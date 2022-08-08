Three Aberdeen fire crews battle fire in Fernhill Drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Aberdeen fire crews battled a fire at a property in Fernhill Drive late last night.

The fire service was called at 10.27pm on Sunday.

They made their way to Fernhill Drive, in the west of the city, near Sheddocksley.

A hose reel jet was used to put out the fire.

At 11.24pm the last fire crew left the scene. There have been no reported injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.30pm on Sunday, August 7, we received a report of a fire at Fernhill Drive, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.