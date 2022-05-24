Two golfers prepare for 17-hour challenge – in honour of colleague they have never met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two golfers prepare for 17-hour challenge – in honour of colleague they have never met

By Cameron Roy
May 24, 2022, 10:28 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:52 am
Scott Lee and Stephen Thomson are raising money for pancreatic cancer research. Supplied by Scott Lee.
Two kind-hearted golfers are preparing to take on five rounds in support of a colleague they have only ever met online.

Stephen Thomson and Scott Lee will play 17 hours of golf on June 30 to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after their colleague Charles Czajkowski was diagnosed with the disease.

The trio work at geological data company Fugro, but while Mr Thomson and Mr Lee work in Aberdeen office, Mr Czajkowski is based in Oxford.

They have only ever seen each other through online video chat.

But proving distance is no barrier, the two north-east men decided they wanted to support Mr Czajkowski after doctors broke the news his cancer was back.

Mr Czajkowski on holiday last week in the Shropshire Hills with his dog Tilly the wirehaired viszla. Supplied by Charles Czajkowski.

He had been in remission for two years, but recently found out he has a lesion on peritoneum, the tissue that lines the abdominal wall and covers most of the organs in that area.

The 63-year-old, from Surrey, said: “There is no cure. It is a one-way journey.

“It’s a battle. But the way I look at it – you have to fight it. If you don’t fight it, you give up. And if you give up you die.”

Fugro has given thrown their support behind Mr Czajkowski by making Pancreatic Cancer UK their official charity, which is how his Aberdeen colleagues found out about his battle.

‘How are you going to manage five rounds?’

Mr Lee, 45, from Portlethen, said: “Stephen and I sat across from each other and thought what could we do to help.

“Prostate Cancer are doing a campaign right now where it’s four rounds of golf, we thought ‘we don’t want to be a run of the mill – we’ll do one more’.

“I hadn’t told my wife about it initially.

“She was shocked when she found out.

“She said to me ‘you can hardly walk after two rounds of golf! You have to soak in the bath for hours! How are you going to manage five rounds?’”

Stephen Thomson and Scott Lee usually enjoy golf in a more relaxed atmosphere. Supplied by Scott Lee.

The challenge will take place at Newmachar Golf Club on June 30, teeing off at 5am, 8.15am, 11.30am, 3.15pm and 7pm.

The men estimate they could potentially be walking up to 100,000 steps, adding up to a total distance of 40 miles.

Mr Thomson, 41, from Ferryhill, said: “I played one round the other day and I was sore.

“We are expecting to be playing from 5am until 10pm. And maybe get a half an hour break in 17 hours.”

“But it’s all for a good cause.”

Hawkshill Golf Course is one of the courses the guys will be playing. Supplied by Newmachar Golf Club.

Mr Czajkowski was initially shocked when he heard the Aberdeen duo were preparing to raise the money.

He said: “I was really touched when they came up with the idea. They have done it all off their own back.

“But the total lack of funding for research needs to be changed.”

Only 3% of the UK cancer research is spent on pancreatic cancer

The survival rates for pancreatic cancer means that on average only 7% of people will survive after five years. It is one of the deadliest common cancers in the UK.

Despite this, according to Pancreatic Cancer UK only 3% of the UK cancer research budget goes into research.

This has led to a survival rate amongst patients which has barely improved in the last 50 years – despite other cancers making huge progress.

Mr Czajkowski living life to the full after jumping off a mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. Supplied by Charles Czajkowski.

Mr Czajkowski has accepted his diagnosis and is now focusing on doing the things he loves. But he also wants to raise awareness of the condition, and get more money dedicated to early diagnosis.

He believes it is often too late before the main symptoms are noticed.

“That is why I want the money to go towards research towards early diagnostics,” he added.

“It’s going to be too late for me but I really want Pancreatic Cancer UK to get as much research money as possible.”

You can donate to the Just Giving page here: justgiving.com/aberdeengolfchallenge

