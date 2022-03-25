Fire crews extinguish wildfire near Aberdeenshire village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have been tackling a wildfire in the Fettercairn area.

The fire broke out close to Cairn O Mount Road shortly after 4pm on Friday.

Firefighters battled for more than two hours to extinguish the blaze which was said to be around 200 metres by 80 metres in size.

Fire crews from Brechin, Inverbervie and Banchory were called to the scene alongside the water carrier from Stonehaven.

The alarm was raised around 4:28pm.

Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire using knapsacks and hose reels.

The stop message was received at 6:38pm.

Firefighters from Brechin remained at the scene for some time dampen down hot spots.

They have now left the scene.