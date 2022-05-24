Fears for family of foxes as abandoned Aberdeen mental health centre poised to become flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears for family of foxes as abandoned Aberdeen mental health centre poised to become flats

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 5:44 pm
Millbank House has been earmarked for development, but neighbours are worried about foxes living there.
Millbank House has been earmarked for development, but neighbours are worried about foxes living there. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team, and fox image from Shutterstock

Neighbours have raised fears for a family of foxes if a former Aberdeen mental health centre is transformed into new flats.

Social care charity VSA has teamed up with Assurance Homes Ltd to convert its old Millbank House building on Hardgate.

The plan would see 10 new apartments created across the vacant two-storey premises.

Four flats would be formed on the ground floor, with five on the first floor and one in the attic space.

Services at Millbank House have now ceased following the charity’s move to its £3.2 million mental health centre Abergeldie House.

VSA's new £3.2 million mental health centre Abergeldie House.
VSA’s new £3.2 million mental health centre Abergeldie House. Picture by Kirstie Topp.

Why are neighbours fighting Millbank House plans?

Neighbouring residents have spoken out against the proposals, with seven lodging objections with the local authority.

Locals raised concerns about an increase in noise, traffic, overlooking on nearby properties, a lack of parking and overdevelopment of the site.

Concerns were also raised about a family of foxes that have been spotted living around the vacated building.

The development would see ten flats created at Millbank House.
The development would see ten flats created at Millbank House. Picture by Kirstie Topp.

Foxes ‘not a protected species’

One resident, Mark Nicolson, questioned whether any research has been performed into the impact on Hardgate’s bushy-tailed inhabitants.

He said: “My neighbour has made comment to me previously regarding the foxes that can be seen regularly in the vicinity of the proposed development.

“Has thought or study gone into this or what other wildlife reside there?”

The North-East Biological Records Centre (Nesbrec) was consulted on the development.

Experts told councillors that foxes “are not a protected species and thus no fox survey can be reasonably be required”.

They also said they had no records of the nocturnal animals in the area.

Millbank House design ‘lacklustre’

Mr Nicolson believes the building should be kept in use as a care home.

He added: “One of the main reasons that I purchased my property in this area was due to how quiet the area is, adding another 10 properties directly opposite my home will change this.”

Another neighbour, David Donaldson, said the plan was a “a lacklustre design to squeeze in as many flats as possible for profit”.

Why is council recommending Millbank House plans for approval?

But council planners have recommended the scheme be approved, stating that the development is “appropriate” for the area.

And the application will be considered by the city council’s planning committee on Thursday.

A CGI image of the planned flats at 22 King's Gate, the site of the former VSA Forest Grove care home.
A CGI image of the planned flats at 22 King’s Gate, the site of the former VSA Forest Grove care home. Supplied by Cala Homes North.

Flats plan part of wider VSA fundraising scheme

Attempts to sell off Millbank House in recent years have fallen flat.

In October the charity sold off the site of its “redundant and outdated” Forest Grove care home in King’s Gate to Cala Homes.

VSA and Cala had worked together to create a proposal for 35 new flats on the site with money from the sale going towards the new Abergeldie Road development.

The charity had said the money was needed to “bridge the mental health gap” that forces hundreds of north-east residents on to waiting lists for support.

