Fears for family of foxes as abandoned Aberdeen mental health centre poised to become flats

Neighbours have raised fears for a family of foxes if a former Aberdeen mental health centre is transformed into new flats.

Social care charity VSA has teamed up with Assurance Homes Ltd to convert its old Millbank House building on Hardgate.

The plan would see 10 new apartments created across the vacant two-storey premises.

Four flats would be formed on the ground floor, with five on the first floor and one in the attic space.

Services at Millbank House have now ceased following the charity’s move to its £3.2 million mental health centre Abergeldie House.

Why are neighbours fighting Millbank House plans?

Neighbouring residents have spoken out against the proposals, with seven lodging objections with the local authority.

Locals raised concerns about an increase in noise, traffic, overlooking on nearby properties, a lack of parking and overdevelopment of the site.

Concerns were also raised about a family of foxes that have been spotted living around the vacated building.

Foxes ‘not a protected species’

One resident, Mark Nicolson, questioned whether any research has been performed into the impact on Hardgate’s bushy-tailed inhabitants.

He said: “My neighbour has made comment to me previously regarding the foxes that can be seen regularly in the vicinity of the proposed development.

“Has thought or study gone into this or what other wildlife reside there?”

The North-East Biological Records Centre (Nesbrec) was consulted on the development.

Experts told councillors that foxes “are not a protected species and thus no fox survey can be reasonably be required”.

They also said they had no records of the nocturnal animals in the area.

Millbank House design ‘lacklustre’

Mr Nicolson believes the building should be kept in use as a care home.

He added: “One of the main reasons that I purchased my property in this area was due to how quiet the area is, adding another 10 properties directly opposite my home will change this.”

Another neighbour, David Donaldson, said the plan was a “a lacklustre design to squeeze in as many flats as possible for profit”.

An urban fox photographed this morning in Aberdeen. Different family from the ones I regularly visit. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/ljZFs4m4in — Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) October 4, 2020

Why is council recommending Millbank House plans for approval?

But council planners have recommended the scheme be approved, stating that the development is “appropriate” for the area.

And the application will be considered by the city council’s planning committee on Thursday.

Flats plan part of wider VSA fundraising scheme

Attempts to sell off Millbank House in recent years have fallen flat.

In October the charity sold off the site of its “redundant and outdated” Forest Grove care home in King’s Gate to Cala Homes.

VSA and Cala had worked together to create a proposal for 35 new flats on the site with money from the sale going towards the new Abergeldie Road development.

The charity had said the money was needed to “bridge the mental health gap” that forces hundreds of north-east residents on to waiting lists for support.