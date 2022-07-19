Alford Heritage Museum raising hundreds of thousands to upgrade draughty old mart home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alford Heritage Museum raising hundreds of thousands to upgrade draughty old mart home

By Denny Andonova
July 19, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 2:50 pm
Alford Heritage Museum volunteers at the old schoolroom.
Alford Heritage Museum is holding an event to raise funds for a major renovation project after the building was awarded an A-listed status. Pictured: Volunteers Sue Taylor (front) with Lyza Riddell, Frances Dorow, Jane Mortimer, Edwina Burridge and Keith Edmunds. Photo by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

A group of volunteers has launched a drive to raise hundreds of thousands to preserve Alford’s rich agricultural heritage for future generations.

Trustees at Alford Heritage Museum want to renovate and improve the historic building, which was once “the heart of the local community”.

Established in 1905, it is one of the last remaining 20th century livestock auction marts that used to be a focal point for farming families in the countryside of Aberdeenshire.

The building – now open as a museum celebrating the rural heritage of the area – was awarded an A-listed status for its cultural significance last November.

But keeping the timber construction safe and sustainable has been a “constant battle” over the decades – with the museum always being in need of a lot of repairs.

Ambitious plan launched

Volunteers have now taken up the heavy task to secure a “huge amount” of money to renovate the fabric of the building, as well as make it suitable for community use.

Alford Heritage Museum secretary Sue Taylor said: “Because it was designed as a cattle auction market, there is no heating at all. It’s a cold building for most of the year and it’s difficult for us to hold community events there.

Volunteer Jill Noble cleaning horses bridal equipment. Photo by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The plan is to do the renovations, but also to try to create a flexible space inside which can be heated and used for community groups.

“We don’t have a specific number yet, but we know it’s going to be a huge amount. Because it’s a heritage and A-listed building, it all has to be done by a conservation architect in a proper manner.”

First steps to conserve Alford Heritage Museum

The group will be holding a fundraising Night at the Museum event on Friday to kick start the major project and highlight the importance of Alford’s agricultural history.

It will feature interactive activities, as well as traditional music and storytelling workshops, to present the museum’s unique collection and attract supporters.

A fundraising auction will be held on Friday to help secure the money for the major revamp project. Photo by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

People will have the chance to delve into the past and experience what a day at school used to be like for their ancestors with a live lesson at a 20th century schoolroom.

They will then be able to take part in a fundraising auction at the museum’s auction sale ring and bid for a range of goods and activities – much like farmers in the area once did.

The items on sale include a tour and tasting at Lost Loch Spirits, a Founders’ Tour at Glengarioch Distillery and a lunch or dinner at the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

‘Containing the past within the future’

Mrs Taylor said the aim of the event is to engage with younger families and strengthen the link between different generations by “containing the past within the future”.

She added: “The actual market, when it was in operation, was the heart of the local community.

“And even now, we get a lot of support from locals. But I think our challenge is to engage the younger families that maybe don’t know the history of the building or its importance to the town.

Keith Edmunds keeping the trains running. Photo by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s all about passing on the heritage of the area and understanding the way rural life used to be, and maybe in some way, people can relate the past to present-day life.

“I’m hoping that we’ll make a reasonable sum of money of the fundraising event and also attract new supporters to get involved in our project.”

The Night at the Museum will be held at 7pm at the Alford Heritage Museum.

Tickets cost £25 and can be booked online on the museum’s website.

Alternatively, they can be purchased from the Alford Bistro or at the museum’s reception, which is open between noon and 4pm Thursday to Sunday.

