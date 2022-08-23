WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cycling champion and his mum feature in a new video promoting the Tour of Britain’s return to the north-east.

Elite cyclists will descend on the region next weekend for the starting stage of the tour, with scores of supporters expected to line the streets to cheer them on.

The film, called West of Glenshee, tells the story of some of the north-east’s most talented young racing cyclists – while also showing some of the places the riders will whiz through on September 4.

Its central message focuses on the new under-16 British youth circuit champion Elliot Rowe as he follows in the footsteps of his mother Sarah who was a cyclist at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

This core theme of generational handover is seen throughout the film.

Tour of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The five-minute film, by Live Life Aberdeenshire, also showcases the north-east in all its glory.

Many of Aberdeen city’s biggest landmark’s feature in the film as it begins in the city centre.

Stunning visual shots are captured by drone from the sky over the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Starring in the film is Daniel Kain, Evie White and Arabella Blackburn as they travel along the route of the first stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

Earlier this week, the full route through the north-east was broken down by experienced cyclists who know it well.

The Tour of Britain will start on Union Street at 11am, and finish at Glenshee Ski Centre. See the interactive map for the full 112-mile route below:

Also included in the film, is Scotland’s only elite women’s race team, the Alba Development Race Team, based in Oyne.

We also see a story of progression from Sarah’s breakthrough performances 30 years ago, to the current day and the amount of top-level female riders now across Scotland.

Film shows a ‘fantastic destination’

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte said: “The Tour of Britain brings the beauty of the north-east as the race passes through.

“West to Glenshee is a fantastic start to Cycle Aberdeenshire.”

Jim Savege, Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, said: “This new film not only showcases the amazing landscapes that our Aberdeenshire communities live, work and play in.

“But shows everyone from outside Aberdeenshire what a fantastic destination we are for business, leisure and major events such as the Tour of Britain.”

The film, was created and developed by Live Life Aberdeenshire with support from Aberdeenshire Council. It was brought to life by local media company Urbane Media Limited.