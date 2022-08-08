Three Aberdeen fire crews battle fire in Fernhill Drive By Cameron Roy August 8, 2022, 7:41 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 8:42 am 0 Fire crews were called to Fernhill Drive in Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three Aberdeen fire crews battled a fire at a property in Fernhill Drive late last night. The fire service was called at 10.27pm on Sunday. They made their way to Fernhill Drive, in the west of the city, near Sheddocksley. A hose reel jet was used to put out the fire. At 11.24pm the last fire crew left the scene. There have been no reported injuries. A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.30pm on Sunday, August 7, we received a report of a fire at Fernhill Drive, Aberdeen. “Inquiries are ongoing.” The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal End of an era for Aberdeen serviced apartments, vision for Newmachar mansion and locals back Stonehaven Seafood Bothy’s second venue Weekend court roll – a serial rapist, a dirty protest and a crime caused by hip-hop Three crews battle overnight fire at top-floor flat in Aberdeen Girl, 11, dies after incident at water park, police confirm