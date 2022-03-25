Fire crews extinguish wildfire near Aberdeenshire village By Michelle Henderson March 25, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 8:56 pm fire crews have been called to the Fettercairn's area to tackle a fire in the open. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have been tackling a wildfire in the Fettercairn area. The fire broke out close to Cairn O Mount Road shortly after 4pm on Friday. Firefighters battled for more than two hours to extinguish the blaze which was said to be around 200 metres by 80 metres in size. Fire crews from Brechin, Inverbervie and Banchory were called to the scene alongside the water carrier from Stonehaven. The alarm was raised around 4:28pm. Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire using knapsacks and hose reels. The stop message was received at 6:38pm. Firefighters from Brechin remained at the scene for some time dampen down hot spots. They have now left the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Firefighters battling Skye wildfire nearly 24 hours on as motorists told to avoid A87 Fire crews tackle wildfire near Ben Rinnes in Moray Plea for volunteers after Covid-struck Braemar fire crew couldn’t respond to hotel blaze Fire crews tackle wildfire north of Lochaline