denny Andonova
March 21, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 3:24 pm
The latest figures show 2,128 patients were in hospital with the virus on Sunday - setting a new high record in Scotland.
The number of patients with Covid in Scottish hospitals has reached the highest level since the start of the pandemic as restrictions were eased on Monday.

Most of the Covid rules imposed two years ago to tackle the newly discovered virus have been lifted today, however, the wearing of masks will remain mandatory until at least Tuesday, March 29.

It comes as the latest figures show 2,128 patients were in hospital with the virus on Sunday, which is a new record high for the country, with 31 of those in intensive care.

A total of 9,533 new cases of Covid were reported in the last 24 hours, with no new deaths.

However, Scottish Government officials warned this figure may be lower than normal given register offices are generally closed at weekends.

Covid cases across north and north-east drop

In the NHS Grampian area, there have been 925 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – a drop of 691 since Friday – with 155 people currently being treated in hospital for the virus.

Positive cases in the Highlands have also decreased by 621, from a total of 1,308 new cases reported on Friday to 687 today.

There are 134 patients with Covid in hospitals across the region, five of which are in intensive care.

Figures show there’s also been a decrease in the number of new cases in the Western Isles after last week’s data showed the health board has had the highest amount of cases per 100,000 people in Scotland over the last seven days.

Cases recorded by NHS Western Isles have dropped by 26 since Friday with a total of 117 people having tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there have been 41 new Covid cases in Shetland and 24 new cases in Orkney.

People urged to get vaccinated

So far, 4,449,246 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, 4,175,197 have received their second dose, and 3,476,291 have received a third dose or booster.

Earlier today, Professor Linda Bauld, of Edinburgh University told the BBC the government may now be thinking of offering a second booster, or fourth jag, to all age groups.

While at the moment a fourth jab is only offered to those clinically most vulnerable, she said the programme may soon be extended, with the over 50s possibly getting another booster as soon as autumn.

