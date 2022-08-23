WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film

By Cameron Roy
August 23, 2022, 7:06 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:40 pm

A cycling champion and his mum feature in a new video promoting the Tour of Britain’s return to the north-east.

Elite cyclists will descend on the region next weekend for the starting stage of the tour, with scores of supporters expected to line the streets to cheer them on.

The film, called West of Glenshee, tells the story of some of the north-east’s most talented young racing cyclists – while also showing some of the places the riders will whiz through on September 4.

Its central message focuses on the new under-16 British youth circuit champion Elliot Rowe as he follows in the footsteps of his mother Sarah who was a cyclist at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

This core theme of generational handover is seen throughout the film.

Elliot Rowe with his mother’s jersey from the 1996 Olympics. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Tour of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The five-minute film, by Live Life Aberdeenshire, also showcases the north-east in all its glory.

Many of Aberdeen city’s biggest landmark’s feature in the film as it begins in the city centre.

Stunning visual shots are captured by drone from the sky over the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Starring in the film is Daniel Kain, Evie White and Arabella Blackburn as they travel along the route of the first stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

Earlier this week, the full route through the north-east was broken down by experienced cyclists who know it well.

The Tour of Britain will start on Union Street at 11am, and finish at Glenshee Ski Centre. See the interactive map for the full 112-mile route below:

Also included in the film, is Scotland’s only elite women’s race team, the Alba Development Race Team, based in Oyne.

We also see a story of progression from Sarah’s breakthrough performances 30 years ago, to the current day and the amount of top-level female riders now across Scotland.

The Alba Development Road Team appear in the film. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Film shows a ‘fantastic destination’

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte said: “The Tour of Britain brings the beauty of the north-east as the race passes through.

“West to Glenshee is a fantastic start to Cycle Aberdeenshire.”

Jim Savege, Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, said: “This new film not only showcases the amazing landscapes that our Aberdeenshire communities live, work and play in.

“But shows everyone from outside Aberdeenshire what a fantastic destination we are for business, leisure and major events such as the Tour of Britain.”

The film, was created and developed by Live Life Aberdeenshire with support from Aberdeenshire Council. It was brought to life by local media company Urbane Media Limited.

