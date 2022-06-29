Aberdeen out of school care service praised by inspectors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Park Out of School Care in Aberdeen has been praised in a Care Inspectorate report after it was inspected by the watchdog in May.

Registered to operate from Westpark School, which is located in the Northfield area of the city, it provides a children’s day care services and is able to accommodate 24 primary school aged pupils at any one time.

It has been registered since December 2020 and achieved four ‘very good’ and one ‘good’ grade in the following categories in the report:

Quality of care and support 5 – very good

Quality of environment 5 – very good

Quality of staffing 5 – very good

Quality of management and leadership 4 – good

‘Happy and content’ children

The report found that children appeared to be “happy and content” at the service and “enjoyed attending it”, while parents felt that staff knew the children “really well”, as well making them feel “welcome and safe”.

As well as this, it praised the facilities and activities on offer to the children, as well as the day-to-day running of the service as a whole.

In terms of improvements, the document identified that the need for more focus on staff observations and feedback, saying that this should be “further developed”.

However, the report acknowledged that the manager had already identified this as an area for improvement and that it had been included it in their improvement plan.

‘We’re going in the right direction’

Commenting on the findings, manager of West Park Out of School Care, Mandy Burnett said: “We feel very pleased because it’s a new service. We’re going in the right direction and the staff are happy that the children are being cared for.

“It was just an overall good feeling. It’s good to get something good that’s come out of something that we’ve been delivering.”