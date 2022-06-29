Aberdeen out of school care service praised by inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen out of school care service praised by inspectors

By Chris Cromar
June 29, 2022, 1:27 pm
West Park Out of School Care takes place at Westpark School.
West Park Out of School Care in Aberdeen has been praised in a Care Inspectorate report after it was inspected by the watchdog in May.

Registered to operate from Westpark School, which is located in the Northfield area of the city, it provides a children’s day care services and is able to accommodate 24 primary school aged pupils at any one time.

It has been registered since December 2020 and achieved four ‘very good’ and one ‘good’ grade in the following categories in the report:

  • Quality of care and support 5 – very good
  • Quality of environment 5 – very good
  • Quality of staffing 5 – very good
  • Quality of management and leadership 4 – good

‘Happy and content’ children

The report found that children appeared to be “happy and content” at the service and “enjoyed attending it”, while parents felt that staff knew the children “really well”, as well making them feel “welcome and safe”.

As well as this, it praised the facilities and activities on offer to the children, as well as the day-to-day running of the service as a whole.

In terms of improvements, the document identified that the need for more focus on staff observations and feedback, saying that this should be “further developed”.

However, the report acknowledged that the manager had already identified this as an area for improvement and that it had been included it in their improvement plan.

‘We’re going in the right direction’

Commenting on the findings, manager of West Park Out of School Care, Mandy Burnett said: “We feel very pleased because it’s a new service. We’re going in the right direction and the staff are happy that the children are being cared for.

“It was just an overall good feeling. It’s good to get something good that’s come out of something that we’ve been delivering.”

