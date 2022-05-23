Series of celebrations planned in Cruden Bay for 125th anniversary of Dracula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Series of celebrations planned in Cruden Bay for 125th anniversary of Dracula

By Ellie Milne
May 23, 2022, 8:25 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 8:25 pm
Dacre Stoker in Cruden Bay holding his ancestor's personal copy of Dracula. The book was used by Bram Stoker to mark cuts for the paperback - work he carried out on this exact spot. Supplied by Mike Shepherd.

A series of events will be held in Cruden Bay to mark the 125th anniversary of Dracula.

Bram Stoker’s gothic novel was partly written during his time in the Aberdeenshire village and was first published on May 26, 1897.

Cruden Bay has been chosen as a location for the celebrations by Dacre Stoker, the author’s great-grandnephew, who will return to the village for the occasion.

He will give a talk on the connections between the novel and the village with local author Mike Shepherd 0n Wednesday, May 25, at the Port Errol Public Hall, with all ticket proceeds going towards the Port Errol Heritage Group.

On the evening of the anniversary, Mr Stoker will unveil an information board detailing the localities associated with Bram Stoker. It will later be installed on the wall at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel.

The Irish author’s ancestor has also organised a tour of Cruden Bay and the surrounding areas in partnership with Experience Transylvania, which is anticipated to be the first of many regular Dracula-related tours.

He will then travel to other UK locations associated with the novel, including Whitby and London.

Inspired by the north-east

Slains Castle is believed to have inspired parts of Castle Dracula. Supplied by Mike Shepherd.

The Dracula author’s son, Noel Stoker, told a biographer that the early chapters were written while the family was staying at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel. He is known to have returned to Aberdeenshire in 1896 to complete the novel, and also toured Banff and Gardenstown that summer.

His wife, Florence Stoker, is believed to have told a reporter that he would “march up and down” the beach at Cruden Bay thinking about the novel – with Slains Castle providing the perfect “creepy castle” backdrop.

The cliff-top ruins are now famously associated with Dracula and the floorplan of Castle Dracula is thought to be inspired by Slains Castle, particularly its octagonal hall.

In another nod to the north-east, the Doric line “I wouldn’t fash masel'” features in the sixth chapter of the novel.

